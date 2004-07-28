Sewers: Replacement and New Construction - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750650830, 9780080480862

Sewers: Replacement and New Construction

1st Edition

Editors: Geoffrey F Read
eBook ISBN: 9780080480862
Hardcover ISBN: 9780750650830
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 28th July 2004
Page Count: 576
Description

Sewers: Replacement and New Construction is a detailed guide to the management and construction of new sewer systems. Different construction and replacement techniques, such as jacking, moling and ramming, are described and evaluated.

The importance of proper site preparation and management is emphasised, and detailed guidance is given to pre-construction investigation as well as to managing traffic and public relations during the construction period.

Geoffrey Read, one of the UK's leading experts on sewer construction, has compiled the most detailed account available on this subject, using material from civil engineers, consultants and his own wide experience.

Key Features

Comprehensive coverage of technical and management issues Expert contributions from industry professionals ensure the content is practical *Photographs and diagrams illustrate key techniques

Readership

Professional and postgraduate civil engineers, public health engineers, academic and professional libraries.

Table of Contents

Introduction and General Background; New construction; Site Investigation - Geotechnical Aspects; Site Investigation, Location and Mapping of Buried Assets; Traffic Management and Public Relations; Pipeline Design; Open-cut Construction Heading Construction; Tunnel Construction; On-line Sewer Replacement in Tunnel; Pipe Jacking; Management of Construction; Impact Moling; Pipe Bursting; Pipe Ramming; Directional Drilling; Alternative Sewerage Systems; Social or Indirect Costs; Factors Affecting Choice of Techniques; Forms of Contract; Construction Management; Sewer Safety; Contract Supervision; Training; Research and Development

Details

No. of pages:
576
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080480862
Hardcover ISBN:
9780750650830

About the Editor

Geoffrey F Read

Affiliations and Expertise

Consulting Civil and Structural Engineer, UK

Reviews

Reviews of volume I "The publication successfully combines history and modern practice and is both a textbook and a work of reference. It should prove valuable to engineers, contractors, local authorites and water companies, and is definitely one for their bookshelves, and will be well thumbed." Water and Environmental Management "A handsome book, generously illustrated...a pleasure to dip into." The Structural Engineer

Ratings and Reviews

