Shaw's Textbook of Gynecology
16th Edition
Description
Shaw's Textbook of Gynaecology, one of the best-selling gynaecological textbooks of all time, has maintained its popularity with teachers, examiners and students. It is now in its 79th year of publication. The organization of content in this book is such that it provides the reader with a logical sequence of events that aid learning.
The main objective of this best-selling title is to meet the needs of undergraduate medical students and those preparing for postgraduate medical entrance examinations. This book will also be useful for nursing and physiotherapy students.
Key Features
Salient Features
- Extensively revised and updated to incorporate the latest changes and development of newer concepts
- Systematic presentation to make reading smooth and pleasurable by deleting redundant details, adding new tests, figures and tables, and improving the earlier figures
- Provides the current methodologies and standard techniques
- Attempts to reduce the in-depth explanations by giving the subject matter in pointwise form for some important topics
- Inclusion of self-assessment and suggested reading at the end of each chapter
Table of Contents
Preface to the 16th Edition vii
Preface to the 10th Edition ix
1. Anatomy 1
2. Normal Histology 25
3. Physiology 37
4. Puberty, Paediatric and Adolescent
Gynaecology 51
5. Perimenopause, Menopause,
Premature Menopause and
Postmenopausal Bleeding 65
6. Gynaecological Diagnosis 79
7. Endoscopy in Gynaecology 93
8. Imaging Modalities in Gynaecology 111
9. Malformations of the Female
Generative Organs 123
10. Sexual Development and
Development Disorders 139
11. Sexually Transmitted Diseases 155
12. Infl ammation of the Cervix
and Uterus 171
13. Pelvic Infl ammatory Disease 177
14. Tuberculosis of the Genital Tract 187
15. Injuries of the Female Genital Tract 197
16. Injuries to the Intestinal Tract 205
17. Diseases of the Urinary System 211
18. Genital Fistulae and Urinary
Incontinence 219
19. Infertility and Sterility 237
20. Birth Control and Medical
Termination of Pregnancy 263
21. Ectopic Gestation 293
22. Gestational Trophoblastic Diseases 311
23. Disorders of Menstruation—
Amenorrhoea 321
24. Menorrhagia 335
25. Genital Prolapse 349
26. Displacements 365
27. Diseases of the Vulva 371
28. Diseases of the Vagina 379
29. Benign Diseases of the Uterus 391
30. Endometriosis and Adenomyosis 409
31. Disorders of the Broad Ligament,
Fallopian Tubes and Parametrium 425
32. Disorders of the Ovary 429
33. Ovarian Tumours 435
34. Breast 455
35. Acute and Chronic Pelvic Pain 463
36. Dysmenorrhoea, Premenstrual
Syndrome 471
37. Vulval and Vaginal Cancer 475
38. Cervical Intraepithelial Neoplasia,
Carcinoma of Cervix 485
39. Cancers of Endometrium,
Uterus and Fallopian Tube 507
40. Ovarian Cancer 521
41. Radiation Therapy and
Chemotherapy for Gynaecologic
Cancer 531
42. Obesity 543
43. Hormonal Therapy in Gynaecology 547
44. Pelvic Adhesions and Their
Prevention 561
45. Preoperative and Postoperative
Care, and Surgical Procedures 565
Index 573
Details
- No. of pages:
- 596
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2014
- Published:
- 10th November 2014
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131238721
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131236727
About the Editor
V. G. Padubidri
Shirish Daftary
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus and Consultant, Obstetrician & Gynecologist, Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital, Mumbai. Dr. Daftary’s Total Care Clinic, Mumbai.