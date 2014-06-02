Sexual Deviation: Assessment and Treatment, An Issue of Psychiatric Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323299312, 9780323299497

Sexual Deviation: Assessment and Treatment, An Issue of Psychiatric Clinics of North America, Volume 37-2

1st Edition

Authors: John Bradford
eBook ISBN: 9780323299497
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323299312
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 2nd June 2014
Description

Originally discussed in the context of "Paraphilias", this edition of Psychiatric Clinics of North America covers topics in sexual deviancy. The psychiatric community has revised this term through several editions of the DSM, indicating the view of these disorders changing from "sociopathic sexual deviation" to "sexual deviation of nonpsychotic mental disorder" to "paraphilias and paraphilic disorders." No matter how it is stated, this edition addresses sexual deviation assessemnt and treatment, covering conditions that harm others and that typically involve a legal/criminal/forensic component. Topics include Assessment; Mental illness and sexual offending; Treatment of sexual offenders-Psychological and Pharmacological; Professional sexual misconduct including clergy; Adolescent sexual offenders; Child pornography and sexual deviance; Sexual sadism and sexually motivated homicide; Dysfunctional anger and sexual violence; and Ethical issues in the treatment of sexual offenders. Highly renown for their research and clinical work in the nature of sexucal disorder, Dr Bradford and Dr Ahmed lead this edition intended for psychiatrists and other medical professionals dealing with this population.

About the Authors

John Bradford Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Brockville Mental Health Center Brockville, Ontario, Canada

