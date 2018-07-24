Shaw's Textbook of Gynaecology
17th Edition
Key Features
- Extensively revised and updated to incorporate the latest changes and development of newer concept.
- Written in a narrative manner which is easier to understand.
- Bulleted text and key highlights/ important points in boxes for extra emphasis and retention.
- Inclusion of more flowcharts and colored pictures.
- Covers the entire course curriculum in an easy to understand, retain and reproducible manner; including assessment questions to help in rapid revision and exam preparation.
- 13 videos to help for better understanding.
- 6 Lecture notes on challenging topics.
Table of Contents
1 Approach to a Gynaecological Patient
SECTION 1 ANATOMY, PHYSIOLOGY AND DEVELOPMENT OF FEMALE
REPRODUCTIVE ORGANS
2 Anatomy of Female Genital Tract
3 Normal Histology of Ovary and Endometrium
4 Physiology of Ovulation and Menstruation
5 Development of Female Reproductive Organs
and Related Disorders
6 Puberty, Adolescence and Related
Gynaecological Problems
7 Menopause and Related Problems
8 Breast and Gynaecologist
9 Sexual Development and Disorders of Sexual Development
SECTION 2 Disorders of Menstruation
10 Common Disorders of Menstruation
11 Abnormal Uterine Bleeding (AUB)
12 Primary and Secondary Amenorrhoea
13 Fibroid Uterus
14 Endometriosis and Adenomyosis
15 Hormonal Therapy in Gynaecology
SECTION 3 Common Conditions in Gynaecology
16 Infertility – Male and Female
17 Ectopic Gestation
18 Acute and Chronic Pelvic Pain
19 Temporary and Permanent Methods of
Contraception
20 Medical Termination of Pregnancy
SECTION 4 Benign conditions in Gynaecology
21 Genital Prolapse
22 Displacements of the Uterus
23 Diseases of the Broad Ligament, Fallopian Tubes
and Parametrium
24 Benign Diseases of the Ovary
25 Benign Diseases of the Vulva
26 Benign Diseases of the Vagina
SECTION 5 INFECTIONS IN GYNAECOLOGY
27 Pelvic Inflammatory Disease
28 Tuberculosis of the Female Genital Tract
29 Sexually Transmitted Diseases Including HIV
Infection
SECTION 6 URINARY AND INTESTINAL TRACT IN GYNAECOLOGY
30 Diseases of the Urinary Tract
31 Urinary Fistula and Stress Urinary Incontinence
32 Injuries of the Genital Tract and Intestinal Tract
SECTION 7 GYNAECOLOGICAL MALIGNANCIES
33 Preinvasive and Invasive Carcinoma of Cervix
34 Cancer of the Body of the Uterus
35 Pathology of Ovarian Tumours and Benign
Ovarian Tumours
36 Ovarian Malignancies
37 Vulval and Vaginal Cancer
38 Gestational Trophoblastic Diseases
39 Radiation Therapy, Chemotherapy and Palliative Care for Gynaecological Cancers
SECTION 8 IMAGING MODALITIES, ENDOSCOPIC PROCEDURES AND MAJOR AND MINOR OPERATIONS IN GYNAECOLOGY
40 Imaging Modalities in Gynaecology
41 Endoscopy in Gynaecology
42 Major and Minor Operations in Gynaecology
43 Obesity and its Significance in Gynaecology
44 Instruments Used in Gynaecology
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 596
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2018
- Published:
- 24th July 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131254110
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131254127
About the Editor
Sunesh kumar
V. G. Padubidri
Shirish Daftary
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus and Consultant, Obstetrician & Gynecologist, Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital, Mumbai. Dr. Daftary’s Total Care Clinic, Mumbai.