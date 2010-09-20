Shaw's Textbook of Gynecology - 15th Edition - ISBN: 9788131225486, 9788131238073

Shaw's Textbook of Gynecology

15th Edition

Editors: V. G. Padubidri Shirish Daftary
Paperback ISBN: 9788131225486
eBook ISBN: 9788131238073
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 20th September 2010
Page Count: 556
Description

Shaw’s Textbook of Gynaecology, now in its 75th year of publication, is one of the best-selling gynaecological textbooks of all time. It was first published in 1936, since then it has maintained its popularity with teachers, examiners and student community. It delivers the most dependable, current, and complete yet comprehensive coverage on all aspects of gynaecological diseases and their management.

This book is a must have for undergraduate medical students and those preparing for postgraduate medical entrance examinations. Undergraduate nursing and physiotherapy students will also find it as a useful resource.

Key Features

  • New chapters on obesity (as obesity is acknowledged as a major health problem globally), pelvic adhesions, and pre- and postoperative care (as it optimizes surgical results) have been added

  • Current contraceptive practices and counselling techniques added

  • Chapter on Gynaecologic Oncology has been rewritten completely

  • All chapters have been thoroughly updated wherever required new diagnostic and therapeutic procedures have been added

  • Number of new coloured photographs have been added in place of the B&W ones

  • Comes with a free online access which includes self-assessment and review questions, interactive case studies, downloadable images and videos

Table of Contents

1. Anatomy

2. Normal Histology

3. Physiology

4. Paediatric Gynaecology, Adolescent Problems and Puberty

5. Perimenopause, Menopause, Premature Menopause and Postmenopausal Bleeding

6. Gynaecological Diagnosis

7. Malformations of the Female Generative Organs

8. Sex and Intersexuality

9. Diseases of the Vulva

10. Diseases of the Vagina

11. Sexually Transmitted Diseases in the Female

12. Tuberculosis of the Genital Tract

13. Injuries of the Female Genital Tract

14. Injuries to the Intestinal Tract

15. Diseases of the Urinary System

16. Genital Fistulae and Stress Urinary Incontinence

17. The Pathology of Conception

18. Birth Control and Medical Termination of Pregnancy

19. Gestational Trophoblastic Neoplasias or Diseases

20. Ectopic Gestation

21. Disorders of Menstruation

22. Menorrhagia and Dysfunctional Uterine Bleeding

23. Hormonal Therapy in Gynaecology

24. Inflammation of the Uterus and the Cervix

25. Genital Prolapse

26. Displacements

27. Fibromyomas of the Uterus and Uterine Polyps

28. Disorders of the Ovary and Benign Tumours

29. Gynaecologic Oncology

30. Radiation Therapy and Chemotherapy for Gynaecologic Cancer

31. Pelvic Inflammatory Disease

32. Acute and Chronic Pelvic Pain

33. Disorders of Broad Ligament, Fallopian Tubes and Parametrium

34. Endometriosis and Adenomyosis

35. Breast

36. Endoscopy in Gynaecology

37. Imaging Modalities in Gynaecology

38. Re-Surgery

39. Preoperative and Postoperative Care, and Surgical Procedures

40. Obesity

41. Postoperative Adhesions and their Prevention

Details

About the Editor

V. G. Padubidri

Shirish Daftary

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus and Consultant, Obstetrician & Gynecologist, Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital, Mumbai. Dr. Daftary’s Total Care Clinic, Mumbai.

