Shape-Memory Polymer Device Design discusses the latest shape-memory polymers and the ways they have started to transition out of the academic laboratory and into devices and commercial products. Safranski introduces the properties of shape-memory polymers and presents design principles for designing and manufacturing, providing a guide for the R&D engineer/scientist and design engineer to add the shape memory effect of polymers into their design toolbox.

This is the first book to focus on applying basic science knowledge to design practical devices, introducing the concept of shape-memory polymers, the history of their use, and the range of current applications. It details the specific design principles for working with shape-memory polymers that don't often apply to mechanically inactive materials and products.

Material selection is thoroughly discussed because chemical structure and thermo-mechanical properties are intrinsically linked to shape-memory performance. Further chapters discuss programming the temporary shape and recovery through a variety of activation methods with real world examples. Finally, current devices across a variety of markets are highlighted to show the breadth of possible applications.