Shareholder or Stakeholder Value
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Executive Summary; Research Design and Method; The Performance Management Literature; The Traditional Approach to Performance Management; The Value-based Management Approach to Performance Management; The Stakeholder Management Approach to Performance Management; Value-based Management: Perspectives from Practice in the UK; Choice of Accounting System and Performance; Conclusions; References.
Description
This research report investigates two new approaches to the management and evaluation of performance within large UK quoted companies. The first of these is that of Value-based Management, and the second Stakeholder Value.
37 interviews were carried out with senior personnel to investigate their formal and informal performance management system and superior insights were gained into the behavioral and cultural dimensions of the performance management process.
Key Features
- Presents two new methods for evaluating performance in large quoted companies
- Based on a survey of senior executives
- CIMA endorsed research
Readership
Management and management accountants
Details
- No. of pages:
- 126
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © CIMA Publishing 2001
- Published:
- 15th June 2001
- Imprint:
- CIMA Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080950235
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781859714874
About the Authors
S. Cooper Author
D. Crowther Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Corporate Social Responsibility, London Metropolitan University.