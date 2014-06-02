Sexual Deviation: Assessment and Treatment, An Issue of Psychiatric Clinics of North America, Volume 37-2

Originally discussed in the context of "Paraphilias", this edition of Psychiatric Clinics of North America covers topics in sexual deviancy. The psychiatric community has revised this term through several editions of the DSM, indicating the view of these disorders changing from "sociopathic sexual deviation" to "sexual deviation of nonpsychotic mental disorder" to "paraphilias and paraphilic disorders." No matter how it is stated, this edition addresses sexual deviation assessemnt and treatment, covering conditions that harm others and that typically involve a legal/criminal/forensic component. Topics include Assessment; Mental illness and sexual offending; Treatment of sexual offenders-Psychological and Pharmacological; Professional sexual misconduct including clergy; Adolescent sexual offenders; Child pornography and sexual deviance; Sexual sadism and sexually motivated homicide; Dysfunctional anger and sexual violence; and Ethical issues in the treatment of sexual offenders. Highly renown for their research and clinical work in the nature of sexucal disorder, Dr Bradford and Dr Ahmed lead this edition intended for psychiatrists and other medical professionals dealing with this population.