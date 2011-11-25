Shaw's Textbook of Operative Gynaecology
7th Edition
Description
The structure of the book has been changed radically, separating benign from malignant conditions, congenital from acquired, and with a strong emphasis on patient choice, safety and prevention of complications.
Chapters that are new or radically changed include the opening chapter on the Health Needs of Women in a Changing Society; Teaching and Learning Surgical Techniques; and chapters on Minimal Access Surgery, which are richly illustrated by remarkable photographic images. Chapters on Pelvic Floor and Cancer Surgery retain well-established operative procedures where relevant, but include accounts of exciting newer techniques, such as robotic surgery. Up to the minute chapters on Radiology, Radiotherapy and Chemotherapy are provided by colleagues from these specialties who now form part of modern multidisciplinary teams.
Key Features
The 6th Edition, which appeared in 2001, reflected the growing replacement of conventional abdominal and vaginal surgery with radiological interventions, endoscopic surgery and medical treatments. The last 10 years have seen worldwide acceptance of the benefits of less invasive gynaecological procedures, allowing ever shorter stay in hospital and quicker recovery for the patient, but often with the use of much more expensive and complex technological equipment. At the same time, there has been an increasing trend towards super-specialisation so that in many parts of the world gynaecologists focus on a narrower field of activity. Specialists need to be aware of these developments even though the individual gynaecologist may carry out only a limited range of operations or therapies.
Table of Contents
Section A: Introduction, Surgical Anatomy, Pre-operative Diagnosis and Patient Management, Imaging, Learning the Skills, Postoperative Care
Chapter 1 Women’s Health Needs in a Globally Changing Society
Marcus E. Setchell
Chapter 2 Surgical Anatomy
Christopher N. Hudson
Chapter 3 Pre-operative Assessment and Diagnostic Procedures
Marcus E. Setchell
Chapter 4 Imaging in Gynaecology
Anju Sahdev, Rodney H. Reznek
Chapter 5 Learning Basic Surgical Skills
Christian Barnick, Caroline E. Everden
Chapter 6 Postoperative Care and Prevention of Complications
Claire Mellon, Emma Kirk
Section B Benign Conditions: The Cervix, Vagina and Vulva, Uterus, Ovaries and Fallopian Tubes
Chapter 7 Cervix, Vagina and Vulva
Carl Chow
Chapter 8 Congenital Anomalies of the Genital Tract
Adam Balen
Chapter 9 The Uterus
Tom Setchell, Tariq Miskry
Chapter 10 The Ovaries
Jane Borley, Alan Farthing
Chapter 11 Endometriosis
Alan Farthing, Jane Borley
Chapter 12 The Fallopian Tube
Colin Davis, Christine Deguara
Section C Urogynaecology and the Pelvic Floor
Chapter 13 Stress Urinary Incontinence
Dudley Robinson
Chapter 14 Pelvic Organ Prolapse
Clive Spence-Jones
Section D Gynaecological Cancer Surgery
Chapter 15 Vulval and Vaginal Cancer
John Butler, John H. Shepherd
Chapter 16 Uterus and Cervix Cancer
John H. Shepherd
Chapter 17 Ovarian and Tubal Cancer
John H. Shepherd
Section E Aspects of Multidisciplinary Care in Gynaecology
Chapter 18 Radiotherapy in Gynaecology
Melanie Powell, Millie Light
Chapter 19 Medical Oncology in Gynaecology
Axel Walther, Martin Gore
Chapter 20 Aspects of Anaesthesia and Critical
Care for Gynaecological Surgery
Varunee Wirasinghe, Gabriel Browne
Chapter 21 Gynaecology and the Urologist
Erik Mayer, Justin Vale
Chapter 22 Gynaecology and the GI Surgeon
Bhavna Gami, Paul Ziprin
Chapter 23 Consent to Treatment—A Personal View: A Pre-surgical Formality or the Crux of Doctor–Patient Relationship?
Bertie Leigh
Details
- No. of pages:
- 440
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2013
- Published:
- 25th November 2011
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131234815
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9788131211601
About the Author
C. N. Hudson
Marcus E Setchell
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist