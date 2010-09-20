Shaw's Textbook of Gynecology
15th Edition
Description
Shaw’s Textbook of Gynaecology, now in its 75th year of publication, is one of the best-selling gynaecological textbooks of all time. It was first published in 1936, since then it has maintained its popularity with teachers, examiners and student community. It delivers the most dependable, current, and complete yet comprehensive coverage on all aspects of gynaecological diseases and their management.
This book is a must have for undergraduate medical students and those preparing for postgraduate medical entrance examinations. Undergraduate nursing and physiotherapy students will also find it as a useful resource.
Key Features
- New chapters on obesity (as obesity is acknowledged as a major health problem globally), pelvic adhesions, and pre- and postoperative care (as it optimizes surgical results) have been added
- Current contraceptive practices and counselling techniques added
- Chapter on Gynaecologic Oncology has been rewritten completely
- All chapters have been thoroughly updated wherever required new diagnostic and therapeutic procedures have been added
- Number of new coloured photographs have been added in place of the B&W ones
- Comes with a free online access which includes self-assessment and review questions, interactive case studies, downloadable images and videos
Table of Contents
1. Anatomy
2. Normal Histology
3. Physiology
4. Paediatric Gynaecology, Adolescent Problems and Puberty
5. Perimenopause, Menopause, Premature Menopause and Postmenopausal Bleeding
6. Gynaecological Diagnosis
7. Malformations of the Female Generative Organs
8. Sex and Intersexuality
9. Diseases of the Vulva
10. Diseases of the Vagina
11. Sexually Transmitted Diseases in the Female
12. Tuberculosis of the Genital Tract
13. Injuries of the Female Genital Tract
14. Injuries to the Intestinal Tract
15. Diseases of the Urinary System
16. Genital Fistulae and Stress Urinary Incontinence
17. The Pathology of Conception
18. Birth Control and Medical Termination of Pregnancy
19. Gestational Trophoblastic Neoplasias or Diseases
20. Ectopic Gestation
21. Disorders of Menstruation
22. Menorrhagia and Dysfunctional Uterine Bleeding
23. Hormonal Therapy in Gynaecology
24. Inflammation of the Uterus and the Cervix
25. Genital Prolapse
26. Displacements
27. Fibromyomas of the Uterus and Uterine Polyps
28. Disorders of the Ovary and Benign Tumours
29. Gynaecologic Oncology
30. Radiation Therapy and Chemotherapy for Gynaecologic Cancer
31. Pelvic Inflammatory Disease
32. Acute and Chronic Pelvic Pain
33. Disorders of Broad Ligament, Fallopian Tubes and Parametrium
34. Endometriosis and Adenomyosis
35. Breast
36. Endoscopy in Gynaecology
37. Imaging Modalities in Gynaecology
38. Re-Surgery
39. Preoperative and Postoperative Care, and Surgical Procedures
40. Obesity
41. Postoperative Adhesions and their Prevention
Details
- No. of pages:
- 556
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2011
- Published:
- 20th September 2010
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131225486
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131238073
About the Editor
V. G. Padubidri
Shirish Daftary
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus and Consultant, Obstetrician & Gynecologist, Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital, Mumbai. Dr. Daftary’s Total Care Clinic, Mumbai.