Shaping Knowledge
1st Edition
Complex Socio-Spatial Modelling for Adaptive Organizations
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- List of figures and tables
- Figures
- Tables
- Acknowledgements
- Preface
- About the author
- 1: Introduction and case study
- Abstract
- General introduction
- Space and knowledge
- Dimensions of knowledge
- Knowledge representation
- A case study in socio-spatial change
- Overview of the book
- 2: Innovation, agency and technology
- Abstract
- Spatializing knowledge
- Space and innovation
- Knowledge as technology
- Knowledge as innovation
- Patterns of innovation
- Space, knowledge and power
- Conclusion
- 3: The dynamics of innovation
- Abstract
- The social life of innovation
- Regional dynamics
- Complexity and modularity
- Patterns of adoption
- Flows
- Waves
- Bifurcations
- Criticality
- Conclusion
- 4: Modelling knowledge dynamics
- Abstract
- Information and knowledge
- Ecologies of innovation
- Ecologies of human development
- Network dynamics
- Network graphs
- Innovation networks
- The topology of regional knowledge
- System dynamics of innovations
- Conclusion
- 5: Modelling socio-spatial agents
- Abstract
- Agency and action
- Manifolds and mess
- Elements of agent behaviour
- Agency and autonomy
- Coalitions and decisions
- Resource allocation
- Search and decision-making
- Modelling with games
- Conclusion
- 6: Case studies in socio-spatial change
- Abstract
- Micro-level socio-spatial change: slum sanitation
- Micro-level change agents
- Meso-level socio-spatial change: remote long-term care services
- Socio-spatial inclusion and mobile platforms
- Meso-level knowledge integration
- Exo-level socio-spatial change: Arctic urbanization
- Exo-level instability and infrastructure
- Agency and adaptation
- Dilemmas and homophily
- Bidding and voting
- Knowledge systems
- Conclusion
- 7: Reasoning with graphs
- Abstract
- Representing knowledge flow
- Visualization as science and art
- Visualizations as thought experiments
- Drawing relationships
- Logic, symbols and computing
- Computing for simulation
- Community models
- Spatial distance functions
- Complex data modelling
- Spatial data structures
- Surface-network analysis
- Conclusion
- 8: Decisions and arguments
- Abstract
- Constructing knowledge
- Decisions and representation
- Experience and arguments
- Basics of argumentation
- Argumentation schemes
- Deriving arguments
- Applying argumentation
- Conclusion
- 9: Directions for adaptive planning
- Abstract
- Principles of adaptation
- Adaptation in human systems
- Managing knowledge complexity
- Directions for planning
- Directions for research
- Planning with implicit knowledge
- Calibrating models
- General summary
- General conclusions
- Glossary
- Sources for socio-spatial argumentation
- Bibliography
- Index
Description
Organizations in ever-changing environments depend upon their knowledge, as their survival depends upon effective thinking and agile actions. Any organization’s knowledge is its prime asset yet its true value requires the activations of structure, query, search and decision. Shaping Knowledge provides an introduction to the key tools for thinking required by decision-making professionals in today’s knowledge-intensive landscapes, and equips them with key skills to capitalize on knowledge resources. This book provides practical methods and critical insights for modelling knowledge-driven domains, providing a rich resource for exploration in professional development and practice.
Key Features
- Applies high-level theory work to an engineering domain
- Proposes a novel approach to spatial, urban and interaction design
- Brings a rare inter-disciplinary perspective to a convergent technology
Readership
The book is aimed at a diverse, albeit high-level, audience and would appeal to knowledge managers, interaction designers, urban designers and media and communications developers.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 284
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2015
- Published:
- 31st May 2014
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780634326
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843347514
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Jamie O’Brien Author
Jamie O’Brien is Research Manager at University College London (UCL) Virtual Environments, Imaging and Visualisation (VEIV), a multidisciplinary research and training centre. Jamie has held positions at the British Library of Political and Economic Science and a leading museum’s education department. He holds a PhD in engineering. Jamie is also a Research Associate at the UCL Centre for Digital Humanities, Visiting Fellow at the Centre for Mobilities Research, Lancaster University, and a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, UK.
Affiliations and Expertise
University College London, UK