Seven Deadliest Microsoft Attacks explores some of the deadliest attacks made against Microsoft software and networks and how these attacks can impact the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of the most closely guarded company secrets. If you need to keep up with the latest hacks, attacks, and exploits effecting Microsoft products, this book is for you. It pinpoints the most dangerous hacks and exploits specific to Microsoft applications, laying out the anatomy of these attacks including how to make your system more secure. You will discover the best ways to defend against these vicious hacks with step-by-step instruction and learn techniques to make your computer and network impenetrable.

The book consists of seven chapters that cover the seven deadliest attacks against Microsoft software and networks: attacks against Windows passwords; escalation attacks; stored procedure attacks; mail service attacks; client-side ActiveX and macro attacks; Web service attacks; and multi-tier attacks. Each chapter provides an overview of a single Microsoft software product, how it is used, and some of the core functionality behind the software. Furthermore, each chapter explores the anatomy of attacks against the software, the dangers of an attack, and possible defenses to help prevent the attacks described in the scenarios.

This book will be a valuable resource for those responsible for oversight of network security for either small or large organizations. It will also benefit those interested in learning the details behind attacks against Microsoft infrastructure, products, and services; and how to defend against them. Network administrators and integrators will find value in learning how attacks can be executed, and transfer knowledge gained from this book into improving existing deployment and integration practices.