Shape Memory Alloy Engineering

Prof. Leonardo Lecce graduated in 1971 with honours in Aeronautical Engineering at the University of Naples Federico II where he spent his academic career. He retired from Full Professor of Aerospace Structures, on September 1st, 2016. Since 2000 to 2006, he had the Aeronautical Engineering Department Chair. He has supervised more than 250 Graduation and 20 Doctoral (PhD) theses. He has been a member of the EU Expert Commission for the evaluation of research proposals many times. He has taken up appointment as a member of the Scientific Committee at the Italian Aerospace Research Centre (CIRA) many times, too. He is a member of the Board of the Italian branch of the Advisory Council for Aeronautics Research in Europe (ACARE), and since 2006, he is a member of the Executive Committee of the European Association of Structural Health Monitoring. Founder of the ex-Alumni Association of the Aerospace Engineers at the University of Naples Federico II (AIAN), he was its President for many years. In 2013, he was named President of the Italian Association of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIDAA), after having directed the Naples Chapter since 2010. He is currently the CEO of the company Novotech - Advanced Aerospace Technology S.r.L.