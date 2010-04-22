Seven Deadliest Social Network Attacks
1st Edition
Description
Seven Deadliest Social Network Attacks describes the seven deadliest social networking attacks and how to defend against them. This book pinpoints the most dangerous hacks and exploits specific to social networks like Facebook, Twitter, and MySpace, and provides a comprehensive view into how such attacks have impacted the livelihood and lives of adults and children. It lays out the anatomy of these attacks, including how to make your system more secure. You will discover the best ways to defend against these vicious hacks with step-by-step instruction and learn techniques to make your computer and network impenetrable.
The book is separated into seven chapters, with each focusing on a specific type of attack that has been furthered with social networking tools and devices. These are: social networking infrastructure attacks; malware attacks; phishing attacks; Evil Twin Attacks; identity theft; cyberbullying; and physical threat. Each chapter takes readers through a detailed overview of a particular attack to demonstrate how it was used, what was accomplished as a result, and the ensuing consequences. In addition to analyzing the anatomy of the attacks, the book offers insights into how to develop mitigation strategies, including forecasts of where these types of attacks are heading.
This book can serve as a reference guide to anyone who is or will be involved in oversight roles within the information security field. It will also benefit those involved or interested in providing defense mechanisms surrounding social media as well as information security professionals at all levels, those in the teaching profession, and recreational hackers.
Key Features
- Knowledge is power, find out about the most dominant attacks currently waging war on computers and networks globally
- Discover the best ways to defend against these vicious attacks; step-by-step instruction shows you how
- Institute countermeasures, don’t be caught defenseless again, and learn techniques to make your computer and network impenetrable
Readership
Information security professionals of all levels; recreational hackers
Table of Contents
About the Authors
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Chapter 1 Social Networking Infrastructure Attacks
Bringing the Social Networks to Their Knees
What Happened to the Social Networks?
Distributed Denial-of-Service Attacks
Owning the Social Network
How Could This Happen?
Saving the Social Networks and Ourselves
The Floodgates Have Opened, What Do I Do?
Beating the Bot
Cutting the Strings
Summary
Chapter 2 Malware Attacks
Malware Defined
Understanding the Types of Malware
Cross-Site Scripting Explored
Dissecting Cross-Site Scripting
Introducing Cross-Site Request Forgery
Cross-Site Request Forgery Explored
Protecting Yourself
Mitigating Malware
Mitigating Cross-Site Scripting Attacks
Mitigating Cross-Site Request Forgery Attacks
Summary
Endnotes
Chapter 3 Phishing Attacks
Phishing Attack Scenarios against Social Networks
What Happened?
How Did It Occur?
What Were the Repercussions?
Phishing Attack against MySpace
Phishing Attack against Twitter
How to Mitigate a Phishing Attack
Take No Immediate Action
Examine the Message
Validate the Source
Take the Offensive
Safeguard Your Computers
Ask for Help
Future Outlook of Phishing Attacks
Summary
Endnotes
Chapter 4 Evil Twin Attacks
Evil Twin Attacks Defined
Creating the Evil Twin
Protecting Ourselves and the Ones We Love
Don’t Befriend the Evil Twin
Don’t Become an Evil Twin
Summary
Endnotes
Chapter 5 Identity Theft
The Art of Dumpster Diving
Profile of an Identity Thief
How Did Nelson Do It?
Consequences of Stealing Identities
Identity Theft via Facebook
Identity Theft through Social Networking
Clues to How Bryan’s Facebook Account Was Hijacked
Repercussions of Having Your Facebook ID Stolen from You
Methods to Prevent Identity Theft
Avoid Password Reusage
Have Secondary E-Mail Address Handy
Shred Your Documents
Limit Your Liability
What to Do if Your Identity Is Compromised
Freeze All of Your Assets
Initiate a Fraud Alert on Your Credit Reports
Notify the Local Police
Notify the Federal Trade Commission
Document and Retain Records!
Continuously Monitor Your Credit Report
The Future of Identity Theft
Summary
Endnotes
Chapter 6 Cyberbullying
Cyberbullying Tragedy of Megan Meier via MySpace
Why Was Megan the Target of Cyberbullying?
What Was the Outcome of This Tragic Event?
How to Deal with Cyberbullying
Steps toward Fighting Cyberbullying
Cyberbully Tools of the Trade
How to Deal with Cyberbullying in the Gaming and Virtual Worlds
What to Do about Griefers
Workplace Bullying
What Can Be Done about Workplace Bullying?
What Is the Future of Cyberbullying?
Summary
Endnotes
Chapter 7 Physical Threats
Physical Threats against Your Company
Bypassing Physical Security Controls
Protecting Your Company
Physical Threats against Your Person
Jasper Howard: Murder and Online Threats
Protecting Yourself
Take Action
Notify the Attacker
Notify the Appropriate Authorities
Be Open to Suggestions
Preventative Measures to Physical Threats
Background Checks
Future Outlook to Physical Threats on Social Networks
Summary
Endnotes
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 192
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Syngress 2010
- Published:
- 22nd April 2010
- Imprint:
- Syngress
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781597495462
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781597495455
About the Author
Carl Timm
Carl Timm is the Regional Director of Security for Savvis, Inc. As Regional Director of Security, Mr. Timm is responsible for keeping up-to-date on security threats businesses experience and finding solutions that mitigate the threats. Mr. Timm has worked in the Information Security area for over 16 years providing security and IT governance consulting services for fortune 500 companies. Mr. Timm is also an industry recognized author, having authored multiple books on the topics of security and networking. Mr. Timm holds multiple industry certifications including the CCIE and PMP.
Affiliations and Expertise
CCIE, PMP; Regional Director of Security, Savvis, Inc.