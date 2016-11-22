Shale Oil and Gas Handbook
1st Edition
Theory, Technologies, and Challenges
Description
Shale Oil and Gas Handbook: Theory, Technologies, and Challenges provides users with information on how shale oil and gas exploration has revolutionized today’s energy industry. As activity has boomed and job growth continues to increase, training in this area for new and experienced engineers is essential.
This book provides comprehensive information on both the engineering design and research aspects of this emerging industry. Covering the full spectrum of basic definitions, characteristics, drilling techniques, and processing and extraction technologies, the book is a great starting point to educate oil and gas personnel on today’s shale industry.
Critical topics covered include characterization of shale gas, theory and methods, typical costs, and obstacles for exploration and drilling, R&D and technology development in shale production, EOR methods in shale oil reservoirs, and the current status and impending challenges for shale oil and gas, including the inevitable future prospects relating to worldwide development.
Key Features
- Reveals all the basic information needed to quickly understand today’s shale oil and gas industry, including advantages and disadvantages, equipment and costs, flow diagrams, and processing stages
- Evenly distributes coverage between oil and gas into two parts, as well as upstream and downstream content
- Provides a practical handbook with real-world case studies and problem examples, including formulas and calculations
Readership
Petroleum Engineers, Oil and Gas Consultants, Drilling Engineers, Operation Engineers, Production Engineers, Project Managers, Chemical Engineers, Hydraulic Fracturing Specialists, Unconventional Managers and Directors, Graduate level Petroleum and Chemical Engineering Students
Table of Contents
Part I: Shale Gas
1. Shale Gas-Introduction, Basics, and Definitions
2. Characteristics of Shale Gas
3. Exploration and Drilling in Gas and Shale Oil
4. Shale Gas Production: Techniques and Governing Equations
5. Shale Gas Processing
Part II: Shale Oil
6. Shale Oil: Fundamentals, Definitions, and Applications
7. Properties of Shale Oil
8. EOR Methods in Shale Oil Reservoirs
9. Shale Oil Processing and Extraction Technologies
10. Shale Oil and Gas: Current Status, Future, and Challenges
Details
- No. of pages:
- 426
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2017
- Published:
- 22nd November 2016
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128021132
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128021002
About the Author
Sohrab Zendehboudi
Sohrab is currently an Assistant Professor and Statoil Chair in Reservoir Analysis in the Department of Process Engineering at Memorial University, St. John's, NL, Canada. Dr. Zendehboudi's expertise and interests are in reservoir analysis, oil and gas energy, carbon management, and transport phenomena. For more than 10 years, he has worked as a process engineer, researcher, instructor, co-supervisor, and professor at various companies and universities in Iran, Kuwait, USA, and Canada. Dr. Zendehboudi holds a PhD in Chemical Engineering, specializing in transport phenomena in porous media from the University of Waterloo, Canada.
Affiliations and Expertise
Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, MA, USA
Alireza Bahadori
Alireza Bahadori, PhD, CEng, MIChemE, CPEng, MIEAust, RPEQ, NER is a research staff member in the School of Environment, Science and Engineering at Southern Cross University, Lismore, NSW, Australia, and managing director and CEO of Australian Oil and Gas Services, Pty. Ltd. He received his PhD from Curtin University, Perth, Western Australia. During the past twenty years, Dr. Bahadori has held various process and petroleum engineering positions and was involved in many large-scale oil and gas projects. His multiple books have been published by multiple major publishers, including Elsevier. He is Chartered Engineer (CEng) and Chartered Member of Institution of Chemical Engineers, London, UK (MIChemE). Chartered Professional Engineer (CPEng) and Chartered Member of Institution of Engineers Australia, Registered Professional Engineer of Queensland (RPEQ), Registered Chartered Engineer of Engineering Council of United Kingdom and Engineers Australia's National Engineering Register (NER).
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Staff Member, School of Environment, Science, and Engineering, Southern Cross University, Lismore, NSW, Australia