Sessions 9—13

Sessions 9—13

1st Edition

28 June—2 July 1965, Stuttgart, Germany

Editors: H. Adam
eBook ISBN: 9781483186054
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 234
Description

Sessions 9-13 discusses subjects in the field of cryogenics, vacuum metallurgy, sputtering, gettering, adsorption, desorption, and space simulation. The development and functional description of a cryo pump is covered in the first section of the book. The second section covers the measurement of the pumping speed of a cryo surface cooled with liquid nitrogen. The third topic is the examination of the cryo-getter pump.
The van Arkel method is the transformation of a crude metal to a halogen compound. This method is broadly covered in the volume. A section of the text focuses on the production of copper castings of great purity. Another section described the new developments in electron beam welding under vacuum. Triode sputtering is then discussed in detail. The heat of chemisorption of carbon monoxide on polycrystalline nickel is carefully investigated. This is followed by a description of the xenon collector.
The book can provide valuable insights to physicists, chemists, engineers, students, and researchers.

Table of Contents


Part III

Session 9. Cryogenics; Vacuum Metallurgy

Eine Kryopumpe für Temperaturen bis 1,5°K mit sehr geringem Kältemittelverbrauch

Ein Beitrag zu den Untersuchungen des Saugvermögens einer Kryopumpe für Gasgemische

A Simple Cryo-Getter Pump for Ultra-High Vacuum

Pump Speed Measurements in a New Type of Cryopumped Vacuum System

Verteilung der molekularen Dichte und des Saugvermögens innerhalb grosser, mit Kryopumpen ausgerüsteter, Vakuumkammern

Herstellung extrem gasfreier Metalle nach dem van Arkel-Verfahren durch mehrfache Umsetzung

Das Vakuumgiessen von hochreinen Kupferteilen

Elektronenstrahl-Schweissen unter Vakuum und an Atmosphäre

Vergleichende Betrachtungen der Umschmelzbedingungen im Vakuumlichtbogenofen und Elektronenstrahl-Mehrkammerofen

Session 10. Sputtering and Gettering

Optimale Ausnutzung des Magnetfeldes bei Ionen-Zerstäuberpumpen

Untersuchung der elektrischen Gasaufzehrung von Ar, He, N2 und CO

Measurement by a Hot W Filament Technique of the Clean-up of Water Vapor in a N2 Atmosphere by Means of a Getter

Low Energy Triode Sputtering

An Evaluation of Sputtering Processes for Long-Term Electric Propulsion System Testing

Bias Sputtering of Molybdenum Films

RF Sputtering of Insulators

Dynamic Absolute Sputtering Yield Measurement in the Threshold Region

Sputtering Studies of Insulators by Means of Langmuir Probes

Getter-Ion Pumps with Directly Heated Titanium Evaporators

Session 11. Adsorption and Desorption

Sorption de l'oxyde de Carbone sur le Nickel polycristallin

Temperature Dependence of the Desorption of Argon Ionically Pumped in Glass

Sorption of Inert Gas Ions by Titanium

The Adsorption of Oxygen on Discontinuous Metal Films

Adsorptionsmessungen von Xenon an Aktivkohle im Hochvakuum bei — 196°C mit Hilfe eines radioaktiven Tracers

Ion Bombardment of Tungsten by Inert-Gas Ions and Subsequent Adsorption of Oxygen as observed in the Field Emission Microscope

Session 12. Space Simulation

Mesures directes en haute atmosphère

Thermal Radiative Properties of Carbon Dioxide Cryodeposits

Analysis of High Sticking Coefficient Cryopanel Arrays for the Simulation of the Permissive Nature of the Space Environment

The 2 m-Space Simulation Chamber of the D VL

Bericht über das Hochvakuum-Erprobungslaboratorium in Ottobrunn bei München

Session 13. Vacuum Metallurgy

Über die Vakuumentgasung flüssiger Metalle mit Hilfe der Gasblasenpumpe

Möglichkeiten der Vakuum-Gas-Metallurgie bei der Herstellung des Stahles

Einfluss des Sauerstoff- und Wasserdampfpartialdruckes auf die Entgasung von Niob und Tantal

Influence des efforts appliqués sur la déformation des microgéométries et la conductance interfaciale de deux solides en contact

