Sheep and Goat Medicine - 3rd Edition

Sheep and Goat Medicine

3rd Edition

Authors: David Pugh N. (Nickie) Baird Misty Edmondson Thomas Passler
eBook ISBN: 9780323624640
eBook ISBN: 9780323624664
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323624633
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th February 2020
Page Count: 576
Description

Get practical answers from the only guide on the care of sheep, goats, and cervids! Authoritative yet easy to read, Sheep, Goat and Cervid Medicine, 3rd Edition covers all the latest advances in the field, including diseases and medical treatment, surgery, pain management, theriogenology, and nutrition. Clear instructions and hundreds of full-color photographs guide you step by step through common procedures including restraint for examination, administration of drugs, blood collection, and grooming. New to this edition is coverage of deer and elk medicine, reflecting the growing interest in these ruminants. Written by an expert team led by Dr. D.G. Pugh, this comprehensive reference is ideal for veterinarians and also for owners of sheep and goats.

Key Features

  • Clear writing style and consistent organization makes the book easy to understand and use, with disease chapters including pathogenesis, clinical signs, diagnosis, treatment, and prevention.
  • Coverage of both surgery and medicine in each body systems chapter makes it easier to choose between treatment options for specific disorders.
  • Superbly illustrated surgical procedures clearly demonstrate the steps to follow in performing medical and reproductive surgery.
  • Diverse, expert contributors include the most experienced authorities, each providing current information on the care of valuable breeding stock as well as pets.
  • Useful appendixes, now including veterinary feed directives, offer convenient access to information on drugs and drug dosages, fluid therapy, and normal values and conversions.
  • Consistent, logical format in each body systems chapter makes information easy to find by beginning with physical examination and diagnostic procedures, followed by discussions of common diseases that involve the system.
  • Comprehensive Feeding and Nutrition chapter covers diet evaluation, method of balancing rations, total parenteral nutrition, and examples of nutritious diets.
  • Explanation of the differences in normal behavior between sheep and goats shows how they are not the same, and require different methods of treatment.

Table of Contents

  1. Physical Examination: Handling & Restraint of Sheep, Goats and Cervids
    2. Feeding and Nutrition
    3. Oral-Esophageal Diseases
    4. Parasitology
    5. Diseases of the Gastrointestinal System
    6. Diseases of the Respiratory System
    7. Theriogenology of Sheep and Goats
    8. Diseases of the Endocrine System
    9. Diseases of the Integumentary System
    10. Diseases of the Musculoskeletal System
    11. Diseases of the Urinary System
    12. Diseases of the Neurologic System
    13. Diseases of the Eye
    14. Diseases of the Mammary Gland
    15. Diseases of the Hematologic, Immunologic, and Lymphatic Systems (Multisystem Diseases)
    16. Diseases of the Cardiovascular System
    17. Toxicology
    18. Anesthesia and Pain Management
    19. Flock Health
    20. Field Necropsy and Diagnostic Tests NEW!
    Appendix I: Commonly Used Drugs and Veterinary Feed Directives in Sheep, Goats and Cervids
    Appendix II: Practical Fluid Therapy
    Appendix III: Normal Values and Conversions

About the Author

David Pugh

Affiliations and Expertise

Diplomate ACT, ACVN, & ACVM Director Alabama Veterinary Diagnostic Lab System and Clinical Professor, Dept. of Pathobiology Auburn University

N. (Nickie) Baird

Affiliations and Expertise

Section Chief, Large Animal Surgery Department of Veterinary Clinical Sciences School of Veterinary Medicine Purdue University West Lafayette, Indiana

Misty Edmondson

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Farm Animal, Department of Clinical Sciences, Auburn University

Thomas Passler

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Department of Clinical Sciences, Auburn University

