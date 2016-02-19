Sexual Reproduction of Tree Crops - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126344707, 9781483289090

Sexual Reproduction of Tree Crops

1st Edition

Authors: M. Sedgley A.R. Griffin
eBook ISBN: 9781483289090
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1989
Page Count: 378
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
165.41
140.60
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Introduction. Floral Initiation and Development. Floral Physiology and Breeding Systems. Pollination. The Female-Male Interaction. Seed

Description

Research into the reproductive biology of crop plants has expanded greatly in recent years and has lead to an increasing awareness of the importance of flowering, pollination, and fruit set in crop productivity. This book focuses specifically on tree cultivation. It deals with the basic biology of sexual reproduction and relates this to the practical aspects of tree crop breeding and orchard management for fruit and seed production, in both temperate and tropical species. It is aimed at both students and research scientists in horticulture, forestry, and pollination ecology as well as those working in tree breeding, tree cultivation, and orchard management. The conservation problems of rainforest regeneration in the tropics and subtropics and of changing land use priorities in Europe and North America also make this book of value to those concerned with tree species preservation and survival.

Readership

Plant reproductive physiologists, pollination biologists, horticulturists, silviculturists, agriculturists, and ecologists.

Details

No. of pages:
378
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1989
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483289090

Reviews

@qu:The book successfully brings together the very diverse literature dealing with horticultural and forest tree crops....a well written, informative book which includes many new and useful tables, about 1400 references and a comprehensive index. The authors' extensive experience with tropical and southern hemisphere species adds a refreshing approach to topics generally discussed only in the context of north temperate regions. The book will be a valuable reference for the expert, an essential introduction to the newcomer, and a useful resource to the biotechnologist, and tree breeder. @source:--TREE PHYSIOLOGY

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

M. Sedgley Author

Department of Plant Physiology, Waite Agricultural Research Institute, Glen Osmond, S.A., 5064, Australia

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Plant Physiology, Waite Agricultural Research Institute, Glen Osmond, S.A., 5064, Australia

A.R. Griffin Author

C.S.I.R.O. Division of Forestry and Forest Products, Canberra, A.C.T., 2600, Australia

Affiliations and Expertise

C.S.I.R.O. Division of Forestry and Forest Products, Canberra, A.C.T., 2600, Australia

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.