Sessions 9-13 discusses subjects in the field of cryogenics, vacuum metallurgy, sputtering, gettering, adsorption, desorption, and space simulation. The development and functional description of a cryo pump is covered in the first section of the book. The second section covers the measurement of the pumping speed of a cryo surface cooled with liquid nitrogen. The third topic is the examination of the cryo-getter pump.

The van Arkel method is the transformation of a crude metal to a halogen compound. This method is broadly covered in the volume. A section of the text focuses on the production of copper castings of great purity. Another section described the new developments in electron beam welding under vacuum. Triode sputtering is then discussed in detail. The heat of chemisorption of carbon monoxide on polycrystalline nickel is carefully investigated. This is followed by a description of the xenon collector.

The book can provide valuable insights to physicists, chemists, engineers, students, and researchers.