Shared Mobility - 1st Edition

Shared Mobility

1st Edition

Editor: Junfeng Jiao
Paperback ISBN: 9780128229002
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st March 2021
Page Count: 256
Description

Shared Mobility offers a view into one of the most significant economic activities in recent years. Most studies investigate shared mobility services piecemeal by city, mode, or company. Taking instead a holistic look at how shared mobility services affect daily life and society, the book focuses on transportation network companies themselves along with shared bikes and E-scooters. It shows how they perform at the local or regional level, helping governments better plan and regulate these emerging services.

A thorough and succinct reference for researchers, graduate students, and professionals in the fields of transportation planning, transportation engineering, and urban planning, Shared Mobility examines both the opportunities and challenges created by these new systems.

Key Features

  • Uses data collected from the author’s extensive multi-year lab study
  • Offers a detailed quantitative analysis of shared mobility activities and their impacts on people and cities
  • Examines the interactions between shared mobility modes and policy outcomes

Readership

Researchers and graduate students in transportation planning, transportation engineering, and urban planning; transportation and urban planners, engineers, and policymakers

Table of Contents

1. A History and Evolution of Shared Mobility
2. Why Does Shared Mobility Exist? A Critical Review of Theories Behind Shared Economy
3. Lessons from the 2017 National Household Travel Survey
4. Shared Mobility and Public Transit: A Love-Hate Story
5. Transportation Network Companies: Who Use Them and For What Purpose
6. Shared Micro-Mobility 1: The Rise and Fall of Shared Bike Services in the US
7. Shared Micro-Mobility 2: The Rise of and the Future of E-Scooters
8. Lessons and Regulations: Where Do We Go from Here

Details

No. of pages:
256
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
1st March 2021
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780128229002

About the Editor

Junfeng Jiao

Junfeng Jiao is an associate professor of planning at the University of Texas-Austin, Texas, USA, and Founding Director of their Urban Information Lab. He also serves on the editorial boards of Transportation Research Part D, Journal of Transport and Land Use, PLOS one, and AIMS Public Health. Dr. Jiao researches urban informatics, smart cities and the shared economy to better understand the relationship between the built environment and human behavior. His work has been published in top urban planning and transportation journals and reported by such media outlets as the Associated Press, CNN, US News, Yahoo, MSN, NBC, NPR, USA Today, and Wired.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Planning, University of Texas-Austin, Texas, USA

