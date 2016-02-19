Sex Typing and Social Roles
1st Edition
A Research Report
Description
Sex Typing and Social Roles: A Research Report is based on a sociological survey that includes topics regarding changes in sex roles. The book deals with information derived from surveys and reports on the differences and similarities between the behavior, experience, and attitudes of men and women. The book addresses, more particularly, the ongoing changes in the social positions of the sexes, for example, from women's rights and privileges as a "private issue" to a public-policy issue. The book also reviews the work motives, the female role, constraints, and emotions (sadness) encountered. The text analyzes alienation versus engagement—why women say that they are indeed happier at work. The book then discusses the role of civics and sex as regards politics, institutional performance, and rule compliance. The text analyzes the role of religion and the involvement of husbands and wives in social affairs. The role of husbands and wives as partners in marriage is explained in terms of education, division of labor, and marital values. The book also investigates methods of rearing children, parental or expectations, and the response patterns on child-related task items. The text will prove beneficial to psychologists, sociologists, pediatricians, civic leaders, lay ministers, and educators.
Table of Contents
List of Figures and Tables
Acknowledgments
1 The Setting and the Survey
Detroit and the United Auto Workers
Women as Respondents and Interviewers
An Overview
2 Work Motives and the Female Role
Popularity of the Motives
Multivariate Analysis
Effects of Social Characteristics
Rejection of Homemaking
Values Relating to Work Roles of Men
3 Constraints on Women's Work
Approve of Working, but Object to Some Work
Social Correlates of Objecting
Grounds of Objection
The Decision to Work
Attitudes Associated with Objecting
Change in the 1970s
4 The Collective Sadness
What the Future Holds
Disengagement
Quality of Personal Experience
Obiter Dictum
5 Civics and Sex
Political Information
Respect for Rules
Institutional Performance
Attitudes of Boys and Girls
6 Religion
Religious Participation
Religious Beliefs
Communal Involvement
Generation Gaps in Religiosity
7 Social Participation of Husbands and Wives
Wife-Husband Differences in Formal Participation
Association between Spouses' Memberships
Education and Formal Participation
Black Couples and Unmarried Persons
Husband-Wife Differences in Informal Participation
Formal and Informal Participation
8 Wives and Husbands as Marriage Partners
The Division of Labor: Response Patterns
Working Wives and the Division of Labor
Division of Labor and Wife's Education
Values in Marriage
9 The Secularization of Divorce
Differential Change
Analysis of Change Within Religions
Changes in the Church
10 Socialization of Girls and Boys
Childrearing Technique and Sex of Child
Parental Values
National Data on Parental Values
11 Intergenerational Aspects of Sex Typing
Sharing of Household Chores
Spouses' Educational Attainments
Sex Typing in Relation to Values in Marriage and Satisfaction with Marriage
Attitude Consistency
12 Changes in Sex Typing of Child Tasks
Changing Response Distributions
Socioeconomic Correlates and Differential Change
Age, Cohorts, and Change
Postscript: Changes to 1976
Appendix A
Appendix B
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 414
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1978
- Published:
- 28th January 1978
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483266190