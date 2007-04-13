Shen
1st Edition
Psycho-Emotional Aspects of Chinese Medicine
Description
SHEN: PSYCHO-EMOTIONAL ASPECTS OF CHINESE MEDICINE fully explains how the emotional, mental, and physical elements of Chinese Medicine in illness are an extremely effective therapy in dealing with cases where the alterations of the shen are both obvious and subtle. The book focuses on the psycho-spiritual aspects of patient's conditions and is purposely constructed to facilitate practitioners' formulations of diagnosis and treatment. It reflects throughout on the patient-practitioner relationship, resources, and various characteristics, inherent problems and qualities of acupuncture.
Key Features
- Offers clinical guidelines for treating people with psycho-emotional symptoms.
- Includes researched material and clinical applications concerning emotions and movement.
- Describes the causes and progression of psycho-emotional symptoms in terms of etiological and pathological mechanisms, specific symptoms, and classical syndromes.
- Features in-depth description of 29 clinical case studies with discussion on points, ongoing treatment, and problematic situations.
Table of Contents
SECTION I CLINICAL FOUNDATIONS OF SHEN
1. Following the Dao and Nourishing Life
2. Emotions and Movement of Qi
3. Psychic Souls
SECTION II CLASSICAL ASPECTS OF PATHOGENS, SYMPTOMS AND SYNDROMES
4. Constraint
5. Emotions and Heat
6. Irritability and Restlessness
7. Insomnia
8. Mania and Withdrawal
9. Classical Syndromes
SECTION III THERAPEUTIC APPROACHES
10. Main Patterns of Excess-shi
11. Main Patterns of Deficiency-xu
12. Stimulation Methods
13. Notes on the Transversal Use of a Few Points
14. Treatment of Emotions in Classical Texts
15. The Space That is Shared by the Patient and the Acupuncturist
16. Notes on Events Related to Acupuncture
SECTION IV CONTEMPORARY CONTRIBUTIONS
17. Tongue and Shen
18. Stress-Related Conditions: Considerations/Reflections and Clinical Notes
19. Points Used in Serious Psychiatric Pathology
20. Mental Diseases Clinical Aspects
21. Qi Alterations and Somatic Manifestations
22. Hyperactivity and Attention Deficit Disorders in Children
23. Anxiety States: Protocol Applied in a Special Psychiatric Hospital Department
APPENDICES
A The Pulse
B Diagnostic Indications in Conventional Psychiatry
C TCM on the Internet
D Basic Chronology
E Glossary
F Bibliography and Notes on Classical Texts
G List of the Described Points
Details
- No. of pages:
- 480
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2007
- Published:
- 13th April 2007
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702036859
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780443101816
About the Author
Elisa Rossi
Affiliations and Expertise
Acupuncturist, Licensed Psychotherapist, Private Practitioner in Chinese Medicine, Milan, Italy