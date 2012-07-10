The periodic and timely revisions of Shafer's Textbook of Oral Pathology have brought out a treatise, well conceived and written with the aim of updating students all necessary nuances of the specialty. The scope of the present edition is an extension of this goal aimed at understanding the disease processes at more fundamental level, the impetus being those in the maxillofacial region. The book highlights the etiopathogenesis and clinical presentation of oral diseases and focuses on a variety of diseases commonly encountered in clinical practice.