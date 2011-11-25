Shaw's Textbook of Operative Gynaecology

The structure of the book has been changed radically, separating benign from malignant conditions, congenital from acquired, and with a strong emphasis on patient choice, safety and prevention of complications.

Chapters that are new or radically changed include the opening chapter on the Health Needs of Women in a Changing Society; Teaching and Learning Surgical Techniques; and chapters on Minimal Access Surgery, which are richly illustrated by remarkable photographic images. Chapters on Pelvic Floor and Cancer Surgery retain well-established operative procedures where relevant, but include accounts of exciting newer techniques, such as robotic surgery. Up to the minute chapters on Radiology, Radiotherapy and Chemotherapy are provided by colleagues from these specialties who now form part of modern multidisciplinary teams.