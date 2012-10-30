Sexual Health - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780729581912

Sexual Health

1st Edition

General Practice: The Integrative Approach Series

Authors: Kerryn Phelps Craig Hassed
eBook ISBN: 9780729581912
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone Australia
Published Date: 30th October 2012
Description

Sexual Health - General Practice: The Integrative Approach. Sexual health medicine is generally thought of as primarily concerned with the management of sexually transmissible infections (STIs). While STIs are an important facet, sexual health also includes a wide range of other topics including fertility and contraception, sexuality and gender, sexual problems and various dermatological and gynaecological conditions. Sexual health physicians are also involved with the public health aspects of STIs, particularly the reporting, monitoring and control of infectious diseases.

HIV management in general practice - General Practice: The Integrative Approach. General practitioners have always had a central role in the delivery of healthcare to communities (especially marginalised groups) and they have played a key role here as well. Their skills in chronic disease management, their teamwork, their holistic view of health and their long-term relationships with patients and communities all contribute to the care they can bring to the Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infected patient.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone Australia 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone Australia
eBook ISBN:
9780729581912

About the Author

Kerryn Phelps

Affiliations and Expertise

Conjoint Professor, School of Public Health and Community Medicine, University of NSW

Craig Hassed

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Clinical Lecturer, Deputy Head of Department, Department of General Practice, Monash University

