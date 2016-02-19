Servicing Personal Computers - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780434919758, 9781483101033

Servicing Personal Computers

2nd Edition

Authors: Michael Tooley
eBook ISBN: 9781483101033
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 23rd May 1988
Page Count: 266
Description

Servicing Personal Computers, Second Edition focuses on the techniques and processes involved in the repair of personal computers. The book first discusses microcomputer systems. Microprocessors, Z80 support devices, random access memory, parallel input and output, and memory mapped input and output are then explained. The text looks at test equipment, printers and monitors, and tapes and disk drives. The publication also discusses fault diagnosis and considers initial check procedures, testing the CPU board, and miscellaneous faults. The book then underscores the servicing of IBM PC and compatibles. The 8086 and 8088 microprocessors, 8086 registers, 80286 microprocessor, support devices, and useful memory locations are described. The text also presents commonly used symbols, TTL families and device numbering, common TTL pin-outs, RAM data, and equivalent logic functions. The selection is a vital source of information for those interested in personal computer repair.

Table of Contents


Preface

Conventions Used in this Book

1 Microcomputer Systems

2 Test Equipment

3 Fault Diagnosis

4 Tape and Disk Drives

5 Printers and Monitors

6 Servicing the IBM PC and Compatibles

Reference Section

Index

About the Author

Michael Tooley

