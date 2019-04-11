Sex Differences in Cardiovascular Physiology and Pathophysiology
1st Edition
Description
Sex Differences in Cardiovascular Physiology and Pathophysiology is a comprehensive look into the often overlooked and underappreciated fundamental sex differences between men and women and how those differences affect the cardiovascular system. It covers cardiovascular function, anatomy, cell signaling and the development of pathology. With contributions from world-renowned research investigators, this up-to-date reference compiles critical knowledge on cardiovascular sex differences, providing researchers and clinicians with a better understanding of the diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiovascular diseases in both men and women.
Key Features
- Identifies the fundamental sex differences in the physiology and pathophysiology of the cardiovascular system
- Describes cell signaling pathways involved in sex-associated cardiovascular function and diseases
- Puts the sex differences in cardiovascular diseases in the forefront to improve cardiovascular prognoses
Readership
Researchers, postdoctoral fellows, clinicians (particularly cardiologists, vascular surgeons, etc.), clinical fellows, and graduate students
Table of Contents
Sex Steroid Receptors
1. Androgens, women and cardiovascular disease
Jane F. Reckelhoff and Licy L. Yanes Cardozo
2. Estrogen receptor signaling and cardiovascular function
Camila Manrique Acevedo, James R. Sowers and Guido Lastra-Gonzalez
3. The Protective Role of Estrogen and Brain Estrogen Receptors in the Pathogenesis of Hypertension
Meredith Hay, Baojian Xue and Alan Kim Johnson
4. Sex differences in cerebral ischemia
Louise D. McCullough
Sex differences in Hypertension
5. Sex differences in the central control of sodium appetite and blood pressure
Willis Samson and Gina L.C. Yosten
6. Sex differences in the role of the ATt2 receptor and blood pressure
Kate Denton
7. Regulation of Postmenopausal Hypertension
Hedwin Brooks
Preeclampsia and longterm consequences
8. Preeclampsia spectrum disorders including PE, E, HELLP, GH and CHTN
James Nello Martin Jr.
9. Preeclampsia: cardiovascular and renal risk during and post pregnancy
Vesna Garovic and Andrea Kattah
10. The Cerebral circulation during pregnancy and preeclampsia
Kedra Wallace
Role of Sex and Atherosclerosis
11. Sex differences and the role of the renin angiotensin system in atherosclerosis and abdominal aortic aneurysms
Cassis Lisa
12. Sex Differences in Coronary Artery Disease
Claire Duvernoy and Melinda B. Davis
Role of Sex difference in autoimmunity and inflammation
13. Role of Sex Differences in autoimmunity and inflammation
Denise C. Cornelius
14. Estrogen autoimmunity and Lupus
Keisa Williams Mathis and Grace S. Pham
15. Gender and sex differences in autoimmune type-I diabetes
Jan Williams
Sex Differences in Cardiac Function and Remodeling
16. Sex differences in the developmental programming of cardiovascular structure and function
Sandra T. Davidge
17. Sex specific mechanisms of myocardial hypertrophy and heart failure
Vera Regitz-Zagrosek
Sex steroids and cardiovascular disease, men versus women
18. Benefits and Risks of Testosterone Therapy in Men with Testosterone Deficiency
Abdulmaged Traish and Abraham Morgentaler
19. Sex, age and neurovascular control
Mike Joyner, Jacqueline K. Limberg, Sushant M. Ranadive and Sarah E. Baker
Details
- No. of pages:
- 392
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 11th April 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128131985
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128131978
About the Editor
Babbette LaMarca
Dr. Babbette LaMarca completed her Ph.D. in 2004 from Microbiology/Immunology, postdoctoral training in Physiology and joined the UMMC faculty in 2008. She is a professor in Pharmacology and Toxicology with a secondary appointment in Ob/Gyn, as Thesis Director of Maternal Fetal Medicine Fellowship Program. She serves as peer reviewer for the AHA/Immunology Section, Preeclampsia Foundation, NIH/NHLBI since 2014 and was Chair-AHA Clinical Endothelial Vascular Biology Clinical 2014-2017. Dr Lamarca has published over 100 peer review articles and presented 150 abstracts at national or international meetings. She is active in the American Physiological Society and was the At-Large Councilor for Membership 2012-2016 for the Water and Electrolyte Homeostasis Section and has served on Committee on Careers in Physiology and currently serves on the Awards Committee 2016-2019, she is currently the Basic Science Councilor for Perinatal research society. Dr. LaMarca serves on Editorial Boards for Hypertension, AJP-Regu and Clinical and Experimental Hypertension. She is a mentor for UMMC Base Pair program, member of Institutional Biosafety Committee, Graduate Faculty, Research Advisory Committee, the Women’s Health Research Center, at UMMC. Her previous awards include the Young Investigator from Inter-American Society of Hypertension, 2012 Young Scholars from American Society of Hypertension, a recipient of Excellence in Research from UMMC (Bronze 2010, Silver 2012 and Gold 2013) and the 2015 recipient of the Henry Pickering Bowditch lectureship from the APS. Dr LaMarca utilizes various animal models of preeclampsia to examine mechanisms of this disease. Dr. LaMarca combines basic science with clinical research to investigate how inflammation mediates renal and placental dysfunction leading to hypertension during preeclampsia.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Thesis Director for Maternal Fetal Medicine, Dept of Pharmacology, Physiology, and OB/GYN, UMMC
Barbara Alexander
Dr. Barbara T. Alexander, Ph.D., FAHA, FAPS, Professor of Physiology and Biophysics at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson MS, has made major contributions to our understanding of the link between birth weight and blood pressure with a special emphasis on the mechanisms by which insults during fetal life lead to sex differences in the developmental programming of hypertension. The author of over 90 publications, Dr. Alexander’s research has been funded by the National Institutes’ of Health (NIH) and/or American Heart Association (AHA) for over 20 years. Dr. Alexander’s research has been recognized by numerous awards throughout her career including the Arthur Guyton New Investigator Award from the Consortium for Southeastern Hypertension Control, the Merck Young Investigator Award of the AHA, the American Society of Hypertension Young Scholar Award, the New Investigator Award of the American Physiology Society (APS) Water and Electrolyte Section, the Excellence in Research Award Platinum Level at UMMC and most recently, the Harriet Dustan Award for Excellence in Hypertension Research from the AHA. She is an elected faculty member of her institution’s Alpha Omega Alpha Chapter and is a Fellow of the AHA and the APS. She has served on the organizing committee for numerous scientific research conferences and provides extensive service to her professional societies and her institution. She was a member of the Leadership Committee of the Council on Hypertension during her service as Editor for the AHA’s Connections Newsletter and role as Chair of the AHA Membership Committee. A former Councilor to the APS, she has held numerous other leadership roles in the APS and is active in APS committee involvement. Dr. Alexander is an Associate Editor for Biology of Sex Differences, a BMC journal for Springer Nature. A member of the editorial board for several journals, she is a standing member of the Hypertension and Microcirculatory Study Section for the NIH. Dr. Alexander serves as Director of Basic Research for the NIH / Centers of Biomedical Research Excellence (COBRE), Mississippi Center for Excellence in Perinatal Research. She also provides service as a Core leader for another NIH COBRE, the Cardiorenal and Metabolic Diseases Research Center. She is a founding member of the Women’s Health Research Center and the Developmental Disorders Research Center at UMMC. Dr. Alexander has an extensive list of current and former mentees from the undergraduate to the post-doctoral level, many who are now established investigators that continue research in areas related to perinatal health.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Physiology and Biophysics, University of Mississippi Medical Center, Jackson, MS, USA