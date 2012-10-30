Sexual Health
1st Edition
General Practice: The Integrative Approach Series
Description
Sexual Health - General Practice: The Integrative Approach. Sexual health medicine is generally thought of as primarily concerned with the management of sexually transmissible infections (STIs). While STIs are an important facet, sexual health also includes a wide range of other topics including fertility and contraception, sexuality and gender, sexual problems and various dermatological and gynaecological conditions. Sexual health physicians are also involved with the public health aspects of STIs, particularly the reporting, monitoring and control of infectious diseases.
HIV management in general practice - General Practice: The Integrative Approach. General practitioners have always had a central role in the delivery of healthcare to communities (especially marginalised groups) and they have played a key role here as well. Their skills in chronic disease management, their teamwork, their holistic view of health and their long-term relationships with patients and communities all contribute to the care they can bring to the Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infected patient.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone Australia 2010
- Published:
- 30th October 2012
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone Australia
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729581912
About the Author
Kerryn Phelps
Affiliations and Expertise
Conjoint Professor, School of Public Health and Community Medicine, University of NSW
Craig Hassed
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Clinical Lecturer, Deputy Head of Department, Department of General Practice, Monash University