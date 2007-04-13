SECTION I CLINICAL FOUNDATIONS OF SHEN



1. Following the Dao and Nourishing Life



2. Emotions and Movement of Qi



3. Psychic Souls



SECTION II CLASSICAL ASPECTS OF PATHOGENS, SYMPTOMS AND SYNDROMES



4. Constraint



5. Emotions and Heat



6. Irritability and Restlessness



7. Insomnia



8. Mania and Withdrawal



9. Classical Syndromes



SECTION III THERAPEUTIC APPROACHES



10. Main Patterns of Excess-shi



11. Main Patterns of Deficiency-xu



12. Stimulation Methods



13. Notes on the Transversal Use of a Few Points



14. Treatment of Emotions in Classical Texts



15. The Space That is Shared by the Patient and the Acupuncturist



16. Notes on Events Related to Acupuncture



SECTION IV CONTEMPORARY CONTRIBUTIONS



17. Tongue and Shen



18. Stress-Related Conditions: Considerations/Reflections and Clinical Notes



19. Points Used in Serious Psychiatric Pathology



20. Mental Diseases Clinical Aspects



21. Qi Alterations and Somatic Manifestations



22. Hyperactivity and Attention Deficit Disorders in Children



23. Anxiety States: Protocol Applied in a Special Psychiatric Hospital Department



APPENDICES



A The Pulse



B Diagnostic Indications in Conventional Psychiatry



C TCM on the Internet



D Basic Chronology



E Glossary



F Bibliography and Notes on Classical Texts



G List of the Described Points