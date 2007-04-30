Shape Memory Polymers and Textiles
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preparation of shape memory polymers; Characterization technique for shape memory polymer; Structure and properties of shape memory polyurethane ionomer; Water vapor permeability of shape memory polyurethane; Characterization of shape memory properties in polymers; Structure modeling of shape memory polymers; Environmental sensitive polymer gel and its application in textiles field; Evaluation of shape memory fabrics; Shape memory textiles.
Description
Shape memory polymers (SMPs) are smart materials that, as a result of an external stimulus such as temperature, can change from a temporary deformed shape back to an original shape. SMPs are finding an increasing use in such areas as clothing where they respond dynamically to changes in heat and moisture levels, ensuring greater comfort for the wearer. Shape memory polymers and textiles provides an authoritative and comprehensive review of these important new materials and their applications.
After an introductory chapter on the concept and definition of shape memory materials, the book reviews methods for synthesising, characterising and modelling SMPs. It goes on to consider the properties of particular materials such as shape memory polyurethane and environmentally-sensitive polymer gels. The book concludes by assessing potential applications such as wrinkle-free fabrics and smart fabrics providing improved protection and comfort for the wearer.
Shape memory polymers and textiles is a valuable guide to R&D staff in such areas as textile apparel in developing a new generation of smart textiles and other products.
Key Features
- Reviews the structure, synthesis and preparation of shape memory polymers
- Assesses methods for analysing and modelling shape memory properties
- An authoritative overview of particular fibres such as shape memory polyurethane (SMPU)
Readership
Textile engineers and designers; R&D staff who are developing a new generation of smart textiles and other products
Details
- No. of pages:
- 360
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2007
- Published:
- 30th April 2007
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845693060
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781845690472
Reviews
It will be of great interest for textile engineers and designers, who like to introduce innovative material technologies., Materials Today
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Jinlian Hu Author
Jinlian Hu is a Professor at the Institute of Textiles and Clothing, Hong Kong Polytechnic University. A Fellow of the Textile Institute, she was also the recipient of the 2001 Award for Distinguished Achievement from the US Fiber Society. Professor Hu has published over 300 articles and several books on textile materials. She is currently the Editor-in-Chief of the Research Journal of Textiles and Apparel.
Affiliations and Expertise
Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hong Kong