Shape Memory Alloy Engineering
1st Edition
For Aerospace, Structural and Biomedical Applications
Description
Shape Memory Alloy Engineering introduces materials, mechanical, and aerospace engineers to shape memory alloys (SMAs), providing a unique perspective that combines fundamental theory with new approaches to design and modeling of actual SMAs as compact and inexpensive actuators for use in aerospace and other applications. With this book readers will gain an understanding of the intrinsic properties of SMAs and their characteristic state diagrams, allowing them to design innovative compact actuation systems for applications from aerospace and aeronautics to ships, cars, and trucks. The book realistically discusses both the potential of these fascinating materials as well as their limitations in everyday life, and how to overcome some of those limitations in order to achieve proper design of useful SMA mechanisms.
Key Features
- Discusses material characterization processes and results for a number of newer SMAs
- Incorporates numerical (FE) simulation and integration procedures into commercial codes (Msc/Nastran, Abaqus, and others)
- Provides detailed examples on design procedures and optimization of SMA-based actuation systems for real cases, from specs to verification lab tests on physical demonstrators
- One of the few SMA books to include design and set-up of demonstrator characterization tests and correlation with numerical models
Readership
Materials researchers, materials, mechanical and aerospace engineers and graduate students working in the field of shape memory alloys for aerospace and other applications
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- List of Contributors
- About the Editors-in-Chief
- About the Contributors
- Preface
- Section 1. Introduction
- Introduction
- Chapter 1. Historical Background and Future Perspectives
- 1.1. Introduction
- 1.2. List of Symbols
- 1.3. Shape Memory Alloys
- 1.4. Gold-Based Alloys
- 1.5. Nitinol
- 1.6. Copper-Based Alloys
- 1.7. Iron-Based Alloys
- 1.8. SMA Community
- 1.9. Future Perspectives
- 1.10. Summary Tables
- Section 2. Material
- Introduction
- Chapter 2. Phenomenology of Shape Memory Alloys
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. List of Symbols
- 2.3. General Characteristics and the Martensitic Transformations
- 2.4. Functional Properties of SMAs
- 2.5. Porous NiTi
- 2.6. Magnetic Shape Memory Alloys
- 2.7. Conclusions
- Chapter 3. Experimental Characterization of Shape Memory Alloys
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. List of Symbols
- 3.3. Calorimetric Investigations
- 3.4. Thermomechanical Characterization: Tests and Parameters
- 3.5. Complete Experimental Characterization of Thermal and Mechanical Properties
- 3.6. Electrical Resistance Measurements
- 3.7. Neutron Diffraction Analysis
- 3.8. Conclusion
- Chapter 4. Manufacturing of Shape Memory Alloys
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. List of Symbols
- 4.3. Melting Process of SMA
- 4.4. Traditional Working Process of SMA Materials
- 4.5. New Technologies of Preparation of SMA Products
- 4.6. Thermomechanical Process to Optimize the Functional Properties of SMA
- 4.7. Near Net Shape Process
- 4.8. Ecocompatibility of SMA
- Section 3. Modelling
- Introduction
- Chapter 5. 1D SMA Models
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. List of Symbols
- 5.3. Nonkinetic Models
- 5.4. Advanced Models with Training Effect
- 5.5. Conclusions
- Chapter 6. SMA Constitutive Modeling and Analysis of Plates and Composite Laminates
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. List of Symbols
- 6.3. Three-dimensional Phenomenological Constitutive Model for SMA
- 6.4. Plate and Laminate Models for SMA Applications
- 6.5. Numerical Results
- 6.6. Conclusions
- Chapter 7. SMAs in Commercial Codes
- 7.1. Introduction
- 7.2. Superelastic SMAs within SIMULIA Abaqus Solver
- 7.3. Integration of SMAs within COMSOL Multiphysics Solver
- 7.4. Integration of SMAs within ANSYS Solver
- 7.5. Integration of SMAs within MSC.Nastran Solver
- 7.6. Applications
- 7.7. Conclusions
- Section 4. Aeronautics
- Introduction
- Chapter 8. Design and Industrial Manufacturing of SMA Components
- 8.1. Introduction
- 8.2. List of Symbols
- 8.3. Design of SMA Components
- 8.4. Manufacturing of SMA Components
- 8.5. Conclusions
- Chapter 9. Design of SMA-Based Structural Actuators
- 9.1. Introduction
- 9.2. List of Symbols
- 9.3. Requirements for the Design of an SMA-Based Actuator
- 9.4. Design of an SMA-Based Integrated System: Force–Displacement/Stress–Strain Plane
- 9.5. Computation of the Working Points
- 9.6. Computation of Structural Rigidity as Perceived by the SMA Element
- 9.7. Design of an Arc SMA-Based Actuator
- 9.8. Design of an X-Shaped SMA-Based Actuator
- 9.9. Conclusions
- Chapter 10. SMA for Aeronautics
- 10.1. Introduction
- 10.2. List of Symbols
- 10.3. Aeronautical Applications: Overview
- 10.4. Morphing Flap Architecture Based on SMA Actuators: Design and Validation Process
- 10.5. Morphing Architecture Based on Distributed Actuators within the Structure
- 10.6. Morphing Architecture Based on SMA Actuated Rib Mechanism
- 10.7. Morphing Architectures Comparison and Technology Readiness Level
- 10.8. Conclusions
- Section 5. Biomedical & Civil Engineering
- Introduction
- Chapter 11. SMA Biomedical Applications
- 11.1. Introduction
- 11.2. Orthodontics
- 11.3. Orthopedics
- 11.4. General Surgery
- 11.5. Colorectal Surgery
- 11.6. Otolaryngology
- 11.7. Neurosurgery
- 11.8. Ophthalmology
- 11.9. Urology
- 11.10. Gynecology and Andrology
- 11.11. Physiotherapy
- 11.12. Other Applications: Active Prostheses and Robot-Assisted Surgery
- 11.13. Conclusion
- Chapter 12. SMA Cardiovascular Applications and Computer-Based Design
- 12.1. Introduction
- 12.2. Cardiovascular Devices: an Overview
- 12.3. Examples of Computer-Based Design
- 12.4. Conclusions
- Chapter 13. Applications of Shape Memory Alloys in Structural Engineering
- 13.1. Introduction
- 13.2. List of Symbols
- 13.3. Energy Dissipation Systems: Braced Frames
- 13.4. Isolation SMA-Based Devices
- 13.5. Damping Devices for Bridge Structures
- 13.6. SMA-Based Structural Connections
- 13.7. Buildings and Bridges Structural Retrofit with SMA
- 13.8. SMAs as Reinforcing Material in Concrete Structures
- 13.9. Self-Rehabilitation Using SMA
- 13.10. Conclusions
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 448
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2015
- Published:
- 30th September 2014
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080999210
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080999203
About the Editor
Leonardo Lecce
Prof. Leonardo Lecce graduated in 1971 with honours in Aeronautical Engineering at the University of Naples Federico II where he spent his academic career. He retired from Full Professor of Aerospace Structures, on September 1st, 2016. Since 2000 to 2006, he had the Aeronautical Engineering Department Chair. He has supervised more than 250 Graduation and 20 Doctoral (PhD) theses. He has been a member of the EU Expert Commission for the evaluation of research proposals many times. He has taken up appointment as a member of the Scientific Committee at the Italian Aerospace Research Centre (CIRA) many times, too. He is a member of the Board of the Italian branch of the Advisory Council for Aeronautics Research in Europe (ACARE), and since 2006, he is a member of the Executive Committee of the European Association of Structural Health Monitoring. Founder of the ex-Alumni Association of the Aerospace Engineers at the University of Naples Federico II (AIAN), he was its President for many years. In 2013, he was named President of the Italian Association of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIDAA), after having directed the Naples Chapter since 2010. He is currently the CEO of the company Novotech - Advanced Aerospace Technology S.r.L.
Affiliations and Expertise
Retired, Full Professor of Aerospace Structures, Department of Industrial Engineering, University of Napoli “Federico II”, Napoli, Italy, and CEO of Novotech - Advanced Aerospace Technology S.r.L.
Antonio Concilio
Dr. Antonio Concilio took his degree in Aeronautics Engineering with honour at the University of Napoli “Federico II” (Italia) in 1989; there, he was also awarded his PhD in Aerospace Engineering in 1995. In 2007 he completed the ECATA Master in Aerospace Business Administration, at ISAE-Supaero, Toulouse (France). He supervised more than 10 Doctoral (PhD) theses. Since 1989 he works as a Researcher at the Italian Aerospace Research Centre (Italia), where he is currently the Head of the Adaptive Structures Division. Since 2005, he is a lecturer at the PhD School “SCUDO” at the University of Napoli “Federico II” (“Introduction to Smart Structures, Theory and Applications”). He is author of more than 150 scientific papers, presented at conferences or published into specialised journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Head, Adaptive Structures Division, Italian Aerospace Research Centre (Centro Italiano Ricerche Aerospaziali, CIRA), Capua, Italy