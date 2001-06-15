Shareholder or Stakeholder Value - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781859714874, 9780080950235

Shareholder or Stakeholder Value

1st Edition

Authors: S. Cooper D. Crowther M. Davies
eBook ISBN: 9780080950235
Paperback ISBN: 9781859714874
Imprint: CIMA Publishing
Published Date: 15th June 2001
Page Count: 126
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
5200.00
4420.00
59.95
50.96
42.95
36.51
35.99
30.59
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary; Research Design and Method; The Performance Management Literature; The Traditional Approach to Performance Management; The Value-based Management Approach to Performance Management; The Stakeholder Management Approach to Performance Management; Value-based Management: Perspectives from Practice in the UK; Choice of Accounting System and Performance; Conclusions; References.

Description

This research report investigates two new approaches to the management and evaluation of performance within large UK quoted companies. The first of these is that of Value-based Management, and the second Stakeholder Value.

37 interviews were carried out with senior personnel to investigate their formal and informal performance management system and superior insights were gained into the behavioral and cultural dimensions of the performance management process.

Key Features

  • Presents two new methods for evaluating performance in large quoted companies
  • Based on a survey of senior executives
  • CIMA endorsed research

Readership

Management and management accountants

Details

No. of pages:
126
Language:
English
Copyright:
© CIMA Publishing 2001
Published:
Imprint:
CIMA Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780080950235
Paperback ISBN:
9781859714874

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

S. Cooper Author

D. Crowther Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Corporate Social Responsibility, London Metropolitan University.

M. Davies Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.