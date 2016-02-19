Shallow Crack Fracture Mechanics Toughness Tests and Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855731226, 9780857093226

Shallow Crack Fracture Mechanics Toughness Tests and Applications

1st Edition

First International Conference

Authors: Gyoujin Cho
eBook ISBN: 9780857093226
Paperback ISBN: 9781855731226
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st January 1992
Page Count: 304
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
95.00
80.75
101.82
86.55
57.50
48.88
71.95
61.16
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
95.00
80.75
71.95
61.16
57.50
48.88
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Fundamentals; Fracture toughness; Applied conditions; Fracture assessments.

Description

Within the last decade there has been an increasing awareness that use of standards deeply notched fracture mechanics test specimens can result in substantial over-or-under-assessments of the real fracture toughness associated with shallow surface cracks.

Readership

Researchers in welding technologies

Details

No. of pages:
304
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 1992
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857093226
Paperback ISBN:
9781855731226

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Gyoujin Cho Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.