Shaw's Textbook of Gynaecology - 17th Edition - ISBN: 9788131254110, 9788131254127

Shaw's Textbook of Gynaecology

17th Edition

Editors: Sunesh kumar V. G. Padubidri Shirish Daftary
Paperback ISBN: 9788131254110
eBook ISBN: 9788131254127
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 24th July 2018
Page Count: 596
Key Features

  • Extensively revised and updated to incorporate the latest changes and development of newer concept.

  • Written in a narrative manner which is easier to understand.

  • Bulleted text and key highlights/ important points in boxes for extra emphasis and retention.

  • Inclusion of more flowcharts and colored pictures.

  • Covers the entire course curriculum in an easy to understand, retain and reproducible manner; including assessment questions to help in rapid revision and exam preparation.

  • 13 videos to help for better understanding.

  • 6 Lecture notes on challenging topics.

Table of Content

1 Approach to a Gynaecological Patient

SECTION 1 ANATOMY, PHYSIOLOGY AND DEVELOPMENT OF FEMALE

REPRODUCTIVE ORGANS

2 Anatomy of Female Genital Tract

3 Normal Histology of Ovary and Endometrium

4 Physiology of Ovulation and Menstruation

5 Development of Female Reproductive Organs

and Related Disorders

6 Puberty, Adolescence and Related

Gynaecological Problems

7 Menopause and Related Problems

8 Breast and Gynaecologist

9 Sexual Development and Disorders of Sexual Development

SECTION 2 Disorders of Menstruation

10 Common Disorders of Menstruation

11 Abnormal Uterine Bleeding (AUB)

12 Primary and Secondary Amenorrhoea

13 Fibroid Uterus

14 Endometriosis and Adenomyosis

15 Hormonal Therapy in Gynaecology

SECTION 3 Common Conditions in Gynaecology

16 Infertility – Male and Female

17 Ectopic Gestation

18 Acute and Chronic Pelvic Pain

19 Temporary and Permanent Methods of

Contraception

20 Medical Termination of Pregnancy

SECTION 4 Benign conditions in Gynaecology

21 Genital Prolapse

22 Displacements of the Uterus

23 Diseases of the Broad Ligament, Fallopian Tubes

and Parametrium

24 Benign Diseases of the Ovary

25 Benign Diseases of the Vulva

26 Benign Diseases of the Vagina

SECTION 5 INFECTIONS IN GYNAECOLOGY

27 Pelvic Inflammatory Disease

28 Tuberculosis of the Female Genital Tract

29 Sexually Transmitted Diseases Including HIV

Infection

SECTION 6 URINARY AND INTESTINAL TRACT IN GYNAECOLOGY

30 Diseases of the Urinary Tract

31 Urinary Fistula and Stress Urinary Incontinence

32 Injuries of the Genital Tract and Intestinal Tract

SECTION 7 GYNAECOLOGICAL MALIGNANCIES

33 Preinvasive and Invasive Carcinoma of Cervix

34 Cancer of the Body of the Uterus

35 Pathology of Ovarian Tumours and Benign

Ovarian Tumours

36 Ovarian Malignancies

37 Vulval and Vaginal Cancer

38 Gestational Trophoblastic Diseases

39 Radiation Therapy, Chemotherapy and Palliative Care for Gynaecological Cancers

SECTION 8 IMAGING MODALITIES, ENDOSCOPIC PROCEDURES AND MAJOR AND MINOR OPERATIONS IN GYNAECOLOGY

40 Imaging Modalities in Gynaecology

41 Endoscopy in Gynaecology

42 Major and Minor Operations in Gynaecology

43 Obesity and its Significance in Gynaecology

44 Instruments Used in Gynaecology

Index

Sunesh kumar

V. G. Padubidri

Shirish Daftary

Professor Emeritus and Consultant, Obstetrician & Gynecologist, Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital, Mumbai. Dr. Daftary’s Total Care Clinic, Mumbai.

