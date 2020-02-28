Sheep, Goat, and Cervid Medicine - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323624633, 9780323624657

Sheep, Goat, and Cervid Medicine

3rd Edition

Authors: David Pugh N. (Nickie) Baird Misty Edmondson Thomas Passler
eBook ISBN: 9780323624657
eBook ISBN: 9780323624640
eBook ISBN: 9780323624664
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323624633
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th February 2020
Page Count: 608
Table of Contents

1. Physical Examination, Handling & Restraint of Sheep, Goats and Cervids

　　Ricardo M. Stockler, Jenna Workman Stockler, Clifford F. Shipley and David G. Pugh

2. Feeding and Nutrition

　　Nar Kaji Gurung, Jessica Rush and David G. Pugh

3. Fluid Therapy and Parenteral Nutrition

　　Sandra D. Taylor and Nickie Baird

4. Oral-Esophageal Diseases

　　Nickie Baird and Clifford F. Shipley

5. Diseases of the Gastrointestinal System

　　Jenna E. Bayne and Misty A. Edmondson

6. Internal Parasites of Sheep, Goats, & Cervids

　　Lindsay A. Starkey and David G. Pugh

7. Diseases of the Respiratory System

　　Paul J. Plummer, Kelly M. Still Brooks and Jenna E. Bayne

8. Theriogenology of Sheep, Goats and Cervids

　　Misty A. Edmondson, Clifford F. Shipley and Jessica Rush

9. Diseases of the Endocrine System

　　Benjamin W. Newcomer and Manuel F. Chamorro

10. Diseases of the Integumentary System

　　Nickie Baird and Clifford F. Shipley

11. Diseases of the Musculoskeletal System

　　Nickie Baird and Clifford F. Shipley

12. Diseases of the Urinary System

　　Meredyth Jones, Matt Meisner and Misty A. Edmondson

13. Diseases of the Neurologic System

　　Thomas Passler and Paul H. Walz

14. Diseases of the Eye

　　Richard J. McMullen Jr. and Thomas Passler

15. Diseases of the Mammary Gland

　　Paul J. Plummer, Kelly M. Still Brooks and Misty A. Edmondson

16. Diseases of the Hematologic, Immunologic, and Lymphatic Systems (Multisystem Diseases)

　　Benjamin W. Newcomer, Chris Cebra, Manuel F. Chamorro, Emily Reppert, Margaret Cebra and Misty A. Edmondson

17. Diseases of the Cardiovascular System

　　Daniel K. Newhard, Jenna E. Bayne and Thomas Passler

18. Anesthesia and Pain Management

　　Ann B. Weil and Nickie Baird

19. Herd and Flock Health

　　Lionel J. Dawson, Clifford F. Shipley, Roger Merkel and David G. Pugh

20. Field Necropsy and Diagnostic Tests

　　Heather Walz, Jenny Pope and David G. Pugh

Appendix 1: Commonly Used Drugs and Veterinary Feed Directive in Sheep, Goats and Cervids

　　Virginia R. Fajt, Kenneth R. Brown and David G. Pugh

Appendix 2: Reference Intervals and Conversions

　　Eric J. Fish and David G. Pugh

About the Author

David Pugh

Affiliations and Expertise

Diplomate ACT, ACVN, & ACVM Director Alabama Veterinary Diagnostic Lab System and Clinical Professor, Dept. of Pathobiology Auburn University

N. (Nickie) Baird

Affiliations and Expertise

Section Chief, Large Animal Surgery Department of Veterinary Clinical Sciences School of Veterinary Medicine Purdue University West Lafayette, Indiana

Misty Edmondson

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Farm Animal, Department of Clinical Sciences, Auburn University

Thomas Passler

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Department of Clinical Sciences, Auburn University

