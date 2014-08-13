Service Orchestration as Organization - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128009383, 9780128010976

Service Orchestration as Organization

1st Edition

Building Multi-Tenant Service Applications in the Cloud

Authors: Malinda Kapuruge Jun Han Alan Colman
eBook ISBN: 9780128010976
Paperback ISBN: 9780128009383
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 13th August 2014
Page Count: 334
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
47.99
40.79
53.95
45.86
69.95
59.46
75.41
64.10
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
53.95
45.86
42.99
36.54
69.95
59.46
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Service orchestration techniques combine the benefits of Service Oriented Architecture (SOA) and Business Process Management (BPM) to compose and coordinate distributed software services. On the other hand, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) is gaining popularity as a software delivery model through cloud platforms due to the many benefits to software vendors, as well as their customers. Multi-tenancy, which refers to the sharing of a single application instance across multiple customers or user groups (called tenants), is an essential characteristic of the SaaS model.

Written in an easy to follow style with discussions supported by real-world examples, Service Orchestration as Organization introduces a novel approach with associated language, framework, and tool support to show how service orchestration techniques can be used to engineer and deploy SaaS applications.

Key Features

  • Describes the benefits as well as the challenges of building adaptive, multi-tenant software service applications using service-orchestration techniques
  • Provides a thorough synopsis of the current state of the art, including the advantages and drawbacks of the adaptation techniques available
  • Describes in detail how the underlying framework of the new approach has been implemented using available technologies, such as business rules engines and web services

Readership

Software Architects and Software Engineers, Researchers and postgraduate research students (PhD/Master students), Undergraduate students, BPM (Business Process Modeling) practitioners

Table of Contents

  • List of Figures
  • List of Tables
  • List of Listings
  • Preface
  • About the Authors
  • Part One
    • 1. Introduction
      • 1.1 Business process management
      • 1.2 Service orchestration and its adaptation
      • 1.3 Research goals
      • 1.4 Approach overview
      • 1.5 Contributions
      • 1.6 Overview of this book
    • 2. Motivational Scenario
      • 2.1 RoSAS business model
      • 2.2 Support for controlled change
      • 2.3 Support for SIMT
      • 2.4 Requirements of service orchestration
      • 2.5 Summary
    • 3. Literature Review
      • 3.1 BPM – an overview
      • 3.2 BPM and SOA
      • 3.3 Adaptability in BPM
      • 3.4 Techniques to improve adaptability in BPM
      • 3.5 Summary and observations
      • 3.6 Towards an adaptive service orchestration framework
      • 3.7 Summary
  • Part Two
    • 4. Orchestration as Organisation
      • 4.1 The organisation
      • 4.2 Loosely coupled tasks
      • 4.3 Behaviour-based processes
      • 4.4 Two-tier constraints
      • 4.5 Behaviour specialisation
      • 4.6 Interaction membranes
      • 4.7 Support for adaptability
      • 4.8 Managing complexity
      • 4.9 The meta-model
      • 4.10 Summary
    • 5. Serendip Runtime
      • 5.1 The design of an adaptive service orchestration runtime
      • 5.2 Process life cycle
      • 5.3 Event processing
      • 5.4 Data synthesis of tasks
      • 5.5 Dynamic process graphs
      • 5.6 Summary
    • 6. Adaptation Management
      • 6.1 Overview of process management and adaptation
      • 6.2 Adaptation management
      • 6.3 Adaptations
      • 6.4 Automated process validation
      • 6.5 State checks
      • 6.6 Summary
  • Part Three
    • 7. The Serendip Orchestration Framework
      • 7.1 Serendip-Core
      • 7.2 Deployment environment
      • 7.3 Tool support
      • 7.4 Summary
    • 8. Case Study
      • 8.1 Defining the organisational structure
      • 8.2 Defining the processes
      • 8.3 Message interpretations and transformations
      • 8.4 Adaptations
      • 8.5 Summary
    • 9. Evaluation
      • 9.1 Support for change patterns
      • 9.2 Runtime performance overhead
      • 9.3 Comparative assessment
      • 9.4 Summary
    • 10. Using the Serendip Framework
      • 10.1 Pre-requisites
      • 10.2 Install ROAD4WS platform
      • 10.3 Deploy Serendip orchestration descriptions
      • 10.4 Send Web service requests to the deployed composite
      • 10.5 Manage the composite
      • 10.6 Summary
    • 11. Conclusion
      • 11.1 Contributions
      • 11.2 Future work
  • Bibliography
  • Appendix A. SerendipLang Grammar
  • Appendix B. RoSAS Description
  • Appendix C. Organiser Operations
  • Appendix D. Adaptation Scripting Language
  • Appendix E. Schema Definitions

Details

No. of pages:
334
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Morgan Kaufmann 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Morgan Kaufmann
eBook ISBN:
9780128010976
Paperback ISBN:
9780128009383

About the Author

Malinda Kapuruge

Malinda Kapuruge received his PhD degree in Computer Science and Software Engineering from Swinburne, University of Technology (Melbourne Australia) in 2012. Currently working as a Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Software Engineering at Swinburne University of Technology, he is investigating how BPM practices can be used to build multi-tenanted, adaptable service-based software systems. His research interest includes business process management, service oriented architecture, cloud computing and adaptive software systems.

Affiliations and Expertise

Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Software Engineering at Swinburne University of Technology, Melbourne Australia

Jun Han

Jun Han received his PhD degree in Computer Science from the University of Queensland (Brisbane, Australia) in

1992. Since 2003, he has been Professor of Software Engineering at Swinburne University of Technology

(Melbourne, Australia). His primary research focus has been the architecture and qualities of software systems. His

current research interests include dynamic software architectures, context-aware software systems, cloud and

service oriented software systems, software architecture design, and software performance and security. He has

published over 200 peer reviewed articles in international journals and conferences.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Software Engineering at Swinburne University of Technology, Melbourne, Australia

Alan Colman

Alan Colman Han received his PhD degree in Computer Science and Software Engineering from Swinburne University of Technology (Melbourne Australia) in 2006. Since 2006, he has been a researcher and senior lecturer in Software Engineering at Swinburne University of Technology (Melbourne, Australia). His primary research focus has been adaptive service oriented software systems, context-aware software systems, software and cloud performance prediction and control. He has published over 70 peer reviewed articles in international journals and conferences.

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer in Software Engineering at Swinburne University of Technology, Melbourne, Australia

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.