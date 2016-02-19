Sexual Attraction - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080222301, 9781483182018

Sexual Attraction

1st Edition

Authors: Mark Cook Robert McHenry
eBook ISBN: 9781483182018
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1978
Page Count: 214
Description

Sexual Attraction is a very interesting and creative study on how humans get attracted to their opposite sex, presenting scientific basis of sexual attraction among humans.

This book begins by elaborating on sexual arousal in humans, which is followed by a discussion on what is sexually desirable for a person. This discussion examines physical appearance of humans that contributes to sexual attraction. The two subsequent chapters are devoted to examining sexual behaviors, particularly the interesting topic of “love at first sight” and the concept of love. This book then explains how attraction can lead to marriage, explaining how two persons sexually attracted to each other successfully prolong the attraction and have a lasting relationship. This book ends by explaining the responses of other people who believe their unattractive appearance is the cause of their dull social and sexual lives.

This book will surely be of interest to anyone interested in exploring sexual attraction. Because this book is science-based, it is helpful as well to those in the field of psychology and counseling.

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter 1 Beauty and the Beast

Chapter 2 Your Face is Your Fortune

Chapter 3 Love at First Sight?

Chapter 4 You Can Tell at a Glance

Chapter 5 The Thrill of the Chase

Chapter 6 For Better, for Worse

Chapter 7 Take a Look at Yourself

Chapter 8 Future Appearances

Author Index

Subject Index

About the Author

Mark Cook

Robert McHenry

