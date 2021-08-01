Sex and Gender Bias in Technology and Artificial Intelligence

Silvina Catuara-Solarz, Ph.D. is a translational neuroscientist with expertise in neurodevelopmental, neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. After earning a Ph.D. in Biomedicine by the Pompeu Fabra University that she developed at the Centre for Genomic Regulation (CRG), the Hospital del Mar Research Institute (IMIM) (Barcelona, Spain) and the University of California Irvine (Irvine, United States), she worked on target identification for drug development at Janssen Pharmaceutica (Beerse, Belgium). Driven by her interests in merging Technology and Health, she then joined the Health Moonshot at Telefonica Innovation Alpha (Barcelona, Spain) as Strategy Manager where she was involved with the development of evidence-based digital mental health solutions and their efficacy assessment. Given her conviction in the importance of sex and gender for the progress of medicine, Dr. Catuara-Solarz is an active member of the Women’s Brain Project. She has a track record of high impact scientific publications as well as books for the lay audience. Currently Dr. Catuara-Solarz is a selected member of the World Health Organisation Digital Health Roster of Experts in and she serves in the European Institute of Innovation and Technology Health (EIT Health) as a project evaluator and a mentor of start-ups in the digital health and medtech sector.