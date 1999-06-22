Shale Shaker and Drilling Fluids Systems: - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780884159483, 9780080517070

Shale Shaker and Drilling Fluids Systems:

1st Edition

Techniques and Technology for Improving Solids Control Management

Authors: American Assoc. of Drilling Engineers
eBook ISBN: 9780080517070
Imprint: Gulf Professional Publishing
Published Date: 22nd June 1999
Page Count: 300
Description

This comprehensive guide describes the various aspects of shale shaker design, applications, and improvements for maximizing efficiency.

Drilling engineers will find technical data for better understanding and design of shale shakers; and foremen and derrickmen will discover valuable, practical insights to achieve optimum shaker performance. The guide helps prevent problems of solid controls by clearly describing design, application, and nomenclature of shale shakers, screens, and screen panels. In addition it explains many other aspects of complete solids control management.

Key Features

Written by experts for engineers and operations personnel Comprehensive guide describes the various aspects of shale shaker design Provides clear, concise information

Table of Contents

Introduction. Shale shaker design. Shale shaker selection. Cascade systems. Dry shakers. Shaker user's guide. Non-oilfield uses. Screen cloth. Screen panel technology. Appendixes: Solids control equipment. Dilution. Cutpoints. Comparison of shaker performances. Calculating drilled solids concentrations. Centrifugal pumps. Electric motors. Dewatering. API 13C. Pre-well checklist. Troubleshooting guide. Glossary. Shaker specifications. Shaker manufacturers. Screen manufacturers. Derrickman's pages.

Details

No. of pages:
300
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Gulf Professional Publishing 1999
Published:
Imprint:
Gulf Professional Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780080517070

About the Author

American Assoc. of Drilling Engineers

