Severe and Complex Neurological Disability
1st Edition
Management of the Physical Condition
Authors: Pauline Pope
eBook ISBN: 9780702039140
Paperback ISBN: 9780750688253
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 29th December 2006
Page Count: 300
Description
This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. This book presents a holistic approach to the complete, long-term, day-to-day care of patients disabled by neurological conditions, emphasizing practices that promote physical well-being and minimize secondary complications. It focuses on physical management within the context of the lifestyle of the disabled person and primary caregiver. In addition, it highlights the difficulties commonly encountered when implementing a physical management regime, and discusses the importance of compromise.
Key Features
- The complete physical management and day-to-day care is described in a practical and applicable way.
- Best practices are presented in relation to caring for a person with profound impairment and residual disability.
- Holistic and detailed long-term physical management strategies are described, related to the more severe and complex neurological conditions.
- Real-life examples help readers understand the applications of theory in practice.
- Case studies strengthen readers' critical thinking and decision making skills.
- Social considerations and the importance of therapeutic leisure activities are included.
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. Posture
3. Development of Secondary Complications
4. Assessment and Outcome Measures
5. Body Structure and Mechanisms of Control
6. Building a Stable Posture
7. Customized Support
8. The Complete Physical Management Regime
9. Therapeutic Leisure Activities
10. Complementary Interventions
11. The Carer’s Perspective
12. The Art of Compromise
13. The Evidence for Management
Details
About the Author
Pauline Pope
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Physiotherapist
