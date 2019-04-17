Sex Determination in Vertebrates, Volume 134
Table of Contents
1. Evolution and meiotic organization of heteromorphic sex chromosomes
Tasman Daish and Frank Grützner
2. Environmental regulation of sex determination in fishes: Insights from atheriniformes
Yoji Yamamoto, Ricardo S. Hattori, Reynaldo Patiño and Carlos A. Strüssmann
3. Natural sex change in fish
Neil J. Gemmell, Erica V. Todd, Alexander Goikoetxea, Oscar Ortega-Recalde and Timothy A. Hore
4. Genetic regulation of sex determination and maintenance in zebrafish (Danio rerio)
Michelle E. Kossack and Bruce W. Draper
5. Regulation of germ cell sex identity in medaka
Minoru Tanaka
6. Characterizing the bipotential mammalian gonad
Serge Nef, Isabelle Stévant and Andy Greenfield
7. Role of epigenetic regulation in mammalian sex determination
Shingo Miyawaki and Makoto Tachibana
8. The regulation of Sox9 expression in the gonad
Nitzan Gonen and Robin Lovell-Badge
9. Sexually dimorphic germ cell identity in mammals
Cassy Spiller and Josephine Bowles
10. Rethinking sex determination of non-gonadal tissues
Arthur P. Arnold
11. Translating genomics to the clinical diagnosis of disorders/differences of sex development
Abhinav Parivesh, Hayk Barseghyan, Emmanuèle Délot and Eric Vilain
Description
Sex Determination, Volume 134, the latest release in the Current Topics in Developmental Biology series, contains current reviews in the field of vertebrate sex determination. It covers molecular pathways of sex determination in genetic and environmental species and encompasses both sex determination of somatic lineages and commitment of germ cells to male or female fate. Chapters in this new release cover, amongst other topics, Mapping the Sox9 Enhancer Elements, Epigenetic Regulation of Sex Determination, Evolution and Management of Sex Chromosomes, Regulation of Germ Cell Sex Identity in Medaka, Control of Sex Determination in Zebrafish, Sexually Dimorphic Germ Cell Identity in Mammals, and more.
Readership
Scientists interested in molecular mechanisms of fate specification; reproductive biologists interested in how the sexes are established
About the Serial Volume Editors
Blanche Capel Serial Volume Editor
Blanche Capel, PhD, is a James B. Duke Professor of Cell Biology at Duke University Medical Center. Her graduate training was in mouse genetics and stem cell biology with Beatrice Mintz at Fox Chase Cancer Center, followed by postdoctoral research in the Lovell-Badge laboratory at NIMR, Mill Hill, London, leading to the discovery of Sry, the male sex-determining gene in mammals. Work from her laboratory has centered on sex determination, the cell fate and patterning decisions that underlie the development of the bipotential gonad into either a testis or an ovary, and the commitment of germ cells to spermatogonial or oogonial fate. She was the recipient of an NIH Merit Award in 2012, the Pioneer Award from Frontiers in Reproduction in 2015, and the Founders Award from the Australia Society for Reproductive Biology in 2016. She has served on the advisory boards of the Jackson Laboratory, FASEB, the Society for the Study of Reproduction, as President of the Society for Developmental Biology, and as a member of the COUNCIL of UNESCO’s International Cell Research Organization. She directs the Development and Stem Cell Biology graduate program at Duke, and is currently an Associate Editor for WIREs and Developmental Biology, and a reviewing editor for Science. She was elected as a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science in 2011.
Affiliations and Expertise
Duke University Medical Center, NC, USA