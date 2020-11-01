Shaping Smart for Better Cities

1. Introduction

SECTION A - RETHINKING SMART (IN) PLACES

2. Rethinking Smart in Places

3. The Augmented Participation Framework: Designing for Community Participation in Public Space

4. Developing tools for avoiding the inadvertent exclusion of communities from smart city projects

5. Affective Technology, Enchanting Spaces and Cultivating Places

6. The Software-Sorted City: Big Data & Algorithms

7. Potential and shortcomings of two design-based strategies for the engagement of city stakeholders with open data

8. Middle-Out Engagement in Emerging Countries: Developing a Collaborative City Making Framework

SECTION B – SHAPING SMART PLACES

9. Shaping Smart Places

10. Smart and Informal? The Production of Place in Barrios

11. Historical augmentation in the Harbour Promenade of Lahti: Emplaced experiences

12. Designing responsive public spaces in the era of networked urbanism

13. Experience Design for Hyperlocal: The Use of Mobile and locative Technologies to Enhance Place Narratives

14. Snowfall on the piazza. Portability and abstractions in the design of a smart square in Milan

15. Taste it! Design strategies to revitalize a multi-cultural shopping street

16. Watering India's Smart City Dreams

17. The Role of ICT's in Shaping Access to Water for People living in Informal Communities