Severe and Complex Neurological Disability

This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. This book presents a holistic approach to the complete, long-term, day-to-day care of patients disabled by neurological conditions, emphasizing practices that promote physical well-being and minimize secondary complications. It focuses on physical management within the context of the lifestyle of the disabled person and primary caregiver. In addition, it highlights the difficulties commonly encountered when implementing a physical management regime, and discusses the importance of compromise.