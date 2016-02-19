Shedding of Plants Parts

Shedding of Plant Parts focuses on the anatomical, physiological, and ecological features of shedding of vegetative and reproductive parts of plants. This book encompasses both natural and induced shedding. Organized into 12 chapters, this book first outlines the extent of shedding of plant cells, tissues, and organs and summarizes the biological and economic implications of such shedding. Separate chapters follow that discuss anatomical and histochemical changes in leaf abscission; the physiological ecology and internal regulation of abscission; and the shedding of shoots, branches, bark, roots, pollen, seeds, and reproductive structures of forest trees. This book also explains the anatomical changes in abscission of reproductive structures, chemical thinning of flowers and fruits, and chemical control of fruit abscission. This book will be valuable to plant anatomists, pathologists, and physiologists, and to agronomists, arborists, biochemists, ecologists, entomologists, foresters, horticulturists, landscape architects, meteorologists, and soil scientists.

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Preface

1. Extent and Significance of Shedding of Plant Parts

I. Introduction

II. Shedding of Various Plant Parts

III. Importance of Natural and Induced Shedding of Plant Parts

References

2. Anatomical and Histochemical Changes in Leaf Abscission

I. Leaf Longevity

II. Senescence and Abscission

III. Scope of Anatomical Research

IV. The Abscission Zone

V. Structural Changes in the Abscission Zone

VI. Histochemical Studies of Cell Walls

References

3. Physiological Ecology of Abscission

I. Introduction

II. Ecological Factors and Their Physiological Implications for Abscission

References

4. Internal Factors Regulating Abscission

I. Introduction

II. The Signal

III. What Is Senescence?

IV. The Stimulus for Senescence

V. The Processes of Abscission

VI. The Regulation of Ethylene Production

VII. The Model for Abscission

References

5. Shedding of Shoots and Branches

I. Introduction

II. Abortion of Shoot Tips

III. Shedding of Lateral Branches

References

6. Development and Shedding of Bark

I. Introduction

II. Bark Tissues

III. Bark Development

References

7. Shedding of Roots

I. Introduction

II. Life History of Roots

III. Control of Root Growth

IV. Loss of Tissue from Healthy Roots

V. Natural Death of Roots

VI. Death of Roots Associated with the Nature of the Soil and Fertilization

VII. Death of Roots as a Result of Factors Affecting the Aerial Parts of the Plant

VIII. Damage to Roots Associated with Soil Animals

IX. Death of Roots Caused by Soil Fungi

References

8. Shedding of Pollen and Seeds

I. Introduction

II. Pollen

III. Pollination

IV. Seeds

V. Conclusions

References

9. Shedding of Reproductive Structures in Forest Trees

I. Introduction

II. Abscission or Death prior to Anthesis

III. Abscission between Anthesis and Fertilization

IV. Abscission or Death between Fertilization and Seed Maturity

V. The Practical Implications of Abscission of Reproductive Structures in Forest Trees

References

10. Anatomical Changes in Abscission of Reproductive Structures

I. Introduction

II. Peach-Prunus persica L. (Lott and Simons, 1964)

III. Montmorency Cherry-Prunus cerasus L. (Lott and Simons, 1966)

IV. Starking Hardy Giant Cherry-Prunus avium L. (Lott and Simons, 1968b)

V. Wilson Delicious Apricot-Prunus armeniaca L. (Lott and Simons, 1968a)

References

11. Chemical Thinning of Flowers and Fruits

I. Introduction

II. History of Thinning Sprays

III. Chemical Thinning of Apples (Malus punila Mill.)

IV. Chemical Thinning of Pears (Pyrus communis L.)

V. Chemical Thinning of Stone Fruits

VI. Chemical Thinning of Other Fruits

VII. Conclusions

References

12. Chemical Control of Fruit Abscission

I. Introduction

II. Screening Program for Abscission-Inducing Chemicals

III. Effect of Ethephon on Fruit Abscission

IV. Effect of Cycloheximide (CHI) on Fruit Abscission

V. Effect of Growth Regulators on Fruit Abscission

VI. Side Effects of Abscission-Inducing Chemicals on Fruit Trees

VII. General Discussion and Conclusions

References

Author Index

Subject Index



