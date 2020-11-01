COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
Sex Differences in Neurology and Psychiatry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444641236

Sex Differences in Neurology and Psychiatry, Volume 175

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: Rupert Lanzenberger Georg S. Kranz Ivanka Savic
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444641236
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st November 2020
Page Count: 600
Table of Contents

Section I: Sex differences in Neuroanatomy and Neurophysiology
Section II: Genes, Hormones and Epigenetic Mechanisms
Section III: Sex differences in Psychiatric Disorders
Section IV: Sex differences in Neurologic Disorders
Section V: Gender Medicine: towards a gender-specific treatment of Neuropsychiatric Disorders

Description

Sex Differences in Neurology and Psychiatry, Volume 175 addresses this important issue by viewing major neurological and psychiatric conditions through the lens of sexual dimorphism, providing an entirely novel approach to understanding vulnerability factors, as well as potential new treatment strategies in several common neuropsychiatric disorders. The handbook comprises four major sections: (1) Introduction to sex differences in neuroanatomy and neurophysiology, (2) Description of the impact of genetic, epigenetic, sex hormonal and other environmental effects on cerebral sex dimorphism, (3) Review of sex differences in neurologic disorders, and (4) Review of sex differences in psychiatric disorders.

Key Features

  • Explores sex differences in human neuroanatomy and neurophysiology
  • Offers a pathway toward a gender-specific treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders
  • Provides an overview of the genetics of sex hormones, human brain structure, and function, as well as the epigenetics, environment and social context

Readership

Fellows, residents, and practicing clinicians in neurology and psychiatry; clinical researchers and graduate students in neuroscience

Details

No. of pages:
600
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
1st November 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444641236

About the Series Volume Editors

Rupert Lanzenberger

Dr. Lanzenberger’s research areas include multimodal neuroimaging using PET and fMRI in both psychiatric and neurological patients in comparison to healthy controls, neuroimaging in psychopharmacology, psychoneuroendocrinology including gender medicine, cognitive neuroscience, genetic neuroimaging and experimental neuronuclear medicine. Recently, new multimodal neuroimaging approaches combining pharmacological MRI (phMRI) and PET have been developed. These methodological advancements allow for the evaluation of drug effects in the brain of healthy subjects and patients. By combining molecular and functional imaging information regarding relationship between neurochemical, structural and functional alterations in psychiatric and neurological disorders may be gleaned.

Affiliations and Expertise

NEUROIMAGING LABs (NIL) - PET & MRI & EEG & Chemical Lab, Department of Psychiatry and Psychotherapy, Medical University of Vienna, Wien, Austria

Georg S. Kranz

Georg S. Kranz works at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Department of Rehabilitation Sciences, Hong Kong, SAR, China, and at the Medical University of Vienna, Department of Psychiatry and Psychotherapy, Division of General Psychiatry, NEUROIMAGING LABs (NIL) - PET, MRI, EEG, TMS and Chemical Lab, Vienna, Austria.

Affiliations and Expertise

The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Department of Rehabilitation Sciences, Hong Kong, SAR, China

Ivanka Savic

Dr. Savic’s group is a member of the Stockholm Brain Institute (SBI), a center at the Karolinska Institute for Cognitive and Computational Neuroscience. Her research focuses on the cognitive and emotional decline related to chronic stress as a recognized phenomenon and understanding the underlying mechanisms. They are applying several brain imaging techniques, including PET, to investigate how the human brain is affected by psychosocial stress, and explain the reported emotional and cognitive decline related to stress. The aim is to find biochemical markers of chronic psychosocial stress and develop new treatment strategies.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Women's and Children's Health (KBH), Karolinska Universitet and Neurology Clinic, Karolinska Hospital, Stockholm, Sweden

