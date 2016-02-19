Sexual Attraction is a very interesting and creative study on how humans get attracted to their opposite sex, presenting scientific basis of sexual attraction among humans.

This book begins by elaborating on sexual arousal in humans, which is followed by a discussion on what is sexually desirable for a person. This discussion examines physical appearance of humans that contributes to sexual attraction. The two subsequent chapters are devoted to examining sexual behaviors, particularly the interesting topic of “love at first sight” and the concept of love. This book then explains how attraction can lead to marriage, explaining how two persons sexually attracted to each other successfully prolong the attraction and have a lasting relationship. This book ends by explaining the responses of other people who believe their unattractive appearance is the cause of their dull social and sexual lives.

This book will surely be of interest to anyone interested in exploring sexual attraction. Because this book is science-based, it is helpful as well to those in the field of psychology and counseling.