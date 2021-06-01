Severe Accidents in Nuclear Reactors
1st Edition
Corium Retention Technologies and Insights
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Progression of severe accidents in Water Cooled Reactors
3. Experiments with high temperature corium stimulants
4. Corium coolability in PHWRs: In-vessel retention
5. Numerical Modelling of In-vessel Retention in PHWRs
6. Corium coolability in ex-vessel core catcher
7. Numerical modelling of ablation of sacrificial material in ex-vessel core catcher
8. Fuel coolant interaction
9. Debris bed coolability
10. Conclusions
Description
Severe Accidents in Nuclear Reactors: Corium Retention Technologies and Insights presents an authoritative and practical analysis of the latest severe accident management strategies based on previous events and experiments. Written for utilities and industries operating and researching nuclear cooled reactor power plants, this book presents the exponential growth in research since major nuclear accidents and acts as a guide to retaining molten corium both inside and outside the reactor vessel. The coolability of corium is an extremely complex phenomenon which Editor Kalam Azad and his team of contributors work to solve, through the presentation of extensive experimentations and their results. The book covers the physics behind several complex phenomena occurring during corium coolability, which has been obtained through meticulous and challenging experiments in difficult to simulate severe accident conditions.
This book provides the reader with an in-depth understanding of severe accidents by presenting the insights obtained from simulated severe accidents, which are paramount for assessing corium retention inside the vessel or in the ex-vessel core catchers. It also validates several severe accident codes and provides evidences on the termination of severe accident progressions to help the reader evaluate the safety of existing reactors and design the future generation of nuclear reactors.
Key Features
- Provides a step-by-step guide to various severe accident management experiments
- Includes evidence on the termination of severe accident progressions
- Validates several severe accident codes
Readership
Nuclear reactor designers, regulators, operators, academic professionals, researchers, PhD Scholars and students working in the field of severe accidents and nuclear safety. Utilities and industries operating nuclear power plants for formulating the severe accident management strategies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2021
- Published:
- 1st June 2021
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128223048
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Arun Nayak
Dr. Nayak received his PhD from TITech, Japan in 2000 in Nuclear Engineering, and his field of Specialization is Nuclear Reactor Thermalhydraulics and Safety. He has received multiple awards, prizes and honorary degrees throughout his career and is a life member of the Indian Nuclear Society and Indian Society of Heat and Mass Transfer. He has published over 73 peer reviewed articles and 140 conference proceedings.
Affiliations and Expertise
Scientific Officer and Head, Thermal Hydraulics Section of Bhabha Atomic Research Centre and Professor, Hombi Bhabha National Institute, Mumbai, India
Parimal Kulkarni
Parimal Pramod Kulkarni, a Chemical Engineering Graduate from Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai, India, joined Reactor Design and Development Group in BARC in 2005 after completing his masters in Chemical Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur. He obtained his PhD in Engineering Sciences from Homi Bhabha National Institute, Mumbai, India, in year 2015. He has also worked at Institute of Nuclear Energy (IKE), University of Stuttgart during 2008-09 in the field of debris bed coolability. He has received the DAE Young Engineer Award, 2012 and group achievement award in 2015. He has published more than 50 papers in academic Journals and Conferences. Currently he is working as Scientific Officer in Thermal Hydraulics Section, Reactor Engineering Division, BARC. He has done extensive research in the field of severe accident management which has contributed towards safety enhancement of Indian Advanced Heavy Water and Pressurized Heavy Water Reactors.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai, India
