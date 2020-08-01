Sex Estimation of the Human Skeleton
1st Edition
History, Methods, and Emerging Techniques
Description
Sex Estimation of the Human Skeleton is a current comprehensive work on the theory, methods, and current issues for sexing human remains. This work provides practitioners a starting point for research and practice on sex estimation in order to assist with the identification and analysis of human remains. It contains a collection of the latest scientific research, using metric and morphological methods, and will contain case studies, where relevant, to highlight methodological application to real cases.
Divided into three main sections, this reference text first provides an introduction to the book and to sex estimation overall, including a history, practitioner preferences, and a deeper understanding of biological sex. The second section addresses the main methodological areas used to estimate sex including, metric and morphological methods, statistical applications, and software. Each chapter topic provides a review of older techniques and emphasizes the latest research and methodological improvements. Chapters are written by practicing physical anthropologists and also include their latest research on the topics, as well as, relevant case studies. The third section addresses current considerations and future directions for sex estimation in forensic and bioarchaeological contexts. Sex Estimation of the Human Skeleton is a one of a kind resource for those involved in determining the sex of human skeletal remains.
Key Features
- The first comprehensive text reference presenting sex estimation with a historical perspective and current best practices
- Contains real case studies to underscore key estimation concepts
- Demonstrates the changing role of technology in sex estimation
Readership
Forensic Anthropologists, as well as Students and Academicians in Forensic Anthropology, Human Osteology, and Skeletal Biology. Physical Anthropologists, Bioarchaeologists, Skeletal Biologists, Pathologists, Death Investigators, and other Forensic Scientists
Table of Contents
Part 1 Introduction to Sex Estimation
1. Book Introduction
2. History of Sex Estimation
3. Gender vs. Biological Sex
4. Practitioner Preferences
5. Impact of Sex Estimation on Other Parameters
Part 2 Methods for Sex Estimation
Morphological
6. Pelvis Morphology
7. Cranial Morphology
8. Postcranial Morphology
9. Parturition Markers
Metric
10. Dental Metrics
11. Pelvis Metrics
12. Cranial Metrics
13. Postcranial Metrics
14. FORDISC
15. Skeletal Asymmetry
16. Population Variation
17. Subadults
18. Statistical Methods
19. Bias in Sex Estimation
Part 3 Current Considerations/Topics
20. Daubert
21. Secular Change
22. Transgender
23. DNA
24. Medical Imaging
25. Databases and Software
About the Editor
Alexandra Klales
Dr. Alexandra R. Klales is Director of the Forensic Anthropology Program and an Assistant Professor in the Department of Sociology & Anthropology at Washburn University. She currently conducts forensic anthropological casework in Kansas and is working towards board certification. She is currently an Associate Member of the American Academy of Forensic Sciences (Anthropology section). Her research includes improving biological profile methods, fatal fire recoveries, 3D imaging, and statistical methods in forensic anthropology. She is currently PI (sex estimation database) and Co-PI (sub-adult sex and age estimation) on two National Institute of Justice Grants examining sex estimation and the biological profile. She teaches courses on forensic science, forensic anthropology, and human skeletal biology.
Director, Forensic Anthropology Program, Washburn University, Topeka, Kansas, USA