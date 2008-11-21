Shape Memory Alloys for Biomedical Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781845693442, 9781845695248

Shape Memory Alloys for Biomedical Applications

1st Edition

Editors: T Yoneyama S Miyazaki
eBook ISBN: 9781845695248
Hardcover ISBN: 9781845693442
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 21st November 2008
Page Count: 352
Table of Contents

Part 1 Materials: The shape memory effect and superelasticity in Ti-Ni alloys; Mechanical properties of shape memory alloys; Thermodynamics of the shape memory effect in Ti-Ni alloys; Alternative shape memory alloys; Fabrication of shape memory alloy parts; Response of Ti-Ni alloys for dental biomaterials to conditions in the mouth; Understanding, predicting and preventing failure of Ti-Ni shape memory alloys used in medical implants; Surface modification of Ti-Ni alloys for biomedical applications; Biocompatibility of Nitinol for biomedical applications. Part 2 Medical and dental devices: Self-expanding Nitinol stents for the treatment of vascular disease; Orthodontic devices using Ti-Ni shape memory alloys; Endodontic instruments for root canal treatment using Ti-Ni shape memory alloys; Regulation orthopaedic, dental, endovascular and other applications of Ti-Ni shape memory alloys.

Description

Shape memory alloys are suitable for a wide range of biomedical applications, such as dentistry, bone repair and cardiovascular stents. Shape memory alloys for biomedical applications provides a comprehensive review of the use of shape memory alloys in these and other areas of medicine.

Part one discusses fundamental issues with chapters on such topics as mechanical properties, fabrication of materials, the shape memory effect, superelasticity, surface modification and biocompatibility. Part two covers applications of shape memory alloys in areas such as stents and orthodontic devices as well as other applications in the medical and dental fields.

With its distinguished editors and international team of contributors, Shape memory alloys for biomedical applications is an essential reference for materials scientists and engineers working in the medical devices industry and in academia.

Key Features

  • A comprehensive review of shape memory metals and devices for medical applications
  • Discusses materials, mechanical properties, surface modification and biocompatibility
  • Chapters review medical and dental devices using shape memory metals, including stents and orthodontic devices

Readership

Materials scientists and engineers working in the medical devices industry and in academia.

About the Editors

T Yoneyama Editor

Professor Takayuki Yoneyama teaches at Nihon University School of Dentistry, Japan. He has studied the clinical applications of Ti-Ni and Ti alloys in dentistry extensively since 1985.

Nihon University

Nihon University

S Miyazaki Editor

Professor Shuichi Miyazaki works in the Institute of Materials Science at the University of Tsukuba, Japan. All four editors are members of the Association of Shape Memory Alloys (ASMA) and are widely renowned for their research expertise in the development of functional metallic materials, shape memory and superelastic alloys.

University of Tsukuba, Japan

University of Tsukuba, Japan

