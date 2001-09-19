This user-friendly textbook is designed specifically as a practical resource for the mixed-practice large animal veterinarian. It covers all aspects of sheep and goat medicine, including medical treatment, surgery, theriogenology, and nutrition. Detailed descriptions of common medical and surgical procedures, as well as reproductive procedures, appear throughout the book enhanced by extensive photographs, diagrams, and charts. This is the only text that comprehensively covers all major body systems of both sheep and goats, in addition to important topics such as herd health, physical examination, nutrition, anesthesia, and multisystem diseases.