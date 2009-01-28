Shellfish Safety and Quality
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Part 1 Shellfish safety: An introduction: Microbial contamination and shellfish safety; Biotoxin contamination and shellfish safety. Part 2 Improving molluscan shellfish safety and quality: Viral contaminants of molluscan shellfish: Detection and characterisation; Monitoring viral contamination of molluscan shellfish; Algal toxins and their detection; Monitoring of harmful algal blooms; Mitigation of effects of harmful algal blooms; Modelling as a mitigation strategy for harmful algal blooms; Metals and organic contaminants in bivalve molluscs; Managing molluscan shellfish-borne microbial diseases; Disease and molluscs quality; Hazard analysis and critical control point programs for raw oyster processing and handling; Biofouling and the shellfish industry. Part 3 Improving crustacean safety and quality: Optimization of crustacean quality through husbandry and adherence to post-harvest standards for processing; Development of vaccines and management of viral diseases of crustaceans; Specific pathogen-free (SPF) shrimp stocks in shrimp farming facilities as a novel method for disease control in crustaceans; Selective breeding of penaeid shrimp. Part 4 Regulation and management of shellfish safety: Legislation, regulation and public confidence in shellfish; Risk management of shell fisheries. Part 5 Post-harvest issues: Molluscan shellfish depuration; Slaughter, storage, transport and packaging of crustaceans; Packaging, storage and transport of molluscan shellfish.
Description
Shellfish are a very popular and nutritious food source worldwide and their consumption has risen dramatically. Because of their unique nature as compared to beef and poultry, shellfish have their own distinct aspects of harvest, processing and handling. Edited by leading authorities in the field, this collection of review papers discusses issues of current interest and outlines steps that can be taken by the shellfish industry to improve shellfish safety and eating quality.
Opening chapters provide an overview of the key issues associated with microbial and biotoxin contamination. Parts two and three then address in more detail methods to improve molluscan shellfish and crustacean quality and safety. Chapters focus on detection of algal toxins, monitoring and mitigation of the effects of harmful algal blooms, metals and organic contaminants, biofouling, disease control and selective breeding. Part four reviews legislation, regulation, public confidence in shellfish and risk management. Chapters on post-harvest issues, such as depuration, storage and packaging complete the volume.
With its distinguished editors and international team of experts, Shellfish safety and quality is an essential reference for those in the shellfish industry, managers, policymakers and academics in the field.
Key Features
- Reviews the latest research on significant hazards such as microbial and biotoxin contamination
- Discusses effective management of shellfish safety and quality, including emerging methods
- Examines improved packaging methods
Readership
Those in the shellfish industry, such as farmers; Policymakers; Academics in the field
Details
- No. of pages:
- 612
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2009
- Published:
- 28th January 2009
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845695576
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781845691523
Reviews
From a professional shellfish farmer's perspective this is essential review material that is totally current. The authors are all highly respected in the fields they comment upon. Simply required on the shelf in front of you and IS worth the money., Mr A Legg, Customer
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Sandra Shumway Editor
Dr. Sandra L. Shumway is known as THE shellfish expert. She has more than 30 years of research experience, and is active on research panels and several international advisory boards. She has been the President-elect of the National Shellfisheries Association for five years, and is Editor-in-Chief of four top journals in fisheries and shellfish. She has been on the Steering Committee and served as Program Chair of the World Aquaculture Society and Fish Culture Section of the American Fisheries. She received the APEX Award for Publication Excellence for Journal of Shellfish Research in 2008. 2009, 2010, and 2011 and won the Bronze Award (2009) and Silver Award (2010) for the Association Trends, Journal of Shellfish Research.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Marine Sciences, University of Connecticut, Groton, CT, USA
Gary Rodrick Editor
Dr Gary E. Rodrick is Professor of Food Science and Human Nutrition at the University of Florida, USA. Well-known for his research on food safety, he is co-Editor of the Food Safety Handbook and serves on the International Advisory Committee for Science-Diliman.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Florida, USA