Sexually Transmitted Infections, HIV & AIDS - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702071126

Sexually Transmitted Infections, HIV & AIDS

1st Edition

Key Articles from the Medicine journal

Editors: Derek Waller
eBook ISBN: 9780702071126
eBook ISBN: 9780702071324
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 13th March 2016
Description

Sexually Transmitted Infections, HIV & AIDS is a new e-book in a collection of subject-themed e-books containing relevant key articles from Medicine. The e-books provide a perfect source of revision for post-graduate exams in clinical medicine and portfolio material for life-long learning.

As well as mapping to the UK Core Medical Training curriculum, these e-books also enable anyone with a short-term interest in a specific area to buy individual articles at a price-point that will give affordable access to all readers (from medical students to GPs and practitioners in related areas). The quality of user experience on mobiles, tablets and laptops will be an added bonus for learning on the move.

The whole board has been involved in the creation of this content and are therefore listed as authors on all the e-books. In addition we extend our warm thanks for their contribution to these e-books to the past Chairman Allister Vale (who stepped down from the board in 2015) and to John Mucklow, who stepped down in 2016.

Derek Waller, on behalf of the Editorial Board

About the journal

The parent journal (www.medicinejournal.co.uk) is a rolling, continuously updated review of clinical medicine over a 4-year cycle covering all the important topics for core medical training. Its Editorial Board comprises some of Europe’s most influential specialists. The journal’s articles are refreshed, updated, augmented or replaced as appropriate each time the subject is due for revision to provide a concise overview of knowledge and practice core to the curriculum. Each article is written by invited experts and overseen by the relevant subject specialist on the Board. A trainee representative on the Board ensures relevance and accessibility for exam candidates.

Key Features

Table of Contents

Section 1: Sexually Transmitted Infections: Bacterial infections

Acute epididymo-orchitis

Chlamydia trachomatis and non-gonococcal urethritis

Gonorrhoea

Lymphogranuloma venereum (LGV)

Pelvic inflammatory disease

Syphilis

Section 2: Sexually Transmitted Infections: Epidemiology and sexual behaviour

Epidemiology of sexually transmitted infections: UK

Epidemiology of sexually transmitted infections: worldwide

Sexual behaviour

Section 3: Sexually Transmitted Infections: Genital pain syndrome

Vulval pain

Section 4: Sexually Transmitted Infections: Genital skin conditions

Lice and scabies

Skin conditions of the male genitalia

Vulval dermatoses

Section 5: Sexually Transmitted Infections: Medico-legal

Medico-legal aspects of sexually transmitted infections

Section 6: Sexually Transmitted Infections: Presentations and principles of management

Laboratory diagnosis of sexually transmitted infections

Management of sexually transmitted infections in non-genitourinary specialist settings

Partner notification

Sexual assault: examination of the victim

Sexually transmitted infections in children and adolescents

Sexually transmitted infections in men: history and examination

Sexually transmitted infections in women: history and examination

Section 7: Sexually Transmitted Infections: Tropical infections

Tropical sexually transmitted infections (excluding lymphogranuloma venereum)

Section 8: Sexually Transmitted Infections: Vaginal infections

Bacterial vaginosis

Genital candidiasis

Trichomoniasis

Section 9: Sexually Transmitted Infections: Viral infections

Genital herpes

Genital warts and mucosal papillomavirus disease

Section 10: HIV and AIDs: Fundamentals of HIV

Natural history of HIV and AIDS

The HIV epidemic: global and UK trends

HIV virology, testing and monitoring

Immune responses to HIV and vaccination

Section 11: HIV and AIDs: HIV/AIDS by system

AIDS-related malignant disease

HIV and the gastrointestinal tract

HIV and the liver

HIV and the lung

Neurological complications of HIV

HIV and the ageing patient

Section 12: HIV and AIDs: HIV prevention and treatment

Antiretroviral pharmacology

Global roll-out of HIV treatment

HIV in mothers and children

HIV prevention strategies

Treatment strategies for HIV infection

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780702071126
eBook ISBN:
9780702071324

About the Editor

Derek Waller

Derek G. Waller, BSc, DM, MBBS, FRCP, Consultant Cardiovascular Physician, Southampton General Hospital; Senior Lecturer in Medicine and Clinical Pharmacology, University of Southampton, Southampton, UK

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Cardiovascular Physician, Southampton General Hospital; Senior Lecturer in Medicine and Clinical Pharmacology, University of Southampton, Southampton, UK

