Sheep and Goat Medicine
3rd Edition
Description
Get practical answers from the only guide on the care of sheep, goats, and cervids! Authoritative yet easy to read, Sheep, Goat and Cervid Medicine, 3rd Edition covers all the latest advances in the field, including diseases and medical treatment, surgery, pain management, theriogenology, and nutrition. Clear instructions and hundreds of full-color photographs guide you step by step through common procedures including restraint for examination, administration of drugs, blood collection, and grooming. New to this edition is coverage of deer and elk medicine, reflecting the growing interest in these ruminants. Written by an expert team led by Dr. D.G. Pugh, this comprehensive reference is ideal for veterinarians and also for owners of sheep and goats.
Key Features
- Clear writing style and consistent organization makes the book easy to understand and use, with disease chapters including pathogenesis, clinical signs, diagnosis, treatment, and prevention.
- Coverage of both surgery and medicine in each body systems chapter makes it easier to choose between treatment options for specific disorders.
- Superbly illustrated surgical procedures clearly demonstrate the steps to follow in performing medical and reproductive surgery.
- Diverse, expert contributors include the most experienced authorities, each providing current information on the care of valuable breeding stock as well as pets.
- Useful appendixes, now including veterinary feed directives, offer convenient access to information on drugs and drug dosages, fluid therapy, and normal values and conversions.
- Consistent, logical format in each body systems chapter makes information easy to find by beginning with physical examination and diagnostic procedures, followed by discussions of common diseases that involve the system.
- Comprehensive Feeding and Nutrition chapter covers diet evaluation, method of balancing rations, total parenteral nutrition, and examples of nutritious diets.
- Explanation of the differences in normal behavior between sheep and goats shows how they are not the same, and require different methods of treatment.
Table of Contents
- Physical Examination: Handling & Restraint of Sheep, Goats and Cervids
2. Feeding and Nutrition
3. Oral-Esophageal Diseases
4. Parasitology
5. Diseases of the Gastrointestinal System
6. Diseases of the Respiratory System
7. Theriogenology of Sheep and Goats
8. Diseases of the Endocrine System
9. Diseases of the Integumentary System
10. Diseases of the Musculoskeletal System
11. Diseases of the Urinary System
12. Diseases of the Neurologic System
13. Diseases of the Eye
14. Diseases of the Mammary Gland
15. Diseases of the Hematologic, Immunologic, and Lymphatic Systems (Multisystem Diseases)
16. Diseases of the Cardiovascular System
17. Toxicology
18. Anesthesia and Pain Management
19. Flock Health
20. Field Necropsy and Diagnostic Tests NEW!
Appendix I: Commonly Used Drugs and Veterinary Feed Directives in Sheep, Goats and Cervids
Appendix II: Practical Fluid Therapy
Appendix III: Normal Values and Conversions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 576
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 28th February 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323624640
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323624664
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323624633
About the Author
David Pugh
Affiliations and Expertise
Diplomate ACT, ACVN, & ACVM Director Alabama Veterinary Diagnostic Lab System and Clinical Professor, Dept. of Pathobiology Auburn University
N. (Nickie) Baird
Affiliations and Expertise
Section Chief, Large Animal Surgery Department of Veterinary Clinical Sciences School of Veterinary Medicine Purdue University West Lafayette, Indiana
Misty Edmondson
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Farm Animal, Department of Clinical Sciences, Auburn University
Thomas Passler
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Clinical Sciences, Auburn University