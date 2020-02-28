Sheep, Goat, and Cervid Medicine
3rd Edition
Table of Contents
1. Physical Examination, Handling & Restraint of Sheep, Goats and Cervids
Ricardo M. Stockler, Jenna Workman Stockler, Clifford F. Shipley and David G. Pugh
2. Feeding and Nutrition
Nar Kaji Gurung, Jessica Rush and David G. Pugh
3. Fluid Therapy and Parenteral Nutrition
Sandra D. Taylor and Nickie Baird
4. Oral-Esophageal Diseases
Nickie Baird and Clifford F. Shipley
5. Diseases of the Gastrointestinal System
Jenna E. Bayne and Misty A. Edmondson
6. Internal Parasites of Sheep, Goats, & Cervids
Lindsay A. Starkey and David G. Pugh
7. Diseases of the Respiratory System
Paul J. Plummer, Kelly M. Still Brooks and Jenna E. Bayne
8. Theriogenology of Sheep, Goats and Cervids
Misty A. Edmondson, Clifford F. Shipley and Jessica Rush
9. Diseases of the Endocrine System
Benjamin W. Newcomer and Manuel F. Chamorro
10. Diseases of the Integumentary System
Nickie Baird and Clifford F. Shipley
11. Diseases of the Musculoskeletal System
Nickie Baird and Clifford F. Shipley
12. Diseases of the Urinary System
Meredyth Jones, Matt Meisner and Misty A. Edmondson
13. Diseases of the Neurologic System
Thomas Passler and Paul H. Walz
14. Diseases of the Eye
Richard J. McMullen Jr. and Thomas Passler
15. Diseases of the Mammary Gland
Paul J. Plummer, Kelly M. Still Brooks and Misty A. Edmondson
16. Diseases of the Hematologic, Immunologic, and Lymphatic Systems (Multisystem Diseases)
Benjamin W. Newcomer, Chris Cebra, Manuel F. Chamorro, Emily Reppert, Margaret Cebra and Misty A. Edmondson
17. Diseases of the Cardiovascular System
Daniel K. Newhard, Jenna E. Bayne and Thomas Passler
18. Anesthesia and Pain Management
Ann B. Weil and Nickie Baird
19. Herd and Flock Health
Lionel J. Dawson, Clifford F. Shipley, Roger Merkel and David G. Pugh
20. Field Necropsy and Diagnostic Tests
Heather Walz, Jenny Pope and David G. Pugh
Appendix 1: Commonly Used Drugs and Veterinary Feed Directive in Sheep, Goats and Cervids
Virginia R. Fajt, Kenneth R. Brown and David G. Pugh
Appendix 2: Reference Intervals and Conversions
Eric J. Fish and David G. Pugh
Details
- No. of pages:
- 608
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 28th February 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323624657
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323624640
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323624664
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323624633
About the Author
David Pugh
Affiliations and Expertise
Diplomate ACT, ACVN, & ACVM Director Alabama Veterinary Diagnostic Lab System and Clinical Professor, Dept. of Pathobiology Auburn University
N. (Nickie) Baird
Affiliations and Expertise
Section Chief, Large Animal Surgery Department of Veterinary Clinical Sciences School of Veterinary Medicine Purdue University West Lafayette, Indiana
Misty Edmondson
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Farm Animal, Department of Clinical Sciences, Auburn University
Thomas Passler
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Clinical Sciences, Auburn University