Shale Gas
1st Edition
Exploration and Environmental and Economic Impacts
Description
Shale Gas: Exploration and Environmental and Economic Impacts explores the shale gas exploration and production activities that are increasing globally, also presenting a basic understanding on the geological, geochemical, and geophysical aspects. The book is a key reference that is useful for researchers, the oil and gas industry, and policymakers in gas producing and prospective countries.
Users will find chapters on hydraulic fracturing and shale gas drilling, as well as the environmental and economic impacts of these activities. Further chapters include case studies on the shale gas revolution in the United States and other producing countries around the world.
Key Features
- Provides wide-ranging coverage of both the environmental and economic impacts of shale gas exploration
- Includes case studies that describe the prolific and potential shale gas systems from both producing and prospective countries
- Appeals to both those in academia and those in the unconventional gas exploration industry
Readership
Geologists, petroleum geologists, economic geologists, exploration geologists, geochemists, geophysicists, petroleum industry
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Shale
- 1.1. Introduction
- 1.2. Shale Composition
- 1.3. Environments of Shale Deposition
- 1.4. Physical Properties of Shale
- 1.5. Shale Gas
- 1.6. Geochemistry of Shale Gas
Chapter 2. Deposition and Diagenesis
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. Physical Properties of Shale
- 2.3. Organic Sedimentary Rocks
- 2.4. Diagenesis: Underground Changes
- 2.5. Diagenesis
- 2.6. Diagenesis of Fine-Grained Sediments
- 2.7. The Role of Diagenesis in Hydrocarbon Generation
- 2.8. Various Phases of Diagenesis
- 2.9. Zone of Fermentation
Chapter 3. Organic Matter in Gas Shales: Origin, Evolution, and Characterization
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. Organic Matter in Gas Shales: Quality
- 3.3. Organic Matter in Gas Shales: Quantitative Approach
- 3.4. Geochemical Characterization of Organic Matter
- 3.5. Discussion
- 3.6. Summary
Chapter 4. Basin Structure, Tectonics, and Stratigraphy
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. Plate Motion
- 4.3. Rift Basins
- 4.4. Rift Development
- 4.5. Geological Environments Associated With Tectonics
- 4.6. Sequence Stratigraphy
- 4.7. Formation of Basin and Economic Importance
Chapter 5. Exploration Technique
- Chapter 5.1. Shallow Seismic
- Chapter 5.2. Geochemical Exploration
- Chapter 5.3. Petrophysics
- Chapter 5.4. Shale Mineralogy
Chapter 6. Hydraulic Fracturing
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. Hydraulic Fracturing
- 6.3. Hazards
- 6.4. Fracturing Fluid
- 6.5. Water Management
- 6.6. Transportation
- 6.7. Fluid Disposal
- 6.8. Risks of Hydraulic Fracturing
- 6.9. Induced Earthquakes
- 6.10. Hazard Management
- 6.11. Waste Water Disposal
Chapter 7. Case Studies
- Chapter 7.1. Producing Countries
- Chapter 7.2. Prospective Countries
Chapter 8. Environmental Concerns of Shale Gas Production
- 8.1. Introduction
- 8.2. Induced Seismicity
- 8.3. Ground Water Contamination
- 8.4. Atmospheric Emissions
- 8.5. Shale Gas Exploitation and Health Hazard
- 8.6. Impact on Water and Environment
- 8.7. Noise Pollution
- 8.8. Environmental Impact of Blowout
- 8.9. Guidelines for Shale Gas Development
- 8.10. Site Disposal After the Completion of Shale Gas Exploitation
- 8.11. Regulations for Shale Gas Exploration and Exploitation
Chapter 9. Economics of the Hydrocarbon Industry With a Volatile Market
- 9.1. Introduction
- 9.2. Oil Economy
- 9.3. Greenhouse Gas and Shale Gas Economy
- 9.4. Global Shale Gas Development
- 9.5. Impact From Shale Gas Exploitation
- 9.6. Conclusion
Chapter 10. Role of Nonconventional Shale Gas Energy in the Next Century
- 10.1. Introduction
- 10.2. Development of Shale Gas
- 10.3. Shale Gas Reserves
- 10.4. Economics of Shale Gas
- 10.5. Impact of Developing Shale Gas
- 10.6. Shale Gas Reserve and Production
- 10.7. Conclusion
Details
- No. of pages:
- 192
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 26th January 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128095355
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128095737
About the Editor
Anurodh Dayal
Dr. Dayal received his M.Sc. and Ph.D. in Geology from Pune University. He researches the exploration of hydrocarbon in Indian sedimentary basins using surface geochemical prospecting techniques. During his tenure he worked with various oil companies in India and abroad in their exploration block. Dr. Dayal has published more than 100 research papers in top research journals, written more than 22 technical reports for various oil companies, and has contributed chapters to five books. He retired as principal scientist in January 2012 and CSIR awarded him the position of an Emeritus Scientist post for a period of three years to continue his work on shale gas.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Scientist, Petroleum Geochemistry and Microbiology Group, National Geophysical Research Institute, Hyderabad, India
Devleena Mani
Dr. Mani is an organic geochemist at CSIR-NGRI, Hyderabad. She studies isotopic and biomarker characteristics of sedimentary organic matter, paleo and depositional environment and thermal history of source rocks, thermal degradation and kinetics of kerogen cracking. She also works on geochemical evaluation of hydrocarbon and shale systems and development and application of analytical methods using stable isotope and organic mass spectrometry. Dr. Mani has authored 35 peer reviewed papers in leading journals and contributed to the more than 25 projects on geochemical evaluation of hydrocarbon and shale systems for various oil and gas industries in India.
Affiliations and Expertise
CSIR-Senior Research Associate, Petroleum Geochemistry, National Geophysical Research Institute, Hyderabad, India