Shaw's Textbook of Gynecology - 16th Edition - ISBN: 9788131236727, 9788131238721

Shaw's Textbook of Gynecology

16th Edition

Editors: V. G. Padubidri Shirish Daftary
eBook ISBN: 9788131238721
Paperback ISBN: 9788131236727
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 10th November 2014
Page Count: 596
Description

Shaw's Textbook of Gynaecology, one of the best-selling gynaecological textbooks of all time, has maintained its popularity with teachers, examiners and students. It is now in its 79th year of publication. The organization of content in this book is such that it provides the reader with a logical sequence of events that aid learning.

The main objective of this best-selling title is to meet the needs of undergraduate medical students and those preparing for postgraduate medical entrance examinations. This book will also be useful for nursing and physiotherapy students.

Key Features

Salient Features

  • Extensively revised and updated to incorporate the latest changes and development of newer concepts

  • Systematic presentation to make reading smooth and pleasurable by deleting redundant details, adding new tests, figures and tables, and improving the earlier figures

  • Provides the current methodologies and standard techniques

  • Attempts to reduce the in-depth explanations by giving the subject matter in pointwise form for some important topics

  • Inclusion of self-assessment and suggested reading at the end of each chapter

Table of Contents

Preface to the 16th Edition vii

Preface to the 10th Edition ix

1. Anatomy 1

2. Normal Histology 25

3. Physiology 37

4. Puberty, Paediatric and Adolescent

Gynaecology 51

5. Perimenopause, Menopause,

Premature Menopause and

Postmenopausal Bleeding 65

6. Gynaecological Diagnosis 79

7. Endoscopy in Gynaecology 93

8. Imaging Modalities in Gynaecology 111

9. Malformations of the Female

Generative Organs 123

10. Sexual Development and

Development Disorders 139

11. Sexually Transmitted Diseases 155

12. Infl ammation of the Cervix

and Uterus 171

13. Pelvic Infl ammatory Disease 177

14. Tuberculosis of the Genital Tract 187

15. Injuries of the Female Genital Tract 197

16. Injuries to the Intestinal Tract 205

17. Diseases of the Urinary System 211

18. Genital Fistulae and Urinary

Incontinence 219

19. Infertility and Sterility 237

20. Birth Control and Medical

Termination of Pregnancy 263

21. Ectopic Gestation 293

22. Gestational Trophoblastic Diseases 311

23. Disorders of Menstruation—

Amenorrhoea 321

24. Menorrhagia 335

25. Genital Prolapse 349

26. Displacements 365

27. Diseases of the Vulva 371

28. Diseases of the Vagina 379

29. Benign Diseases of the Uterus 391

30. Endometriosis and Adenomyosis 409

31. Disorders of the Broad Ligament,

Fallopian Tubes and Parametrium 425

32. Disorders of the Ovary 429

33. Ovarian Tumours 435

34. Breast 455

35. Acute and Chronic Pelvic Pain 463

36. Dysmenorrhoea, Premenstrual

Syndrome 471

37. Vulval and Vaginal Cancer 475

38. Cervical Intraepithelial Neoplasia,

Carcinoma of Cervix 485

39. Cancers of Endometrium,

Uterus and Fallopian Tube 507

40. Ovarian Cancer 521

41. Radiation Therapy and

Chemotherapy for Gynaecologic

Cancer 531

42. Obesity 543

43. Hormonal Therapy in Gynaecology 547

44. Pelvic Adhesions and Their

Prevention 561

45. Preoperative and Postoperative

Care, and Surgical Procedures 565

Index 573

About the Editor

V. G. Padubidri

Shirish Daftary

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus and Consultant, Obstetrician & Gynecologist, Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital, Mumbai. Dr. Daftary’s Total Care Clinic, Mumbai.

