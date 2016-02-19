Sharks in Mexico: Research and Conservation Part B, Volume 84
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Fisheries interactions and the challenges of both targeted and non-targeted take in shark conservation
3. The economy of shark conservation: the role of ecotourism and citizen science
4. Conclusion: future challenges to shark conservation in Pacific Mexico
Description
Advances in Marine Biology, Volume 84, the latest release in a series that has been providing in-depth and up-to-date reviews on all aspects of marine biology since 1963, updates on many topics that will appeal to postgraduates and researchers in marine biology, fisheries science, ecology, zoology and biological oceanography.
About the Serial Editors
Shawn Larson Serial Editor
Dr. Shawn Larson received her Ph.D. from the University of Washington School of Aquatic and Fishery Science, has been the Curator of Conservation Research at the Seattle Aquarium for 22 years, and has been studying shark biology and ecology for 14 years. Dr. Larson has published over 50 peer-reviewed scientific papers and abstracts on the biology and ecology of marine animals. Dr. Larson has organized and run international shark conservation workshops for over 12 years and is currently a member of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Northeast Pacific Shark Specialist Group tasked with defining the conservation status of all shark species in the northeastern Pacific.
Affiliations and Expertise
Seattle Aquarium, Seattle, WA, USA