Shedding of Plants Parts
1st Edition
Description
Shedding of Plant Parts focuses on the anatomical, physiological, and ecological features of shedding of vegetative and reproductive parts of plants. This book encompasses both natural and induced shedding. Organized into 12 chapters, this book first outlines the extent of shedding of plant cells, tissues, and organs and summarizes the biological and economic implications of such shedding. Separate chapters follow that discuss anatomical and histochemical changes in leaf abscission; the physiological ecology and internal regulation of abscission; and the shedding of shoots, branches, bark, roots, pollen, seeds, and reproductive structures of forest trees. This book also explains the anatomical changes in abscission of reproductive structures, chemical thinning of flowers and fruits, and chemical control of fruit abscission. This book will be valuable to plant anatomists, pathologists, and physiologists, and to agronomists, arborists, biochemists, ecologists, entomologists, foresters, horticulturists, landscape architects, meteorologists, and soil scientists.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
1. Extent and Significance of Shedding of Plant Parts
I. Introduction
II. Shedding of Various Plant Parts
III. Importance of Natural and Induced Shedding of Plant Parts
References
2. Anatomical and Histochemical Changes in Leaf Abscission
I. Leaf Longevity
II. Senescence and Abscission
III. Scope of Anatomical Research
IV. The Abscission Zone
V. Structural Changes in the Abscission Zone
VI. Histochemical Studies of Cell Walls
References
3. Physiological Ecology of Abscission
I. Introduction
II. Ecological Factors and Their Physiological Implications for Abscission
References
4. Internal Factors Regulating Abscission
I. Introduction
II. The Signal
III. What Is Senescence?
IV. The Stimulus for Senescence
V. The Processes of Abscission
VI. The Regulation of Ethylene Production
VII. The Model for Abscission
References
5. Shedding of Shoots and Branches
I. Introduction
II. Abortion of Shoot Tips
III. Shedding of Lateral Branches
References
6. Development and Shedding of Bark
I. Introduction
II. Bark Tissues
III. Bark Development
References
7. Shedding of Roots
I. Introduction
II. Life History of Roots
III. Control of Root Growth
IV. Loss of Tissue from Healthy Roots
V. Natural Death of Roots
VI. Death of Roots Associated with the Nature of the Soil and Fertilization
VII. Death of Roots as a Result of Factors Affecting the Aerial Parts of the Plant
VIII. Damage to Roots Associated with Soil Animals
IX. Death of Roots Caused by Soil Fungi
References
8. Shedding of Pollen and Seeds
I. Introduction
II. Pollen
III. Pollination
IV. Seeds
V. Conclusions
References
9. Shedding of Reproductive Structures in Forest Trees
I. Introduction
II. Abscission or Death prior to Anthesis
III. Abscission between Anthesis and Fertilization
IV. Abscission or Death between Fertilization and Seed Maturity
V. The Practical Implications of Abscission of Reproductive Structures in Forest Trees
References
10. Anatomical Changes in Abscission of Reproductive Structures
I. Introduction
II. Peach-Prunus persica L. (Lott and Simons, 1964)
III. Montmorency Cherry-Prunus cerasus L. (Lott and Simons, 1966)
IV. Starking Hardy Giant Cherry-Prunus avium L. (Lott and Simons, 1968b)
V. Wilson Delicious Apricot-Prunus armeniaca L. (Lott and Simons, 1968a)
References
11. Chemical Thinning of Flowers and Fruits
I. Introduction
II. History of Thinning Sprays
III. Chemical Thinning of Apples (Malus punila Mill.)
IV. Chemical Thinning of Pears (Pyrus communis L.)
V. Chemical Thinning of Stone Fruits
VI. Chemical Thinning of Other Fruits
VII. Conclusions
References
12. Chemical Control of Fruit Abscission
I. Introduction
II. Screening Program for Abscission-Inducing Chemicals
III. Effect of Ethephon on Fruit Abscission
IV. Effect of Cycloheximide (CHI) on Fruit Abscission
V. Effect of Growth Regulators on Fruit Abscission
VI. Side Effects of Abscission-Inducing Chemicals on Fruit Trees
VII. General Discussion and Conclusions
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 572
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1973
- Published:
- 28th January 1973
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323145602