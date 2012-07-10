Shafer's Textbook of Oral Pathology - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9788131230978, 9788131238004

Shafer's Textbook of Oral Pathology

7th Edition

Authors: Arya Rajendran B Sivapathasundharam
eBook ISBN: 9788131238004
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 10th July 2012
Page Count: 1000
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The periodic and timely revisions of Shafer's Textbook of Oral Pathology have brought out a treatise, well conceived and written with the aim of updating students all necessary nuances of the specialty. The scope of the present edition is an extension of this goal aimed at understanding the disease processes at more fundamental level, the impetus being those in the maxillofacial region. The book highlights the etiopathogenesis and clinical presentation of oral diseases and focuses on a variety of diseases commonly encountered in clinical practice.

Key Features

Salient Features

  • Extensively revised and updated chapters

  • Temporomandibular Joint Diseases section completely rewritten

  • Physical and Chemical Injuries of the Oral Cavity chapter updated

  • Extensive revision of Dental Caries and Forensic Odontology chapters

  • Advanced information scattered throughout the book in highlighted boxes

New to this edition

  • General account on stem cells with particular reference to odontogenic stem cells

  • Histological grading of oral squamous cell carcinoma

  • Genetic basis of oral cancer

  • Adenocarcinoma NOS

  • Reclassification of odontogenic keratocyst into neoplasm

  • Lichenoid reaction

  • Bisphosphonate therapy

  • Hematopoietic stem cell

  • Laboratory findings of SLE

  • Influence of decalcification in tissue processing and additional account on hard tissue processing

Table of Contents

Dedication                                                                                                                                                      v

Foreword                                                                                                                                                        vii

Preface to the Seventh Edition                                                                                                                    ix

Preface to the First Edition                                                                                                                         xi

Contributors                                                                                                                                                  xii

Acknowledgements                                                                                                                                      xiii

SECTION I

DISTURBANCES OF DEVELOPMENT AND GROWTH

1. Developmental Disturbances of Oral and Paraoral Structures ..........................................................3

R Rajendran

2. Benign and Malignant Tumors of the Oral Cavity ............................................................................81

R Rajendran

3. Tumors of the Salivary Glands ..........................................................................................................223

R Rajendran

4. Cysts and Tumors of Odontogenic Origin ........................................................................................259

R Rajendran

SECTION II

DISEASES OF MICROBIAL ORIGIN

5. Bacterial Infections of the Oral Cavity .............................................................................................317

B Sivapathasundharam and N Gururaj

6. Viral Infections of the Oral Cavity ....................................................................................................339

B Sivapathasundharam, N Gururaj and K Ranganathan

7. Mycotic Infections of the Oral Cavity ..............................................................................................367

B Sivapathasundharam and N Gururaj

8. Diseases of the Periodontium ...........................................................................................................381

B Sivapathasundharam

9. Dental Caries .....................................................................................................................................419

B Sivapathasundharam and AR Raghu

10. Diseases of the Pulp and Periapical Tissues.....................................................................................475

B Sivapathasundharam

11. Spread of Oral Infection ....................................................................................................................503

B Sivapathasundharam

SECTION III

INJURIES AND REPAIR

12. Physical and Chemical Injuries of the Oral Cavity ...........................................................................519

B Sivapathasundharam

13. Regressive Alterations of the Teeth .................................................................................................571

R Rajendran

14. Healing of Oral Wounds ....................................................................................................................591

B Sivapathasundharam

SECTION IV

DISTURBANCES OF THE METABOLISM AND IMMUNOLOGIC DISEASES

15. Oral Aspects of Metabolic Diseases .................................................................................................615

B Sivapathasundharam and R Rajendran

16. Allergic and Immunologic Diseases of the Oral Cavity ..................................................................665

B Sivapathasundharam

SECTION V

DISEASES OF SPECIFIC SYSTEMS

17. Diseases of Bone and Joints (Non-neoplastic and Non-infectious Disorders of Bone,

Skeletal Dysplasias/Dysostoses, Constitutional Bone Disorders) ..................................................685

R Rajendran and Mansur Ahmad

18. Diseases of the Blood and Blood-forming Organs..........................................................................761

R Rajendran and Nasser Nooh

19. Diseases of the Skin ...........................................................................................................................805

R Rajendran

20. Diseases of the Nerves and Muscles ................................................................................................853

R Rajendran

SECTION VI

FORENSIC ODONTOLOGY

21. Forensic Odontology .........................................................................................................................879

Ashith B Acharya and B Sivapathasundharam

APPENDICES

I. Introduction to Laboratory Analyses in Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology ..................................911

Praveen R Arany

II. Mucosal Response to Oral Prostheses: Some Pathological Considerations ..................................923

Mahesh Verma and Priya Kumar

III. Routine Histotechniques, Staining and Notes on Immunohistochemistry ................................................. 933

S Anil and R Rajendran

IV. Tables of Normal Values ....................................................................................................................953

Index ...................................................................................................................... 959

Details

No. of pages:
1000
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier India 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier India
eBook ISBN:
9788131238004

About the Author

Arya Rajendran

B Sivapathasundharam

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.