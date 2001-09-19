Sheep and Goat Medicine
1st Edition
Description
This user-friendly textbook is designed specifically as a practical resource for the mixed-practice large animal veterinarian. It covers all aspects of sheep and goat medicine, including medical treatment, surgery, theriogenology, and nutrition. Detailed descriptions of common medical and surgical procedures, as well as reproductive procedures, appear throughout the book enhanced by extensive photographs, diagrams, and charts. This is the only text that comprehensively covers all major body systems of both sheep and goats, in addition to important topics such as herd health, physical examination, nutrition, anesthesia, and multisystem diseases.
Table of Contents
Barbara Defay, Cindy Wolf, David McKenzie, D.G. Pugh
2. Feeding and Nutrition
Darrell Rankins, Jr., Deborah C. Ruffin, D.G. Pugh
3. Oral-Esophageal Diseases and Treatment
Christine B. Navarre, Michael Q. Lowder, D.G. Pugh
4. Diseases of the Gastrointestinal System
Christine B. Navarre, D.G. Pugh
5. Diseases of the Respiratory System
Ellen B. Belknap
6. Theriogenology
Seyedmehdi Mobini, Allen M. Heath, D.G. Pugh
7. Diseases of the Endocrine System
Deborah C. Ruffin, Undine Christmann, D.G. Pugh
8. Diseases of the Integumentary System
David Anderson, D. Michael Rings, D.G. Pugh
9. Diseases of the Musculoskeletal System
Lauren K.Reilly, A.N. Baird, D.G. Pugh
10. Diseases of the Urinary System
Ellen B. Belknap, D.G. Pugh
11. Neurology
Margaret R. Machen
12. Ophthalmology
Carmen Colitz, Bryan M. Waldridge
13. Diseases of the Mammary Gland
David Anderson, Bruce Hull, D.G. Pugh
14. Hemic, Immunologic, Lymphatic, and Multisystem Diseases
Christopher Cebra, Margaret Cebra
15. Diseases of the Cardiovascular System
Christopher Cebra, Margaret Cebra
16. Anesthetic Management
Hui-Chu Lin, D.G. Pugh
17. Flock Health
Seyedmehdi Mobini, Cindy Wolf, D.G. Pugh
Appendix I Drugs and Drug Dosages
Virginia R. Fajt, D.G. Pugh
Appendix II Fluid Therapy
Christine B. Navarre
Appendix III Normal Values and Conversions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 468
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2002
- Published:
- 19th September 2001
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780721690520
About the Author
David Pugh
Affiliations and Expertise
Diplomate ACT, ACVN, & ACVM Director Alabama Veterinary Diagnostic Lab System and Clinical Professor, Dept. of Pathobiology Auburn University
N. (Nickie) Baird
Affiliations and Expertise
Section Chief, Large Animal Surgery Department of Veterinary Clinical Sciences School of Veterinary Medicine Purdue University West Lafayette, Indiana