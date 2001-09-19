Sheep and Goat Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780721690520

Sheep and Goat Medicine

1st Edition

Authors: David Pugh N. (Nickie) Baird
Hardcover ISBN: 9780721690520
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 19th September 2001
Page Count: 468
Description

This user-friendly textbook is designed specifically as a practical resource for the mixed-practice large animal veterinarian. It covers all aspects of sheep and goat medicine, including medical treatment, surgery, theriogenology, and nutrition. Detailed descriptions of common medical and surgical procedures, as well as reproductive procedures, appear throughout the book enhanced by extensive photographs, diagrams, and charts. This is the only text that comprehensively covers all major body systems of both sheep and goats, in addition to important topics such as herd health, physical examination, nutrition, anesthesia, and multisystem diseases.

Table of Contents

1. Handing and Examination of Sheep and Goats
Barbara Defay, Cindy Wolf, David McKenzie, D.G. Pugh

2. Feeding and Nutrition
Darrell Rankins, Jr., Deborah C. Ruffin, D.G. Pugh

3. Oral-Esophageal Diseases and Treatment
Christine B. Navarre, Michael Q. Lowder, D.G. Pugh

4. Diseases of the Gastrointestinal System
Christine B. Navarre, D.G. Pugh

5. Diseases of the Respiratory System
Ellen B. Belknap

6. Theriogenology
Seyedmehdi Mobini, Allen M. Heath, D.G. Pugh

7. Diseases of the Endocrine System
Deborah C. Ruffin, Undine Christmann, D.G. Pugh

8. Diseases of the Integumentary System
David Anderson, D. Michael Rings, D.G. Pugh

9. Diseases of the Musculoskeletal System
Lauren K.Reilly, A.N. Baird, D.G. Pugh

10. Diseases of the Urinary System
Ellen B. Belknap, D.G. Pugh

11. Neurology
Margaret R. Machen

12. Ophthalmology
Carmen Colitz, Bryan M. Waldridge

13. Diseases of the Mammary Gland
David Anderson, Bruce Hull, D.G. Pugh

14. Hemic, Immunologic, Lymphatic, and Multisystem Diseases
Christopher Cebra, Margaret Cebra

15. Diseases of the Cardiovascular System
Christopher Cebra, Margaret Cebra

16. Anesthetic Management
Hui-Chu Lin, D.G. Pugh

17. Flock Health
Seyedmehdi Mobini, Cindy Wolf, D.G. Pugh

Appendix I Drugs and Drug Dosages
Virginia R. Fajt, D.G. Pugh

Appendix II Fluid Therapy
Christine B. Navarre

Appendix III Normal Values and Conversions

Details

No. of pages:
468
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2002
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9780721690520

About the Author

David Pugh

Affiliations and Expertise

Diplomate ACT, ACVN, & ACVM Director Alabama Veterinary Diagnostic Lab System and Clinical Professor, Dept. of Pathobiology Auburn University

N. (Nickie) Baird

Affiliations and Expertise

Section Chief, Large Animal Surgery Department of Veterinary Clinical Sciences School of Veterinary Medicine Purdue University West Lafayette, Indiana

