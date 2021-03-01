Shared Mobility
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Shared Mobility offers a view into one of the most significant economic activities in recent years. Most studies investigate shared mobility services piecemeal by city, mode, or company. Taking instead a holistic look at how shared mobility services affect daily life and society, the book focuses on transportation network companies themselves along with shared bikes and E-scooters. It shows how they perform at the local or regional level, helping governments better plan and regulate these emerging services.
A thorough and succinct reference for researchers, graduate students, and professionals in the fields of transportation planning, transportation engineering, and urban planning, Shared Mobility examines both the opportunities and challenges created by these new systems.
Key Features
- Uses data collected from the author’s extensive multi-year lab study
- Offers a detailed quantitative analysis of shared mobility activities and their impacts on people and cities
- Examines the interactions between shared mobility modes and policy outcomes
Readership
Researchers and graduate students in transportation planning, transportation engineering, and urban planning; transportation and urban planners, engineers, and policymakers
Table of Contents
1. A History and Evolution of Shared Mobility
2. Why Does Shared Mobility Exist? A Critical Review of Theories Behind Shared Economy
3. Lessons from the 2017 National Household Travel Survey
4. Shared Mobility and Public Transit: A Love-Hate Story
5. Transportation Network Companies: Who Use Them and For What Purpose
6. Shared Micro-Mobility 1: The Rise and Fall of Shared Bike Services in the US
7. Shared Micro-Mobility 2: The Rise of and the Future of E-Scooters
8. Lessons and Regulations: Where Do We Go from Here
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st March 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128229002
About the Editor
Junfeng Jiao
Junfeng Jiao is an associate professor of planning at the University of Texas-Austin, Texas, USA, and Founding Director of their Urban Information Lab. He also serves on the editorial boards of Transportation Research Part D, Journal of Transport and Land Use, PLOS one, and AIMS Public Health. Dr. Jiao researches urban informatics, smart cities and the shared economy to better understand the relationship between the built environment and human behavior. His work has been published in top urban planning and transportation journals and reported by such media outlets as the Associated Press, CNN, US News, Yahoo, MSN, NBC, NPR, USA Today, and Wired.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Planning, University of Texas-Austin, Texas, USA
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.