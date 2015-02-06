Shale Gas and Fracking
1st Edition
The Science Behind the Controversy
Shale Gas and Fracking: The Science Behind the Controversy explains the relevant geological principles before examining the peer-reviewed evidence and presenting it through a simple and compelling illustrated narrative. Each chapter focuses on a particular controversy, such contamination of well water with gas from fracking, and follows a similar format: starting with the principles; then detailing peer-reviewed case studies for earthquakes, radioactivity, and climate change; and concluding with a judgment of the general risks involved.
Shale Gas and Fracking: The Science Behind the Controversy provides readers with the unbiased information they need to make informed decisions on the controversial issue of fracking.
- Presents a clear and unbiased view of the pros and cons of fracking in Europe and the US, through a simple and compelling narrative from an informed publicly-funded scientist
- Includes full-colour diagrams, photographs, and maps to present information clearly and simply
- Focuses on peer-reviewed, documented examples, particularly of earthquakes and groundwater contamination due to fracking
geoscientists, environmental scientists, state and local government, planners, industry executives and policymakers
- Dedication
- Preface
- Acknowledgements
- Chapter 1. The Fuss about Shale
- The Game Changer
- The Flip Side
- Back to the Facts?
- Chapter 2. Shale, Shale Everywhere
- How Shale Forms
- Working Out How Much Gas There Is
- Resource and Reserve
- North America
- It All Seems So Simple
- Chapter 3. To Frack or Not to Frack?
- Fracking in Action
- How Do Engineers Know Where the Fractures Go?
- Sweet Spots
- Chapter 4. Gas in Our Water?
- Fracking and Groundwater
- The Mystery of the Flaming Tap
- So Is It Safe or Not?
- Chapter 5. Did the Earth Move?
- Faults and Earthquakes
- Water Disposal and Earthquakes
- What Is the Risk?
- Chapter 6. The Shale Gas Factory
- What Does It Mean for Me?
- Nuisance or Real Danger?
- Chapter 7. Shale Gas and Climate
- So Should Shale Gas Be Left in the Ground?
- Does Shale Gas Have a Place in Modern Energy?
- Chapter 8. Keeping Watch
- Who Owns the Gas?
- Social Licence
- Monitoring for Change
- Improving the Quality of the Debate
- Chapter 9. The Science behind the Controversy
- The Value of Applied Science
- Glossary
- Index
170
- 170
English
- English
© Elsevier 2015
- © Elsevier 2015
6th February 2015
- 6th February 2015
Elsevier
- Elsevier
9780128017623
- 9780128017623
9780128016060
- 9780128016060
Michael Stephenson
Michael Stephenson is an expert on energy and climate change and has a unique mixture of experience in modern climate and energy science, policy, “deep time” climate science, and coal and petroleum geology. He has published two books on related subjects and over 80 peer-reviewed papers. His recently published book Shale gas and fracking: the science behind the controversy (Elsevier) won an ‘honourable mention’ at the Association of American Publishers PROSE awards in Washington DC in February 2016. He is also Editor-in-Chief of the Elsevier Journal Review of Palaeobotany and Palynology. In addition, as Chief Scientist of the British Geological Survey, Michael Stephenson has represented UK science interests in energy, as well as providing extensive advice to the UK Government.
Director of Science and Technology, British Geological Survey, UK
2016 PROSE Awards - Honorable Mention, Environmental Science: Association of American Publishers, Shale Gas and Fracking
"...an up-to-date review of this new energy source from a UK perspective...This honest attempt at describing the shale gas opportunity/threat scientifically should be read by all…" --GEO ExPro
"...one of the best introductory references available on the subject of shale gas and fracking...strongly recommended for introductory courses on unconventional energy production and discussion seminars...Summing Up: Highly recommended." --Choice
"…an unbiased and highly readable overview of fracking...an important book that should be read by anyone concerned or interested in shale gas or the issues surrounding fracking..."
"Shale Gas and Fracking: The Science Behind the Controversy is an important book that should be read by anyone concerned or interested in shale gas or the issues surrounding fracking. Accessible and informative, this book is perfect for general readers, industry and environmental professionals, regulators, politicians, community leaders, business people, students, and anyone else who might be impacted by the production and use of shale gas - which in the coming years is likely to be everyone!" --Rochelle Caviness, Tundraco
"For both its content and accessibility, this book deserves to become the ‘go-to’ volume on shale gas and fracking for policy-makers, economists as well as geologists, NGOs and local communities. Thanks to the writer’s skill as a science communicator, this book is for everyone and anyone interested in geoscience and how it can galvanise a society." --John Midgeley, Geoscientist Online