Seven Deadliest Social Network Attacks describes the seven deadliest social networking attacks and how to defend against them. This book pinpoints the most dangerous hacks and exploits specific to social networks like Facebook, Twitter, and MySpace, and provides a comprehensive view into how such attacks have impacted the livelihood and lives of adults and children. It lays out the anatomy of these attacks, including how to make your system more secure. You will discover the best ways to defend against these vicious hacks with step-by-step instruction and learn techniques to make your computer and network impenetrable.

The book is separated into seven chapters, with each focusing on a specific type of attack that has been furthered with social networking tools and devices. These are: social networking infrastructure attacks; malware attacks; phishing attacks; Evil Twin Attacks; identity theft; cyberbullying; and physical threat. Each chapter takes readers through a detailed overview of a particular attack to demonstrate how it was used, what was accomplished as a result, and the ensuing consequences. In addition to analyzing the anatomy of the attacks, the book offers insights into how to develop mitigation strategies, including forecasts of where these types of attacks are heading.

This book can serve as a reference guide to anyone who is or will be involved in oversight roles within the information security field. It will also benefit those involved or interested in providing defense mechanisms surrounding social media as well as information security professionals at all levels, those in the teaching profession, and recreational hackers.