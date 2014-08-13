Service Orchestration as Organization

Jun Han received his PhD degree in Computer Science from the University of Queensland (Brisbane, Australia) in

1992. Since 2003, he has been Professor of Software Engineering at Swinburne University of Technology

(Melbourne, Australia). His primary research focus has been the architecture and qualities of software systems. His

current research interests include dynamic software architectures, context-aware software systems, cloud and

service oriented software systems, software architecture design, and software performance and security. He has

published over 200 peer reviewed articles in international journals and conferences.