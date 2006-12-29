Severe and Complex Neurological Disability - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750688253, 9780702039140

Severe and Complex Neurological Disability

1st Edition

Management of the Physical Condition

Authors: Pauline Pope
eBook ISBN: 9780702039140
Paperback ISBN: 9780750688253
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 29th December 2006
Page Count: 300
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. This book presents a holistic approach to the complete, long-term, day-to-day care of patients disabled by neurological conditions, emphasizing practices that promote physical well-being and minimize secondary complications. It focuses on physical management within the context of the lifestyle of the disabled person and primary caregiver. In addition, it highlights the difficulties commonly encountered when implementing a physical management regime, and discusses the importance of compromise.

Key Features

  • The complete physical management and day-to-day care is described in a practical and applicable way.
  • Best practices are presented in relation to caring for a person with profound impairment and residual disability.
  • Holistic and detailed long-term physical management strategies are described, related to the more severe and complex neurological conditions.
  • Real-life examples help readers understand the applications of theory in practice.
  • Case studies strengthen readers' critical thinking and decision making skills.
  • Social considerations and the importance of therapeutic leisure activities are included.

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction

    2. Posture

    3. Development of Secondary Complications

    4. Assessment and Outcome Measures

    5. Body Structure and Mechanisms of Control

    6. Building a Stable Posture

    7. Customized Support

    8. The Complete Physical Management Regime

    9. Therapeutic Leisure Activities

    10. Complementary Interventions

    11. The Carer’s Perspective

    12. The Art of Compromise

    13. The Evidence for Management

Details

No. of pages:
300
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780702039140
Paperback ISBN:
9780750688253

About the Author

Pauline Pope

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Physiotherapist

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.