Sexually Transmitted Infections, HIV & AIDS
1st Edition
Key Articles from the Medicine journal
Description
Sexually Transmitted Infections, HIV & AIDS is a new e-book in a collection of subject-themed e-books containing relevant key articles from Medicine. The e-books provide a perfect source of revision for post-graduate exams in clinical medicine and portfolio material for life-long learning.
As well as mapping to the UK Core Medical Training curriculum, these e-books also enable anyone with a short-term interest in a specific area to buy individual articles at a price-point that will give affordable access to all readers (from medical students to GPs and practitioners in related areas). The quality of user experience on mobiles, tablets and laptops will be an added bonus for learning on the move.
The whole board has been involved in the creation of this content and are therefore listed as authors on all the e-books. In addition we extend our warm thanks for their contribution to these e-books to the past Chairman Allister Vale (who stepped down from the board in 2015) and to John Mucklow, who stepped down in 2016.
Derek Waller, on behalf of the Editorial Board
About the journal
The parent journal (www.medicinejournal.co.uk) is a rolling, continuously updated review of clinical medicine over a 4-year cycle covering all the important topics for core medical training. Its Editorial Board comprises some of Europe’s most influential specialists. The journal’s articles are refreshed, updated, augmented or replaced as appropriate each time the subject is due for revision to provide a concise overview of knowledge and practice core to the curriculum. Each article is written by invited experts and overseen by the relevant subject specialist on the Board. A trainee representative on the Board ensures relevance and accessibility for exam candidates.
Key Features
Table of Contents
Section 1: Sexually Transmitted Infections: Bacterial infections
Acute epididymo-orchitis
Chlamydia trachomatis and non-gonococcal urethritis
Gonorrhoea
Lymphogranuloma venereum (LGV)
Pelvic inflammatory disease
Syphilis
Section 2: Sexually Transmitted Infections: Epidemiology and sexual behaviour
Epidemiology of sexually transmitted infections: UK
Epidemiology of sexually transmitted infections: worldwide
Sexual behaviour
Section 3: Sexually Transmitted Infections: Genital pain syndrome
Vulval pain
Section 4: Sexually Transmitted Infections: Genital skin conditions
Lice and scabies
Skin conditions of the male genitalia
Vulval dermatoses
Section 5: Sexually Transmitted Infections: Medico-legal
Medico-legal aspects of sexually transmitted infections
Section 6: Sexually Transmitted Infections: Presentations and principles of management
Laboratory diagnosis of sexually transmitted infections
Management of sexually transmitted infections in non-genitourinary specialist settings
Partner notification
Sexual assault: examination of the victim
Sexually transmitted infections in children and adolescents
Sexually transmitted infections in men: history and examination
Sexually transmitted infections in women: history and examination
Section 7: Sexually Transmitted Infections: Tropical infections
Tropical sexually transmitted infections (excluding lymphogranuloma venereum)
Section 8: Sexually Transmitted Infections: Vaginal infections
Bacterial vaginosis
Genital candidiasis
Trichomoniasis
Section 9: Sexually Transmitted Infections: Viral infections
Genital herpes
Genital warts and mucosal papillomavirus disease
Section 10: HIV and AIDs: Fundamentals of HIV
Natural history of HIV and AIDS
The HIV epidemic: global and UK trends
HIV virology, testing and monitoring
Immune responses to HIV and vaccination
Section 11: HIV and AIDs: HIV/AIDS by system
AIDS-related malignant disease
HIV and the gastrointestinal tract
HIV and the liver
HIV and the lung
Neurological complications of HIV
HIV and the ageing patient
Section 12: HIV and AIDs: HIV prevention and treatment
Antiretroviral pharmacology
Global roll-out of HIV treatment
HIV in mothers and children
HIV prevention strategies
Treatment strategies for HIV infection
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 13th March 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702071126
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702071324
About the Editor
Derek Waller
Derek G. Waller, BSc, DM, MBBS, FRCP, Consultant Cardiovascular Physician, Southampton General Hospital; Senior Lecturer in Medicine and Clinical Pharmacology, University of Southampton, Southampton, UK
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Cardiovascular Physician, Southampton General Hospital; Senior Lecturer in Medicine and Clinical Pharmacology, University of Southampton, Southampton, UK