Sexual Health - General Practice: The Integrative Approach. Sexual health medicine is generally thought of as primarily concerned with the management of sexually transmissible infections (STIs). While STIs are an important facet, sexual health also includes a wide range of other topics including fertility and contraception, sexuality and gender, sexual problems and various dermatological and gynaecological conditions. Sexual health physicians are also involved with the public health aspects of STIs, particularly the reporting, monitoring and control of infectious diseases.

HIV management in general practice - General Practice: The Integrative Approach. General practitioners have always had a central role in the delivery of healthcare to communities (especially marginalised groups) and they have played a key role here as well. Their skills in chronic disease management, their teamwork, their holistic view of health and their long-term relationships with patients and communities all contribute to the care they can bring to the Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infected patient.

