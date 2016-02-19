Sessions 9—13
1st Edition
28 June—2 July 1965, Stuttgart, Germany
Description
Sessions 9-13 discusses subjects in the field of cryogenics, vacuum metallurgy, sputtering, gettering, adsorption, desorption, and space simulation. The development and functional description of a cryo pump is covered in the first section of the book. The second section covers the measurement of the pumping speed of a cryo surface cooled with liquid nitrogen. The third topic is the examination of the cryo-getter pump.
The van Arkel method is the transformation of a crude metal to a halogen compound. This method is broadly covered in the volume. A section of the text focuses on the production of copper castings of great purity. Another section described the new developments in electron beam welding under vacuum. Triode sputtering is then discussed in detail. The heat of chemisorption of carbon monoxide on polycrystalline nickel is carefully investigated. This is followed by a description of the xenon collector.
The book can provide valuable insights to physicists, chemists, engineers, students, and researchers.
Table of Contents
Part III
Session 9. Cryogenics; Vacuum Metallurgy
Eine Kryopumpe für Temperaturen bis 1,5°K mit sehr geringem Kältemittelverbrauch
Ein Beitrag zu den Untersuchungen des Saugvermögens einer Kryopumpe für Gasgemische
A Simple Cryo-Getter Pump for Ultra-High Vacuum
Pump Speed Measurements in a New Type of Cryopumped Vacuum System
Verteilung der molekularen Dichte und des Saugvermögens innerhalb grosser, mit Kryopumpen ausgerüsteter, Vakuumkammern
Herstellung extrem gasfreier Metalle nach dem van Arkel-Verfahren durch mehrfache Umsetzung
Das Vakuumgiessen von hochreinen Kupferteilen
Elektronenstrahl-Schweissen unter Vakuum und an Atmosphäre
Vergleichende Betrachtungen der Umschmelzbedingungen im Vakuumlichtbogenofen und Elektronenstrahl-Mehrkammerofen
Session 10. Sputtering and Gettering
Optimale Ausnutzung des Magnetfeldes bei Ionen-Zerstäuberpumpen
Untersuchung der elektrischen Gasaufzehrung von Ar, He, N2 und CO
Measurement by a Hot W Filament Technique of the Clean-up of Water Vapor in a N2 Atmosphere by Means of a Getter
Low Energy Triode Sputtering
An Evaluation of Sputtering Processes for Long-Term Electric Propulsion System Testing
Bias Sputtering of Molybdenum Films
RF Sputtering of Insulators
Dynamic Absolute Sputtering Yield Measurement in the Threshold Region
Sputtering Studies of Insulators by Means of Langmuir Probes
Getter-Ion Pumps with Directly Heated Titanium Evaporators
Session 11. Adsorption and Desorption
Sorption de l'oxyde de Carbone sur le Nickel polycristallin
Temperature Dependence of the Desorption of Argon Ionically Pumped in Glass
Sorption of Inert Gas Ions by Titanium
The Adsorption of Oxygen on Discontinuous Metal Films
Adsorptionsmessungen von Xenon an Aktivkohle im Hochvakuum bei — 196°C mit Hilfe eines radioaktiven Tracers
Ion Bombardment of Tungsten by Inert-Gas Ions and Subsequent Adsorption of Oxygen as observed in the Field Emission Microscope
Session 12. Space Simulation
Mesures directes en haute atmosphère
Thermal Radiative Properties of Carbon Dioxide Cryodeposits
Analysis of High Sticking Coefficient Cryopanel Arrays for the Simulation of the Permissive Nature of the Space Environment
The 2 m-Space Simulation Chamber of the D VL
Bericht über das Hochvakuum-Erprobungslaboratorium in Ottobrunn bei München
Session 13. Vacuum Metallurgy
Über die Vakuumentgasung flüssiger Metalle mit Hilfe der Gasblasenpumpe
Möglichkeiten der Vakuum-Gas-Metallurgie bei der Herstellung des Stahles
Einfluss des Sauerstoff- und Wasserdampfpartialdruckes auf die Entgasung von Niob und Tantal
Influence des efforts appliqués sur la déformation des microgéométries et la conductance interfaciale de deux solides en contact
Contents of Volume 1
Contents of Volume 2, Part I
Contents of Volume 2, Part II
Details
- No. of pages:
- 234
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1967
- Published:
- 1st January 1967
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483186054