Shared Earth Modeling
1st Edition
Methodologies for Integrated Reservoir Simulations
Description
Shared Earth Modeling introduces the reader to the processes and concepts needed to develop shared earth models. Shared earth modeling is a cutting-edge methodology that offers a synthesis of modeling paradigms to the geoscientist and petroleum engineer to increase reservoir output and profitability and decrease guesswork. Topics range from geology, petrophysics, and geophysics to reservoir engineering, reservoir simulation, and reservoir management.
Shared Earth Modeling is a technique for combining the efforts of reservoir engineers, geophysicists, and petroleum geologists to create a simulation of a reservoir. Reservoir engineers, geophysicists, and petroleum geologists can create separate simulations of a reservoir that vary depending on the technology each scientist is using. Shared earth modeling allows these scientists to consolidate their findings and create an integrated simulation. This gives a more realistic picture of what the reservoir actually looks like, and thus can drastically cut the costs of drilling and time spent mapping the reservoir.
Key Features
- First comprehensive publication about Shared Earth Modeling
- Details cutting edge methodology that provides integrated reservoir simulations
Readership
Reservoir Engineers, Geologists, Geophysicists, Students and Professors in petroleum engineering and geology departments, Simulation Engineers, Petroleum Engineers
Table of Contents
Introduction to Shared Earth Modeling; Geology; Petrophysics; Well Logging; Geophysics; Fluid Properties; Measures of Rock-Fluid Interactions; Applications of Rock-Fluid Interactions; Fluid Flow Equations; Reservoir Characterization; Mapping; Well Testing; Production Analysis; Reservoir Simulation; Reservoir Management; Improved Recovery; Appendix A Reservoir Modeling Software; Appendix B Visualization Software; Appendix C Integrated Flow Modeling Software
Details
- No. of pages:
- 306
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2002
- Published:
- 31st July 2002
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080517087
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750675222
About the Author
John R. Fanchi,
John R. Fanchi is a Professor in the Department of Engineering and Energy Institute at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas. He holds the Ross B. Matthews Chair of Petroleum Engineering and teaches courses in energy and engineering. Before this appointment, he taught petroleum and energy engineering courses at the Colorado School of Mines and worked in the technology centers of four energy companies (Chevron, Marathon, Cities Service and Getty). He is a Distinguished Member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers and authored numerous books, including Integrated Reservoir Asset Management, Energy: Technology and Directions for the Future, Shared Earth Modeling, and Integrated Flow Modeling, all published with Elsevier.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Engineering and Energy Institute, Texas Christian University, USA
Reviews
Professor Fanchi's shared earth modeling approach is a cutting-edge simulation concept. ...I highly recommend the book for multidisciplinary petroleum science graduate courses in geoscience and petroleum land management, and for training other scientists and engineers not schooled in petroleum engineering. - Journal of Petroleum Science and Engineering, March 2004