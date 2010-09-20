Shaw's Textbook of Gynecology

Shaw’s Textbook of Gynaecology, now in its 75th year of publication, is one of the best-selling gynaecological textbooks of all time. It was first published in 1936, since then it has maintained its popularity with teachers, examiners and student community. It delivers the most dependable, current, and complete yet comprehensive coverage on all aspects of gynaecological diseases and their management.

This book is a must have for undergraduate medical students and those preparing for postgraduate medical entrance examinations. Undergraduate nursing and physiotherapy students will also find it as a useful resource.