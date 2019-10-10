Sharks in Mexico: Research and Conservation, Volume 83
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Introduction: The sharks of Pacific Mexico and their conservation - why should we care?
2. Biodiversity and Conservation of sharks in Pacific Mexico
3. Shark ecology, the role of the apex predator and current conservation status
4. Review of current genetic analyses for sharks of Pacific Mexico and conservation implications
5. Conclusion
Description
Sharks in Mexico: Research and Conservation, Volume 83 in the Advances in Marine Biology series, provides in-depth and up-to-date reviews on all aspects of marine biology that will appeal to postgraduates and researchers in marine biology, fisheries science, ecology, zoology and biological oceanography. New chapters cover The Sharks of Pacific Mexico and their Conservation - Why Should we Care?, Biodiversity and Conservation of Sharks in Pacific Mexico, Shark Ecology, The Role of the Apex Predator and Current Conservation Status, Review of Current Genetic Analyses for Sharks of Pacific Mexico and Conservation Implications, and much more.
Key Features
- Reviews articles on the latest advances in marine biology
- Authored by leading figures in their respective fields of study
- Presents material that is widely used by managers, students and academic professionals in the marine sciences
Readership
Postgraduates and researchers in marine biology, fisheries science, ecology, zoology, oceanography
Details
- No. of pages:
- 184
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 10th October 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081029169
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Shawn Larson Serial Volume Editor
Dr. Shawn Larson received her Ph.D. from the University of Washington School of Aquatic and Fishery Science, has been the Curator of Conservation Research at the Seattle Aquarium for 22 years, and has been studying shark biology and ecology for 14 years. Dr. Larson has published over 50 peer-reviewed scientific papers and abstracts on the biology and ecology of marine animals. Dr. Larson has organized and run international shark conservation workshops for over 12 years and is currently a member of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Northeast Pacific Shark Specialist Group tasked with defining the conservation status of all shark species in the northeastern Pacific.
Affiliations and Expertise
Seattle Aquarium, Seattle, WA, USA
Dayv Lowry Serial Volume Editor
Dr. Dayv Lowry received his Ph.D. from the University of South Florida Department of Integrative Biology, leads the Puget Sound Marine Fish Science Unit at the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW), and has been studying shark ecomorphology and conservation for 17 years. Dr. Lowry has published numerous peer-reviewed scientific manuscripts and government reports on the biology and ecology of marine fishes. Dr. Lowry has organized and run international marine fish research symposia, developed and implemented fishery policies that promote sustainable conservation, and is currently a member of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Northeast Pacific Shark Specialist Group tasked with defining the conservation status of all shark species in the northeastern Pacific. He also serves as the WDFW representative on the North Pacific Fishery Management Council’s Scientific and Statistical Committee.
Affiliations and Expertise
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, Olympia, WA, USA