Sheep, Goat, and Cervid Medicine

1. Physical Examination, Handling & Restraint of Sheep, Goats and Cervids

Ricardo M. Stockler, Jenna Workman Stockler, Clifford F. Shipley and David G. Pugh

2. Feeding and Nutrition

Nar Kaji Gurung, Jessica Rush and David G. Pugh

3. Fluid Therapy and Parenteral Nutrition

Sandra D. Taylor and Nickie Baird

4. Oral-Esophageal Diseases

Nickie Baird and Clifford F. Shipley

5. Diseases of the Gastrointestinal System

Jenna E. Bayne and Misty A. Edmondson

6. Internal Parasites of Sheep, Goats, & Cervids

Lindsay A. Starkey and David G. Pugh

7. Diseases of the Respiratory System

Paul J. Plummer, Kelly M. Still Brooks and Jenna E. Bayne

8. Theriogenology of Sheep, Goats and Cervids

Misty A. Edmondson, Clifford F. Shipley and Jessica Rush

9. Diseases of the Endocrine System

Benjamin W. Newcomer and Manuel F. Chamorro

10. Diseases of the Integumentary System

Nickie Baird and Clifford F. Shipley

11. Diseases of the Musculoskeletal System

Nickie Baird and Clifford F. Shipley

12. Diseases of the Urinary System

Meredyth Jones, Matt Meisner and Misty A. Edmondson

13. Diseases of the Neurologic System

Thomas Passler and Paul H. Walz

14. Diseases of the Eye

Richard J. McMullen Jr. and Thomas Passler

15. Diseases of the Mammary Gland

Paul J. Plummer, Kelly M. Still Brooks and Misty A. Edmondson

16. Diseases of the Hematologic, Immunologic, and Lymphatic Systems (Multisystem Diseases)

Benjamin W. Newcomer, Chris Cebra, Manuel F. Chamorro, Emily Reppert, Margaret Cebra and Misty A. Edmondson

17. Diseases of the Cardiovascular System

Daniel K. Newhard, Jenna E. Bayne and Thomas Passler

18. Anesthesia and Pain Management

Ann B. Weil and Nickie Baird

19. Herd and Flock Health

Lionel J. Dawson, Clifford F. Shipley, Roger Merkel and David G. Pugh

20. Field Necropsy and Diagnostic Tests

Heather Walz, Jenny Pope and David G. Pugh

Appendix 1: Commonly Used Drugs and Veterinary Feed Directive in Sheep, Goats and Cervids

Virginia R. Fajt, Kenneth R. Brown and David G. Pugh

Appendix 2: Reference Intervals and Conversions

Eric J. Fish and David G. Pugh