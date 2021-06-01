Severe Accidents in Nuclear Reactors: Corium Retention Technologies and Insights presents an authoritative and practical analysis of the latest severe accident management strategies based on previous events and experiments. Written for utilities and industries operating and researching nuclear cooled reactor power plants, this book presents the exponential growth in research since major nuclear accidents and acts as a guide to retaining molten corium both inside and outside the reactor vessel. The coolability of corium is an extremely complex phenomenon which Editor Kalam Azad and his team of contributors work to solve, through the presentation of extensive experimentations and their results. The book covers the physics behind several complex phenomena occurring during corium coolability, which has been obtained through meticulous and challenging experiments in difficult to simulate severe accident conditions.

This book provides the reader with an in-depth understanding of severe accidents by presenting the insights obtained from simulated severe accidents, which are paramount for assessing corium retention inside the vessel or in the ex-vessel core catchers. It also validates several severe accident codes and provides evidences on the termination of severe accident progressions to help the reader evaluate the safety of existing reactors and design the future generation of nuclear reactors.