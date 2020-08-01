Sex Estimation of the Human Skeleton is a current comprehensive work on the theory, methods, and current issues for sexing human remains. This work provides practitioners a starting point for research and practice on sex estimation in order to assist with the identification and analysis of human remains. It contains a collection of the latest scientific research, using metric and morphological methods, and will contain case studies, where relevant, to highlight methodological application to real cases.

Divided into three main sections, this reference text first provides an introduction to the book and to sex estimation overall, including a history, practitioner preferences, and a deeper understanding of biological sex. The second section addresses the main methodological areas used to estimate sex including, metric and morphological methods, statistical applications, and software. Each chapter topic provides a review of older techniques and emphasizes the latest research and methodological improvements. Chapters are written by practicing physical anthropologists and also include their latest research on the topics, as well as, relevant case studies. The third section addresses current considerations and future directions for sex estimation in forensic and bioarchaeological contexts. Sex Estimation of the Human Skeleton is a one of a kind resource for those involved in determining the sex of human skeletal remains.