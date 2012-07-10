Shafer's Textbook of Oral Pathology
7th Edition
The periodic and timely revisions of Shafer's Textbook of Oral Pathology have brought out a treatise, well conceived and written with the aim of updating students all necessary nuances of the specialty. The scope of the present edition is an extension of this goal aimed at understanding the disease processes at more fundamental level, the impetus being those in the maxillofacial region. The book highlights the etiopathogenesis and clinical presentation of oral diseases and focuses on a variety of diseases commonly encountered in clinical practice.
- Extensively revised and updated chapters
- Temporomandibular Joint Diseases section completely rewritten
- Physical and Chemical Injuries of the Oral Cavity chapter updated
- Extensive revision of Dental Caries and Forensic Odontology chapters
- Advanced information scattered throughout the book in highlighted boxes
- General account on stem cells with particular reference to odontogenic stem cells
- Histological grading of oral squamous cell carcinoma
- Genetic basis of oral cancer
- Adenocarcinoma NOS
- Reclassification of odontogenic keratocyst into neoplasm
- Lichenoid reaction
- Bisphosphonate therapy
- Hematopoietic stem cell
- Laboratory findings of SLE
- Influence of decalcification in tissue processing and additional account on hard tissue processing
Dedication v
Foreword vii
Preface to the Seventh Edition ix
Preface to the First Edition xi
Contributors xii
Acknowledgements xiii
SECTION I
DISTURBANCES OF DEVELOPMENT AND GROWTH
1. Developmental Disturbances of Oral and Paraoral Structures ..........................................................3
R Rajendran
2. Benign and Malignant Tumors of the Oral Cavity ............................................................................81
R Rajendran
3. Tumors of the Salivary Glands ..........................................................................................................223
R Rajendran
4. Cysts and Tumors of Odontogenic Origin ........................................................................................259
R Rajendran
SECTION II
DISEASES OF MICROBIAL ORIGIN
5. Bacterial Infections of the Oral Cavity .............................................................................................317
B Sivapathasundharam and N Gururaj
6. Viral Infections of the Oral Cavity ....................................................................................................339
B Sivapathasundharam, N Gururaj and K Ranganathan
7. Mycotic Infections of the Oral Cavity ..............................................................................................367
B Sivapathasundharam and N Gururaj
8. Diseases of the Periodontium ...........................................................................................................381
B Sivapathasundharam
9. Dental Caries .....................................................................................................................................419
B Sivapathasundharam and AR Raghu
10. Diseases of the Pulp and Periapical Tissues.....................................................................................475
B Sivapathasundharam
11. Spread of Oral Infection ....................................................................................................................503
B Sivapathasundharam
SECTION III
INJURIES AND REPAIR
12. Physical and Chemical Injuries of the Oral Cavity ...........................................................................519
B Sivapathasundharam
13. Regressive Alterations of the Teeth .................................................................................................571
R Rajendran
14. Healing of Oral Wounds ....................................................................................................................591
B Sivapathasundharam
SECTION IV
DISTURBANCES OF THE METABOLISM AND IMMUNOLOGIC DISEASES
15. Oral Aspects of Metabolic Diseases .................................................................................................615
B Sivapathasundharam and R Rajendran
16. Allergic and Immunologic Diseases of the Oral Cavity ..................................................................665
B Sivapathasundharam
SECTION V
DISEASES OF SPECIFIC SYSTEMS
17. Diseases of Bone and Joints (Non-neoplastic and Non-infectious Disorders of Bone,
Skeletal Dysplasias/Dysostoses, Constitutional Bone Disorders) ..................................................685
R Rajendran and Mansur Ahmad
18. Diseases of the Blood and Blood-forming Organs..........................................................................761
R Rajendran and Nasser Nooh
19. Diseases of the Skin ...........................................................................................................................805
R Rajendran
20. Diseases of the Nerves and Muscles ................................................................................................853
R Rajendran
SECTION VI
FORENSIC ODONTOLOGY
21. Forensic Odontology .........................................................................................................................879
Ashith B Acharya and B Sivapathasundharam
APPENDICES
I. Introduction to Laboratory Analyses in Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology ..................................911
Praveen R Arany
II. Mucosal Response to Oral Prostheses: Some Pathological Considerations ..................................923
Mahesh Verma and Priya Kumar
III. Routine Histotechniques, Staining and Notes on Immunohistochemistry ................................................. 933
S Anil and R Rajendran
IV. Tables of Normal Values ....................................................................................................................953
Index ...................................................................................................................... 959
- No. of pages:
- 1000
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2012
- Published:
- 10th July 2012
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131238004