Service Science and the Information Professional
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Readers Info
- Acknowledgements
- Prologue
- Chapter 1. Service, Systems, and Science
- Abstract
- A Service is…
- Service Defined
- Service Described: The IHIP Paradigm
- Classifying Services
- The Standard Industrial Classification
- Typologies of Services
- Trade of Goods and Services
- Products and Services and Their Differences
- The Product-Service Continuum
- Organizational Models
- Risk Factors
- The Contact Factor
- Service-Dominant View
- Self-Service
- Self-Service Technologies
- Super Service
- Sustainability and Services
- What is a Service System?
- Systems and Functions
- Holistic Service Systems
- Service Systems Expand
- Service Systems in Information Work
- Library 2.0 and the Long Tail
- How to Apply the Long Tail to Information Work
- Library 3.0
- The Knowledge Economy and Life-Long Learning
- The International Information Sector
- Research4Life
- The Bigger Picture
- References
- Chapter 2. The Story of Service Science
- Abstract
- The Shift to a Knowledge Economy
- Agricultural, Industrial, and Post-Industrial Economies
- Types of Economic Sectors
- The Economic Importance of Services
- The Servitization of Business
- The Rise of the Service Sector
- Reasons for the Shift
- In Tandem with the Shift?
- Toward an Economy of Service and Knowledge
- The IBM Story
- Getting Started
- Service Science
- Basic Components
- Who Can Benefit from Service Science?
- Forward into Satisfaction
- References
- Chapter 3. Synergies: Service Science and the Information Sector
- Abstract
- Participating in the Service Science Explosion
- Information Professionals and Service
- The Economy and Service Science
- The Energy of New Vistas
- Research Opportunities
- Two Major Studies for Research Priorities in Services
- Fast Forward to 2015
- A New Profile for the Knowledge Worker
- An Academic Home for Service Science
- iSchools
- The iSchool Proposal
- Who is Teaching What?
- What are iSchools Teaching?
- An Outside Opinion
- A Service Science Look at Libraries
- Moving On
- References
- Chapter 4. Service Science for a Smarter Planet
- Abstract
- A Smarter Planet
- The Internet of Things
- IoT Comes on Stage
- Other Practical Applications
- Early Thought Leaders
- Big Data
- Not Only Big Business
- Analytics
- Cloud Computing
- Cognitive Computing
- The Circular Economy
- Smarter Planet Initiative
- Another Opinion
- Smarter Cities
- Other Concepts of Whole Service Cities
- Making a Difference
- Service Science and Social Value
- Instrumented, Interconnected, Intelligent
- References
- Chapter 5. Credit, Community, and Questions
- Abstract
- The Ground Work: Giving Credit
- The Community
- Some Questions
- References
- Epilogue
- We’ve Only Just Begun
- References
Description
As we transition to a service and information-based economy, information specialists are projected onto the leading edge of an emerging science. Service Science and theInformation Professional demonstrates how the power of this new transdisciplinary field can inform and transform the current information professional world. Service Science is about people, technology, information, and organizations. Service Science can be of great benefit to Information Centres everywhere, and Information Service outlets can be a tremendous field of research for this new science. iSchools and Schools of Information Studies can join Computer Science, Engineering and Business Schools in receiving research grants for the development of Service Science. Information professionals need to know this new discipline and be inspired to participate in it.
Key Features
- Describes service science and its increasing relevance as a discipline
- Provides relevant information to those pursuing interests in Information science, Information literacy, service science, and information management
- illustrates that the transition to a service and information-based economy will require libraries to deal with both information and services
- Explains why information professionals need to know more about this emerging field
- Shows the value of research, and the importance of participating in this field
Readership
Information professionals across all sectors including information studies, schools of library and information sciences, i-Schools, management and business schools; private sector companies interested in the economic value of information; Information Technology and public relations specialists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 136
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2016
- Published:
- 5th October 2015
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780633138
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843346494
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Yvonne de Grandbois Author
Yvonne de Grandbois is Professor of Innovative Research at the Montreux University School of Business in Switzerland, and was previously on the faculty of the Department of Information Studies, University of Applied Sciences Western Switzerland. She has held positions in three specialized agencies of the United Nations, including the International Trade Centre, the International Labour Office, and the World Health Organization, where she directed a global program for scientific, technical, and medical information. She has lectured and conducted meetings around the globe, and has published research on managerial competencies for information professionals and articles on Service Science. She designs and delivers training programs in the public and private sectors internationally. She is on the editorial board of the journal Service Science, and is a member of the Swiss Institute of Service Science, and the International Society of Service Innovation Professionals. She is past president of the Association of International Information Specialists. A graduate of McGill University, she is Canadian and Swiss.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Innovative Research, Montreux University School of Business,Switzerland