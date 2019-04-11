Sex Differences in Cardiovascular Physiology and Pathophysiology

Dr. Barbara T. Alexander, Ph.D., FAHA, FAPS, Professor of Physiology and Biophysics at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson MS, has made major contributions to our understanding of the link between birth weight and blood pressure with a special emphasis on the mechanisms by which insults during fetal life lead to sex differences in the developmental programming of hypertension. The author of over 90 publications, Dr. Alexander’s research has been funded by the National Institutes’ of Health (NIH) and/or American Heart Association (AHA) for over 20 years. Dr. Alexander’s research has been recognized by numerous awards throughout her career including the Arthur Guyton New Investigator Award from the Consortium for Southeastern Hypertension Control, the Merck Young Investigator Award of the AHA, the American Society of Hypertension Young Scholar Award, the New Investigator Award of the American Physiology Society (APS) Water and Electrolyte Section, the Excellence in Research Award Platinum Level at UMMC and most recently, the Harriet Dustan Award for Excellence in Hypertension Research from the AHA. She is an elected faculty member of her institution’s Alpha Omega Alpha Chapter and is a Fellow of the AHA and the APS. She has served on the organizing committee for numerous scientific research conferences and provides extensive service to her professional societies and her institution. She was a member of the Leadership Committee of the Council on Hypertension during her service as Editor for the AHA’s Connections Newsletter and role as Chair of the AHA Membership Committee. A former Councilor to the APS, she has held numerous other leadership roles in the APS and is active in APS committee involvement. Dr. Alexander is an Associate Editor for Biology of Sex Differences, a BMC journal for Springer Nature. A member of the editorial board for several journals, she is a standing member of the Hypertension and Microcirculatory Study Section for the NIH. Dr. Alexander serves as Director of Basic Research for the NIH / Centers of Biomedical Research Excellence (COBRE), Mississippi Center for Excellence in Perinatal Research. She also provides service as a Core leader for another NIH COBRE, the Cardiorenal and Metabolic Diseases Research Center. She is a founding member of the Women’s Health Research Center and the Developmental Disorders Research Center at UMMC. Dr. Alexander has an extensive list of current and former mentees from the undergraduate to the post-doctoral level, many who are now established investigators that continue research in areas related to perinatal health.