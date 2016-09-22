Sexual Biology and Reproduction in Crustaceans
1st Edition
Sexual Biology and Reproduction in Crustaceans covers crustacean reproduction as it deals with the structural morphology of the gamete-producing primary sex organs, such as the testis and ovary, the formation and maturation of gametes, their fusion during fertilization, and embryonic development that lead to the release of larvae. Constituting a diverse assemblage of animals, crustaceans are best known by their common representatives, such as shrimps, lobsters, and crabs, but also include many more less familiar, but biologically important forms.
This work covers the variety of ways in which both male and female gametes are produced by evolving different sexual systems in crustaceans, the range of reproductive systems, and the accordingly, and highly diverse, mechanistic modes of sex determination. In addition, the book features such topics as genetic and environmental determinants in sex determination pattern, variability of mechanisms of fertilization among different species, the origin of different mating systems, the associated mating and brooding behaviors, and the adaptive ability to different environmental conditions with discussion on the evolutionary ecology of social and sexual systems in certain species, which have shown eusocial tendencies, similar to social insects.
Marine species occupying diversified ecological niches in tropical and temperate zones reproduce under definitive environmental conditions. Therefore, reproductive ecology of different crustaceans inhabiting different ecological niches also constitutes another important aspect of the work, along with yolk utilization and embryogenesis leading to release of different larval forms, which reflect on their aquatic adaptability.
- Forms a valuable source of recent references on the current research in crustacean reproductive physiology
- Covers various mating and breeding systems, providing illustrative examples for sexual selection, parental care of developing eggs and embryos, and the evolution of other reproductive behaviors
- Features contributions written in the form of review articles, enabling readers to not only gain information in the respective subject, but also help them stimulate ideas in their chosen field of research
- Includes a glossary created by the author to define technical terms
- Demonstrates the ability of crustacean species to serve as useful model systems for other organisms, to investigate issues related to sexual conflict, mate choice, and sperm competition
- Discusses techniques in endocrine research to help researchers in aquaculture develop protocols in the control of reproduction
Researchers in the field of crustacean reproduction biology, invertebrate reproductive biology, invertebrate physiology, zoology, comparative reproductive biology and endocrinology, evolutionary biology, aquaculture, animal behavior, and advanced UG/grad students and instructors in these areas. Aquaculture practitioners will also find it useful for their hatchery operations
- Dedication
- Preface
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 1. Sex Determination
- 1.1. Introduction
- 1.2. Modes of Sex Determination
- 1.3. Sex Determination in Clamp Shrimp
- 1.4. Sex-Linked Genes and Sex Determination in Artemia salina
- 1.5. Epigenetic Factors on Sex Determination
- 1.6. Evolution of Sex-Determining Mechanism in Isopods
- 1.7. Amphipods
- 1.8. Decapods
- 1.9. Hormonal Regulation of Sex Determination in Crustacea
- Chapter 2. Sex Differentiation
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. Gonad Differentiation
- 2.3. Female Differentiation in Orchestia gammarellus
- 2.4. Male Sex Differentiation in Orchestia gammarellus
- 2.5. Sexual Differentiation in Isopods
- 2.6. Sexual Differentiation in Decapoda
- 2.7. Discovery of Androgenic Gland
- 2.8. Role of Androgenic Gland in Male Sex Differentiation
- 2.9. Androgenic Gland Hormone
- 2.10. Molecular Basis of Sex Differentiation
- Chapter 3. Sexual Systems
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. Gonochorism
- 3.3. Hermaphroditism
- 3.4. Protandric Simultaneous Hermaphroditism
- 3.5. Protogyny
- 3.6. Ecological and Evolutionary Importance of Sequential Hermaphroditism
- 3.7. Androdioecy
- 3.8. Intersexuality in Crustacea
- 3.9. Gynandromorphism in Crustacea
- 3.10. Parthenogenesis
- Chapter 4. Mating Systems
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. Factors Influencing Mating System
- 4.3. Influence of Molting on Mating System
- 4.4. Life History Variation and Mating System
- 4.5. Types of Mating Systems
- 4.6. Social Monogamy
- 4.7. Eusociality in Sponge-Dwelling Snapping Shrimp Synalpheus
- 4.8. Social Monogamy to Eusociality
- 4.9. Bromeliad Crabs
- 4.10. Polygamy
- 4.11. Polygyny
- 4.12. Polyandry
- 4.13. Polygynandry
- 4.14. Aggregational Mating in Sand Crabs
- 4.15. Mating Systems in Hermaphrodites
- Chapter 5. Mating Behavior
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. Pure Searching
- 5.3. Mate Guarding
- 5.4. Alternative Mating Strategy
- 5.5. Male Morphotypes and Alternative Mating Tactics
- 5.6. Mating Contests
- Chapter 6. Sex Pheromones
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. Types of Pheromone
- 6.3. Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 7. Reproductive Cycle and Environmental Control
- 7.1. Introduction
- 7.2. Patterns of Reproductive Cycle
- 7.3. Continuous Reproduction
- 7.4. Semiannual Reproductive Cycle
- 7.5. Annual Reproduction
- 7.6. Impact of Climate Change on Reproductive Cycle
- 7.7. Environmental Contamination Affecting Reproduction
- Chapter 8. Oogenesis
- 8.1. Introduction
- 8.2. Chelicerate and Mandibulate Type of Ovary
- 8.3. Oogenesis
- 8.4. Oocyte Differentiation
- 8.5. Biogenesis of Yolk
- 8.6. Endogenous Yolk Synthesis
- 8.7. Exogenous Yolk Synthesis
- 8.8. Vitellogenin
- 8.9. Yolk Processing
- 8.10. Crustacean Lipovitellin
- 8.11. Cortical Rod Formation
- Chapter 9. Endocrine Regulation of Vitellogenesis
- 9.1. Introduction
- 9.2. Eyestalk Inhibitory Hormones
- 9.3. Vitellogenesis-Inhibiting Hormone
- 9.4. Androgenic Hormone
- 9.5. Gonad-Stimulating Hormones
- 9.6. Future Perspectives on Application of Endocrine Research to Crustacean Aquaculture
- Chapter 10. Yolk Utilization and Embryonic Nutrition
- 10.1. Introduction
- 10.2. Embryonic Development
- 10.3. Biochemical Composition and Analysis
- 10.4. Lipid Utilization in Embryos and Larvae
- 10.5. Yolk Proteins
- 10.6. Energy Utilization
- 10.7. Enzyme Activity During Yolk Protein Degradation
- 10.8. Carotenoid Metabolism
- 10.9. Embryonic Ecdysteroids
- 10.10. Vertebrate Steroids
- Chapter 11. Spermatogenesis
- 11.1. Introduction
- 11.2. Male Reproductive System
- 11.3. Spermatogenesis
- 11.4. Spermiogenesis
- 11.5. Sperm Morphology
- 11.6. Sperm Morphology in Thalassinidea
- 11.7. Flagellate Spermatozoa of Cirripedes
- 11.8. Motile Spermatozoa of the Ostracod Cypridopsis
- 11.9. Nonmotile Spermatozoa of Artemia
- 11.10. Sperm Structure and Spermatogenesis in Copepoda
- 11.11. Remipede Sperm
- 11.12. Endocrine Regulation of Sperm Production
- Chapter 12. Spermatophore and Sperm Transfer Mechanisms
- 12.1. Introduction
- 12.2. Spermatophore Morphology
- 12.3. Functional Attributes and Evolutionary Perspectives
- Chapter 13. Accessory Reproductive Glands
- 13.1. Introduction
- 13.2. Female Ductal Glands
- 13.3. Oviductal Glands of Cirripedes
- 13.4. Nature of Ovisac Secretion
- 13.5. Disintegration of Sac Wall
- 13.6. Spermatheca
- 13.7. Shell Glands in Anostraca
- 13.8. Integumental Glands
- 13.9. Cement Glands of Crayfish
- 13.10. Male Accessory Sex Glands
- 13.11. Accessory Gland Secretions: A Functional Evaluation
- Chapter 14. Fertilization
- 14.1. Introduction
- 14.2. Resumption of Meiotic Maturation
- 14.3. Molecular Mechanisms of Meiotic Maturation
- 14.4. Hormonal Control of Meiotic Maturation
- 14.5. Egg Activation
- 14.6. Electrical Events at Egg Activation
- 14.7. Sperm Activation
- 14.8. Sperm–Egg Interaction and Pronuclear Fusion
- Glossary
- References
- Index
- No. of pages:
- 526
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 22nd September 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128096062
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128093375
Thanumalaya Subramoniam
Professor Subramoniam DSc, FNA is Senior Scientist at the Centre for Climate Change Studies, Sathyabama University, Chennai, India. For the past four decades, he has been consistently working and publishing on various aspects of crustacean reproductive biology. He has authored or co-authored nearly 100 journal contributions in addition to scientific reviews and book chapters, and he has taught Developmental Biology and Reproductive Biology to MSc students of Madras University for 30 years. He has also been past Professor and Head of the Dept. of Zoology at Madras, and has received multiple national and international awards over his career, beginning with the Indo-US Fellowship Award/ Senior Fulbright Program in 1986-1987 to visit and work at the University of California, Bodega Marine Laboratory. He has continued to participate in international conferences and workshops including in the UK, US, Germany, France, Belgium, Sweden, Canada, Japan, Philippines, and Singapore.
Centre for Climate Change Studies, Sathyabama University, Chennai, India
"This compendium would serve as an authoritative reference book for crustacean reproductive biologists, developmental biologists, comparative endocrinologists, invertebrate biologists, evolutionary biologists and aquaculture scientists and would be an asset to personal and institutional library collections." --Proceedings of the Indian National Science Academy