Shallow Crack Fracture Mechanics Toughness Tests and Applications
1st Edition
First International Conference
Authors: Gyoujin Cho
eBook ISBN: 9780857093226
Paperback ISBN: 9781855731226
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st January 1992
Page Count: 304
Table of Contents
Fundamentals; Fracture toughness; Applied conditions; Fracture assessments.
Description
Within the last decade there has been an increasing awareness that use of standards deeply notched fracture mechanics test specimens can result in substantial over-or-under-assessments of the real fracture toughness associated with shallow surface cracks.
Readership
Researchers in welding technologies
