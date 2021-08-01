Sex and Gender Bias in Technology and Artificial Intelligence
1st Edition
Biomedicine and Healthcare Applications
Description
Gender Bias, Artificial Intelligence and Healthcare details the integration of sex and gender as critical factors in innovative technologies (artificial intelligence, digital medicine, natural language processing, robotics) for biomedicine and healthcare applications. By systematically reviewing existing scientific literature, a multidisciplinary group of international experts analyze diverse aspects of the complex relationship between sex and gender, health and technology, providing a perspective overview of the pressing need of an ethically-informed science. The reader is guided through the latest implementations and insights in technological areas of accelerated growth, putting forward the neglected and overlooked aspects of sex and gender in biomedical research and healthcare solutions that leverage artificial intelligence, biosensors, and personalized medicine approaches to predict and prevent disease outcomes. The reader comes away with a critical understanding of this fundamental issue for the sake of better future technologies and more effective clinical approaches.
Key Features
-
First comprehensive title addressing the topic of sex and gender biases and artificial intelligence applications to biomedical research and healthcare
-
Co-published by the Women’s Brain Project, a leading non-profit organization in this area
-
Guides the reader through important topics like the Generation of Clinical Data, Clinical Trials, Big Data Analytics, Digital Biomarkers, Natural Language Processing
Readership
Researchers, advanced graduate students, bioengineers, digital therapeutic product developers, and clinicians in the fields of neuroscience, psychiatry, biomedicine, and computer science. Regulators and policy makers
Table of Contents
Introduction
1. Introducing Women’s Brain Project towards a fair and personalized approach to human health in
the era of data-driven medicine. Maria Teresa Ferretti, Antonella Santuccione Chadha, Simona
Mellino
Section 1. Sex and gender differences and Precision Medicine
2. Implications of sex-specific differences on clinical studies of human health. Janet Piñero,
Frances-Catherine Quevenco, Laura Furlong, Emre Guney
3. Sex and gender differences and Precision Medicine. Nataly Buslón, Sandra Racionero, Átia
Cortés
Section 2. Biases in innovative technologies for Biomedicine and Health
1. Bias and fairness in machine learning and artificial intelligence. Davide Cirillo, Maria José
Rementeria
2. Big Data in healthcare from a sex/gender perspective. Laia Subirats, Gemma Piella
3. Biases in digital biomarkers and Mobile Health. Simona Mellino, Czuee Morey, Colin Rohner
4. Sex and Gender bias in Natural Language Processing. Davide Cirillo, Hila Gonen, Enrico Santus,
Alfonso Valencia, Marta R. Costa-jussà, Marta Villegas
5. Sex and gender differences in Invasive and non invasive neurotechnologies. Laura Dubreuil Vall,
Tracy Laabs, Harris Eyre, Erin Smith, Silvina Catuara-Solarz
6. Robots and Affective technologies. Nikolaos Mavridis
Section 3. Towards Precision Technology
1. A unified framework for the management of sex and gender biases in Healthcare. Silvina
Catuara-Solarz, Giovanni Maffei, Federico Lucchesi, Roberto Confalonieri
2. Privacy Preserving technologies. Ladina Caduff, Cornelia Kutterer, Spyridon Papasotiriou
3. Ethics & Society. Átia Cortés, Nataly Buslón, Liliana Arroyo
Conclusions . Emre Guney, Davide Cirillo, Silvina Catuara Solarz
Details
- No. of pages:
- 270
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st August 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128213926
About the Editors
Davide Cirillo
Davide Cirillo, Ph.D. is a postdoctoral researcher at Barcelona Supercomputing Center (BSC) Computational Biology group, Life Sciences Department. Davide Cirillo received the MSc degree in Pharmaceutical Biotechnology from University of Roma ‘La Sapienza’, Italy, and the PhD degree in Biomedicine from Universitat Pompeu Fabra (UPF) and Center for Genomic Regulation (CRG) of Barcelona, Spain. His research is devoted to the development and application of computational methods in Precision Medicine with a special emphasis on Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence.
Affiliations and Expertise
Postdoctoral Researcher, Barcelona Supercomputing Center (BSC) Computational Biology Group, Life Sciences Department, Spain
Silvina Catuara -Solarz
Silvina Catuara-Solarz, Ph.D. is a translational neuroscientist with expertise in neurodevelopmental, neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. After earning a Ph.D. in Biomedicine by the Pompeu Fabra University that she developed at the Centre for Genomic Regulation (CRG), the Hospital del Mar Research Institute (IMIM) (Barcelona, Spain) and the University of California Irvine (Irvine, United States), she worked on target identification for drug development at Janssen Pharmaceutica (Beerse, Belgium). Driven by her interests in merging Technology and Health, she then joined the Health Moonshot at Telefonica Innovation Alpha (Barcelona, Spain) as Strategy Manager where she was involved with the development of evidence-based digital mental health solutions and their efficacy assessment. Given her conviction in the importance of sex and gender for the progress of medicine, Dr. Catuara-Solarz is an active member of the Women’s Brain Project. She has a track record of high impact scientific publications as well as books for the lay audience. Currently Dr. Catuara-Solarz is a selected member of the World Health Organisation Digital Health Roster of Experts in and she serves in the European Institute of Innovation and Technology Health (EIT Health) as a project evaluator and a mentor of start-ups in the digital health and medtech sector.
Affiliations and Expertise
Women’s Brain Project (WBP), World Health Organisation (WHO), European Institute of Innovation and Technology Health (EIT Health)
Emre Guney
Emre Guney, Ph.D. is a Senior Research Fellow at the Research Programme on Biomedical Informatics (GRIB), at the Pompeu Fabra University (UPF) and Hospital del Mar Research Institute (IMIM) in Barcelona, Spain and works on developing computational systems biology models for network medicine. He holds a secondary appointment at the Pharmacology & Personalised Medicine department at Maastricht University in the Netherlands. He obtained a B.S. in Computer Engineering from Middle East Technical University (METU), Ph.D. in Biomedicine from Pompeu Fabra University (UPF) and spent several years as a postdoctoral scholar at the Center for Complex Network Research (CCNR) and the Center for Cancer Systems Biology (CCSB), Boston, MA, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Programme on Biomedical Informatics (GRIB), Hospital del Mar Research Institute (IMIM) and Pompeu Fabra University (UPF), Barcelona, Spain Pharmacology & Personalised Medicine department, Maastricht University, Maastricht the Netherlands
