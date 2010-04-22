Seven Deadliest Social Network Attacks - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781597495455, 9781597495462

Seven Deadliest Social Network Attacks

1st Edition

Authors: Carl Timm Richard Perez
eBook ISBN: 9781597495462
Paperback ISBN: 9781597495455
Imprint: Syngress
Published Date: 22nd April 2010
Page Count: 192
Description

Seven Deadliest Social Network Attacks describes the seven deadliest social networking attacks and how to defend against them. This book pinpoints the most dangerous hacks and exploits specific to social networks like Facebook, Twitter, and MySpace, and provides a comprehensive view into how such attacks have impacted the livelihood and lives of adults and children. It lays out the anatomy of these attacks, including how to make your system more secure. You will discover the best ways to defend against these vicious hacks with step-by-step instruction and learn techniques to make your computer and network impenetrable.

The book is separated into seven chapters, with each focusing on a specific type of attack that has been furthered with social networking tools and devices. These are: social networking infrastructure attacks; malware attacks; phishing attacks; Evil Twin Attacks; identity theft; cyberbullying; and physical threat. Each chapter takes readers through a detailed overview of a particular attack to demonstrate how it was used, what was accomplished as a result, and the ensuing consequences. In addition to analyzing the anatomy of the attacks, the book offers insights into how to develop mitigation strategies, including forecasts of where these types of attacks are heading.

This book can serve as a reference guide to anyone who is or will be involved in oversight roles within the information security field. It will also benefit those involved or interested in providing defense mechanisms surrounding social media as well as information security professionals at all levels, those in the teaching profession, and recreational hackers.

Key Features

  • Knowledge is power, find out about the most dominant attacks currently waging war on computers and networks globally
  • Discover the best ways to defend against these vicious attacks; step-by-step instruction shows you how
  • Institute countermeasures, don’t be caught defenseless again, and learn techniques to make your computer and network impenetrable

Readership

Information security professionals of all levels; recreational hackers

Table of Contents


About the Authors

Acknowledgments

Introduction

Chapter 1 Social Networking Infrastructure Attacks

Bringing the Social Networks to Their Knees

What Happened to the Social Networks?

Distributed Denial-of-Service Attacks

Owning the Social Network

How Could This Happen?

Saving the Social Networks and Ourselves

The Floodgates Have Opened, What Do I Do?

Beating the Bot

Cutting the Strings

Summary

Chapter 2 Malware Attacks

Malware Defined

Understanding the Types of Malware

Cross-Site Scripting Explored

Dissecting Cross-Site Scripting

Introducing Cross-Site Request Forgery

Cross-Site Request Forgery Explored

Protecting Yourself

Mitigating Malware

Mitigating Cross-Site Scripting Attacks

Mitigating Cross-Site Request Forgery Attacks

Summary

Endnotes

Chapter 3 Phishing Attacks

Phishing Attack Scenarios against Social Networks

What Happened?

How Did It Occur?

What Were the Repercussions?

Phishing Attack against MySpace

Phishing Attack against Twitter

How to Mitigate a Phishing Attack

Take No Immediate Action

Examine the Message

Validate the Source

Take the Offensive

Safeguard Your Computers

Ask for Help

Future Outlook of Phishing Attacks

Summary

Endnotes

Chapter 4 Evil Twin Attacks

Evil Twin Attacks Defined

Creating the Evil Twin

Protecting Ourselves and the Ones We Love

Don’t Befriend the Evil Twin

Don’t Become an Evil Twin

Summary

Endnotes

Chapter 5 Identity Theft

The Art of Dumpster Diving

Profile of an Identity Thief

How Did Nelson Do It?

Consequences of Stealing Identities

Identity Theft via Facebook

Identity Theft through Social Networking

Clues to How Bryan’s Facebook Account Was Hijacked

Repercussions of Having Your Facebook ID Stolen from You

Methods to Prevent Identity Theft

Avoid Password Reusage

Have Secondary E-Mail Address Handy

Shred Your Documents

Limit Your Liability

What to Do if Your Identity Is Compromised

Freeze All of Your Assets

Initiate a Fraud Alert on Your Credit Reports

Notify the Local Police

Notify the Federal Trade Commission

Document and Retain Records!

Continuously Monitor Your Credit Report

The Future of Identity Theft

Summary

Endnotes

Chapter 6 Cyberbullying

Cyberbullying Tragedy of Megan Meier via MySpace

Why Was Megan the Target of Cyberbullying?

What Was the Outcome of This Tragic Event?

How to Deal with Cyberbullying

Steps toward Fighting Cyberbullying

Cyberbully Tools of the Trade

How to Deal with Cyberbullying in the Gaming and Virtual Worlds

What to Do about Griefers

Workplace Bullying

What Can Be Done about Workplace Bullying?

What Is the Future of Cyberbullying?

Summary

Endnotes

Chapter 7 Physical Threats

Physical Threats against Your Company

Bypassing Physical Security Controls

Protecting Your Company

Physical Threats against Your Person

Jasper Howard: Murder and Online Threats

Protecting Yourself

Take Action

Notify the Attacker

Notify the Appropriate Authorities

Be Open to Suggestions

Preventative Measures to Physical Threats

Background Checks

Future Outlook to Physical Threats on Social Networks

Summary

Endnotes

Index




Details

No. of pages:
192
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Syngress 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Syngress
eBook ISBN:
9781597495462
Paperback ISBN:
9781597495455

About the Author

Carl Timm

Carl Timm is the Regional Director of Security for Savvis, Inc. As Regional Director of Security, Mr. Timm is responsible for keeping up-to-date on security threats businesses experience and finding solutions that mitigate the threats. Mr. Timm has worked in the Information Security area for over 16 years providing security and IT governance consulting services for fortune 500 companies. Mr. Timm is also an industry recognized author, having authored multiple books on the topics of security and networking. Mr. Timm holds multiple industry certifications including the CCIE and PMP.

Affiliations and Expertise

CCIE, PMP; Regional Director of Security, Savvis, Inc.

Richard Perez

Ratings and Reviews

