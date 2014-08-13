Service Orchestration as Organization
1st Edition
Building Multi-Tenant Service Applications in the Cloud
Description
Service orchestration techniques combine the benefits of Service Oriented Architecture (SOA) and Business Process Management (BPM) to compose and coordinate distributed software services. On the other hand, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) is gaining popularity as a software delivery model through cloud platforms due to the many benefits to software vendors, as well as their customers. Multi-tenancy, which refers to the sharing of a single application instance across multiple customers or user groups (called tenants), is an essential characteristic of the SaaS model.
Written in an easy to follow style with discussions supported by real-world examples, Service Orchestration as Organization introduces a novel approach with associated language, framework, and tool support to show how service orchestration techniques can be used to engineer and deploy SaaS applications.
Key Features
- Describes the benefits as well as the challenges of building adaptive, multi-tenant software service applications using service-orchestration techniques
- Provides a thorough synopsis of the current state of the art, including the advantages and drawbacks of the adaptation techniques available
- Describes in detail how the underlying framework of the new approach has been implemented using available technologies, such as business rules engines and web services
Readership
Software Architects and Software Engineers, Researchers and postgraduate research students (PhD/Master students), Undergraduate students, BPM (Business Process Modeling) practitioners
Table of Contents
- List of Figures
- List of Tables
- List of Listings
- Preface
- About the Authors
- Part One
- 1. Introduction
- 1.1 Business process management
- 1.2 Service orchestration and its adaptation
- 1.3 Research goals
- 1.4 Approach overview
- 1.5 Contributions
- 1.6 Overview of this book
- 2. Motivational Scenario
- 2.1 RoSAS business model
- 2.2 Support for controlled change
- 2.3 Support for SIMT
- 2.4 Requirements of service orchestration
- 2.5 Summary
- 3. Literature Review
- 3.1 BPM – an overview
- 3.2 BPM and SOA
- 3.3 Adaptability in BPM
- 3.4 Techniques to improve adaptability in BPM
- 3.5 Summary and observations
- 3.6 Towards an adaptive service orchestration framework
- 3.7 Summary
- 1. Introduction
- Part Two
- 4. Orchestration as Organisation
- 4.1 The organisation
- 4.2 Loosely coupled tasks
- 4.3 Behaviour-based processes
- 4.4 Two-tier constraints
- 4.5 Behaviour specialisation
- 4.6 Interaction membranes
- 4.7 Support for adaptability
- 4.8 Managing complexity
- 4.9 The meta-model
- 4.10 Summary
- 5. Serendip Runtime
- 5.1 The design of an adaptive service orchestration runtime
- 5.2 Process life cycle
- 5.3 Event processing
- 5.4 Data synthesis of tasks
- 5.5 Dynamic process graphs
- 5.6 Summary
- 6. Adaptation Management
- 6.1 Overview of process management and adaptation
- 6.2 Adaptation management
- 6.3 Adaptations
- 6.4 Automated process validation
- 6.5 State checks
- 6.6 Summary
- 4. Orchestration as Organisation
- Part Three
- 7. The Serendip Orchestration Framework
- 7.1 Serendip-Core
- 7.2 Deployment environment
- 7.3 Tool support
- 7.4 Summary
- 8. Case Study
- 8.1 Defining the organisational structure
- 8.2 Defining the processes
- 8.3 Message interpretations and transformations
- 8.4 Adaptations
- 8.5 Summary
- 9. Evaluation
- 9.1 Support for change patterns
- 9.2 Runtime performance overhead
- 9.3 Comparative assessment
- 9.4 Summary
- 10. Using the Serendip Framework
- 10.1 Pre-requisites
- 10.2 Install ROAD4WS platform
- 10.3 Deploy Serendip orchestration descriptions
- 10.4 Send Web service requests to the deployed composite
- 10.5 Manage the composite
- 10.6 Summary
- 11. Conclusion
- 11.1 Contributions
- 11.2 Future work
- 7. The Serendip Orchestration Framework
- Bibliography
- Appendix A. SerendipLang Grammar
- Appendix B. RoSAS Description
- Appendix C. Organiser Operations
- Appendix D. Adaptation Scripting Language
- Appendix E. Schema Definitions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 334
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2014
- Published:
- 13th August 2014
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128010976
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128009383
About the Author
Malinda Kapuruge
Malinda Kapuruge received his PhD degree in Computer Science and Software Engineering from Swinburne, University of Technology (Melbourne Australia) in 2012. Currently working as a Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Software Engineering at Swinburne University of Technology, he is investigating how BPM practices can be used to build multi-tenanted, adaptable service-based software systems. His research interest includes business process management, service oriented architecture, cloud computing and adaptive software systems.
Affiliations and Expertise
Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Software Engineering at Swinburne University of Technology, Melbourne Australia
Jun Han
Jun Han received his PhD degree in Computer Science from the University of Queensland (Brisbane, Australia) in
1992. Since 2003, he has been Professor of Software Engineering at Swinburne University of Technology
(Melbourne, Australia). His primary research focus has been the architecture and qualities of software systems. His
current research interests include dynamic software architectures, context-aware software systems, cloud and
service oriented software systems, software architecture design, and software performance and security. He has
published over 200 peer reviewed articles in international journals and conferences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Software Engineering at Swinburne University of Technology, Melbourne, Australia
Alan Colman
Alan Colman Han received his PhD degree in Computer Science and Software Engineering from Swinburne University of Technology (Melbourne Australia) in 2006. Since 2006, he has been a researcher and senior lecturer in Software Engineering at Swinburne University of Technology (Melbourne, Australia). His primary research focus has been adaptive service oriented software systems, context-aware software systems, software and cloud performance prediction and control. He has published over 70 peer reviewed articles in international journals and conferences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer in Software Engineering at Swinburne University of Technology, Melbourne, Australia