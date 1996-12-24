Sewers: Repair and Renovation
1st Edition
Description
This, the first of two volumes, gives a comprehensive treatment of the civil engineering work relating to sewers and emphasises the practical aspects of repair and renovation. A considerable amount of theoretical work already exists on this subject. However this book is unique in meeting the engineer's need for up-to-date information on the application of theory and incorporates some important recent developments in the field.
The technical aspects of survey and access are dealt with in some detail and the book also provides fundamental data on hydraulics, structural assessment and the use of the Wallingford Storm Sewer Package.
Readership
Professional civil and structural engineers, municipal engineers. Also of interest to those involved with sewerage/wastewater engineering and public health.
Table of Contents
The development of public health engineering Development of the national sewerage network The problems of sewerage dereliction Planning Sewerage Rehabilitation and maintenance Sewer surveys Traffic management and public relations Access Hydraulic assessment Ancillary works - cleaning and overpumping Repair and renovation Localised repair techniques for non-man-entry sewers Structural aspects of sewer rehabilitation Assessment of renovation techniques and costs Storm water overflows Contract strategy Construction management Site supervision Sewer repair and renovation in Japan Development and Research.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1996
- Published:
- 24th December 1996
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080541129
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780340544723
About the Editor
Geoffrey F Read
Affiliations and Expertise
Consulting Civil and Structural Engineer, UK
Ian Vickridge
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, Department of Civil and Structural Engineering, UMIST, Manchester, UK
Reviews
"The publication successfully combines history and modern practice and is both a textbook and a work of reference. It should prove valuable to engineers, contractors, local authorites and water companies, and is definitely one for their bookshelves, and will be well thumbed" Water and Environmental Management "A handsome book, generously illustrated...a pleasure to dip into." The Structural Engineer