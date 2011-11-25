Shaw's Textbook of Operative Gynaecology - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9788131211601, 9788131234815

Shaw's Textbook of Operative Gynaecology

7th Edition

Authors: C. N. Hudson Marcus E Setchell
eBook ISBN: 9788131234815
Hardcover ISBN: 9788131211601
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 25th November 2011
Page Count: 440
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The structure of the book has been changed radically, separating benign from malignant conditions, congenital from acquired, and with a strong emphasis on patient choice, safety and prevention of complications.

Chapters that are new or radically changed include the opening chapter on the Health Needs of Women in a Changing Society; Teaching and Learning Surgical Techniques; and chapters on Minimal Access Surgery, which are richly illustrated by remarkable photographic images. Chapters on Pelvic Floor and Cancer Surgery retain well-established operative procedures where relevant, but include accounts of exciting newer techniques, such as robotic surgery. Up to the minute chapters on Radiology, Radiotherapy and Chemotherapy are provided by colleagues from these specialties who now form part of modern multidisciplinary teams.

Key Features

The 6th Edition, which appeared in 2001, reflected the growing replacement of conventional abdominal and vaginal surgery with radiological interventions, endoscopic surgery and medical treatments. The last 10 years have seen worldwide acceptance of the benefits of less invasive gynaecological procedures, allowing ever shorter stay in hospital and quicker recovery for the patient, but often with the use of much more expensive and complex technological equipment. At the same time, there has been an increasing trend towards super-specialisation so that in many parts of the world gynaecologists focus on a narrower field of activity. Specialists need to be aware of these developments even though the individual gynaecologist may carry out only a limited range of operations or therapies.

Table of Contents

Section A: Introduction, Surgical Anatomy, Pre-operative Diagnosis and Patient Management, Imaging, Learning the Skills, Postoperative Care

Chapter 1 Women’s Health Needs in a Globally Changing Society

Marcus E. Setchell

Chapter 2 Surgical Anatomy

Christopher N. Hudson

Chapter 3 Pre-operative Assessment and Diagnostic Procedures

Marcus E. Setchell

Chapter 4 Imaging in Gynaecology

Anju Sahdev, Rodney H. Reznek

Chapter 5 Learning Basic Surgical Skills

Christian Barnick, Caroline E. Everden

Chapter 6 Postoperative Care and Prevention of Complications

Claire Mellon, Emma Kirk

 

Section B Benign Conditions: The Cervix, Vagina and Vulva, Uterus, Ovaries and Fallopian Tubes

Chapter 7 Cervix, Vagina and Vulva

Carl Chow

Chapter 8 Congenital Anomalies of the Genital Tract

Adam Balen

Chapter 9 The Uterus

Tom Setchell, Tariq Miskry

Chapter 10 The Ovaries

Jane Borley, Alan Farthing

Chapter 11 Endometriosis

Alan Farthing, Jane Borley

Chapter 12 The Fallopian Tube

Colin Davis, Christine Deguara

 

Section C Urogynaecology and the Pelvic Floor

Chapter 13 Stress Urinary Incontinence

Dudley Robinson

Chapter 14 Pelvic Organ Prolapse

Clive Spence-Jones

 

Section D Gynaecological Cancer Surgery

Chapter 15 Vulval and Vaginal Cancer

John Butler, John H. Shepherd

Chapter 16 Uterus and Cervix Cancer

John H. Shepherd

Chapter 17 Ovarian and Tubal Cancer

John H. Shepherd

 

Section E Aspects of Multidisciplinary Care in Gynaecology

Chapter 18 Radiotherapy in Gynaecology

Melanie Powell, Millie Light

Chapter 19 Medical Oncology in Gynaecology

Axel Walther, Martin Gore

Chapter 20 Aspects of Anaesthesia and Critical

Care for Gynaecological Surgery

Varunee Wirasinghe, Gabriel Browne

Chapter 21 Gynaecology and the Urologist

Erik Mayer, Justin Vale

Chapter 22 Gynaecology and the GI Surgeon

Bhavna Gami, Paul Ziprin

Chapter 23 Consent to Treatment—A Personal View: A Pre-surgical Formality or the Crux of Doctor–Patient Relationship?

Bertie Leigh

Details

No. of pages:
440
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier India 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier India
eBook ISBN:
9788131234815
Hardcover ISBN:
9788131211601

About the Author

C. N. Hudson

Marcus E Setchell

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.